DeafDigest Gold – June 25, 2017

Top stories about the deaf:

The Dhar disabled district project coordinator

(India) was scolded by the high court for

not allocating funds to Anand Service Society,

a service agency that provides needs for the

deaf and the disabled.

The Australian Parliament passed a law

allowing libraries to access copyrighted

material – with the purpose of helping

deaf users. For some reason, hearing

users were not mentioned behind that

rationale.

A deaf woman went on a shoplifting spree,

taking pieces of jewelry from six stores

in Dubai before being caught. She said

it was so “easy” taking these pieces

during that spree! Sad to say, she came

from a well to do family in Algeria

and was on vacation in Dubai.

The U.S. Department of Educationâ€™s Office of Special Education Programs

awarded University of Nebraska a

1.1 million dollar grant, for the

specific purpose of training more

teachers for the deaf.

The Deaf Access Services, Buffalo, NY,

was written up in a newspaper, saying

that this agency provides services for

deaf refugees that settle in Western

New York area.

A RESTAURANT FINALLY TURNS ON CAPTIONS

A RESTAURANT FINALLY TURNS ON CAPTIONS

A restaurant in Washington, DC finally turned on

TV captions after struggling for almost two months!

The restaurant threw out old TV and bought a new

TV. The owner threw out the manual without thinking

about it.

The new TV had no captions, and there was no manual.

The restaurant manager struggled with captions on and

off for two months until he finally turned it on.

He said the captions option on the screen was locked

when he received the new TV, and he could not find a way

to unlock the option.

One day, by luck, he pressed on a screen option and

suddenly the captions went on.

He said he does not remember how he got captions to

work – it was blind luck!

AN EMPLOYMENT AGENCY DID NOT HELP THE DEAF

AN EMPLOYMENT AGENCY DID NOT HELP THE DEAF

A deaf person went to an employment agency,

hoping to find a new job.

No luck! The deaf person was very disappointed;

his family was also very disappointed.

Why big disappointment? Because the agency was

owned by deaf person’s aunt!

Discrimination? Or hearing aunt not comfortable

with deaf nephew?

This week’s ASL video in youtube

http://deafdigest.com/videos/deaf-no-luck-with-employment-agency/

Rene Pellerin’s Corner:

The first day of summer has arrived! It is the longest day of the year.

For us with Usher Syndrome which usually means night blindness, the Summer solstice is our best day!

Now we lose 2 minutes of daylight each day, 1 minute in the morning and 1 minute in the evening.

This continues until the Winter Solstice in December.

Enjoy the summer!

Rene’s show business started in year 2010 and it focuses on the

Deaf-Blind.

You can email him at mailto:info@renetheunstoppable.com

Deaf Collegiate Athletes:

Gallaudet student-athletes help NCAA to “See the Light” with

swimming rule change

WASHINGTON – A major victory was earned out of the pool for the

Gallaudet University swimming and diving program on June 13 when

the NCAA Playing Rules Oversight Panel approved a proposal stating

NCAA men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams will follow the

International Swimming Federation technical rules. This change,

along with others approved, is effective for the 2017-18 academic

year.

full story at:

http://www.gallaudetathletics.com/news/2016-17/ncaaswimrule

Deaf Elite Athletes:

deaf player in pro basketball

Michael Lizarraga continues pro basketball career in Mexico

The season may have ended on a sour note for Michael Lizarraga and his

Mazatlan Nauticos teammates, but the Dixon native and deaf professional

basketball player continues to march at the beat of his own drum.

full story at:

http://www.thereporter.com/article/NG/20170620/SPORTS/170629996

note:

Michael Lizarraga is not the first player from CSD-Berkeley/Fremont

to play NCAA-I basketball. The honor goes to Don Lyons, early

sixties, who played two seasons of junior college basketball

before transfering to UNLV where he played two more seasons.

He has been enshrined in the UNLV athletics hall of fame.

All new jobs will be immediately posted in

that section