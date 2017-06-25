DeafDigest Gold – June 25, 2017
Gold Edition Barry Strassler, Editor
http://deafdigest.com – updated every Monday
America’s Unique Deaf Stories; subscription
at no cost to you
Serving the Deaf Community since 1996; 21st year
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
subscription changes, go to deafdigest.com and
click on subscribe and follow the screen
weekly DeafDigest Blue & Gold editions also posted at:
http://deafdigest.com/ (updated every Monday)
Employment ads web site is at:
http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Old Fogey
The First and Only
http://deafdigest.com/comics/fogies-the-first-and-only/
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Last week’s ASL Videos in youtube:
http://deafdigest.com/videos/deaf-school-superintendents/
http://deafdigest.com/videos/video-scary/
This week’s ASL Videos in youtube:
http://deafdigest.com/videos/finally-captions-for-deaf/
http://deafdigest.com/videos/deaf-no-luck-with-employment-agency/
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Barry’s collections of past articles (with today’s update)
— ADA regulations not enforced http://deafdigest.com/collections/barrys-collections/
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
list of upcoming Deaf National Events
http://deafdigest.com/upcoming-national-deaf-events/
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Deaf Culture Books and Media from Harris Communications
Harris Communications Offers Hundreds of Deaf Culture Books and DVDs for
All Ages, Including Fiction and Non-Fiction, ASL Feature Length Films and
School Curriculums
A digital copy of the brochure is available at http://bit.ly/2q8sXjl or
e-mail info@harriscomm.com (mailto:info@harriscomm.com) to request a free
copy.
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Sunday’s Deaf Picture for your surprise
http://deafdigest.com/deaf-poker/
this deaf player was lucky (nothing to do with
poker)!
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Top stories about the deaf:
The Dhar disabled district project coordinator
(India) was scolded by the high court for
not allocating funds to Anand Service Society,
a service agency that provides needs for the
deaf and the disabled.
The Australian Parliament passed a law
allowing libraries to access copyrighted
material – with the purpose of helping
deaf users. For some reason, hearing
users were not mentioned behind that
rationale.
A deaf woman went on a shoplifting spree,
taking pieces of jewelry from six stores
in Dubai before being caught. She said
it was so “easy” taking these pieces
during that spree! Sad to say, she came
from a well to do family in Algeria
and was on vacation in Dubai.
The U.S. Department of Educationâ€™s Office of Special Education Programs
awarded University of Nebraska a
1.1 million dollar grant, for the
specific purpose of training more
teachers for the deaf.
The Deaf Access Services, Buffalo, NY,
was written up in a newspaper, saying
that this agency provides services for
deaf refugees that settle in Western
New York area.
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
READ WHAT THEY SAY
Unlock the phone with CapTelÂ® Captioned Telephone! CapTel shows
word-for-word captions of everything a caller says over the phone, letting
you read everything that they say. Like captions on TV â€“ for the phone!
Captions are provided by a free service, no monthly fees or contracts
required. For more information or to order call 1-800-233-9130 V/TTY or
visit http://www.weitbrecht.com/captel.html . For more info about CapTel
or any of the many assistive listening devices we offer, email:
mailto:sales@weitbrecht.com
Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!
CapTelÂ® Captioned Telephone â€“ See What Everyone is Talking About!
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
This week’s ASL video in youtube
A RESTAURANT FINALLY TURNS ON CAPTIONS
A restaurant in Washington, DC finally turned on
TV captions after struggling for almost two months!
The restaurant threw out old TV and bought a new
TV. The owner threw out the manual without thinking
about it.
The new TV had no captions, and there was no manual.
The restaurant manager struggled with captions on and
off for two months until he finally turned it on.
He said the captions option on the screen was locked
when he received the new TV, and he could not find a way
to unlock the option.
One day, by luck, he pressed on a screen option and
suddenly the captions went on.
He said he does not remember how he got captions to
work – it was blind luck!
This week’s ASL video in youtube
http://deafdigest.com/videos/finally-captions-for-deaf/
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Deaf Culture Books and Media from Harris Communications
MEDIA CONTACTS:
nlauseng@harriscomm.com – 952-974-4749
mmcue@harriscomm.com – 952-974-4741
This Summerâ€™s Top Picks for Deaf Culture Books and Movies Highlighted in
New Harris Communications Brochure
Harris Communications Offers Hundreds of Deaf Culture Books and DVDs for
All Ages, Including Fiction and Non-Fiction, ASL Feature Length Films and
School Curriculums
EDEN PRAIRIE, Minnesota â€“ There is no better time summertime to
relax with a good book or movie. To add to your summer fun,
Harris Communications is pleased to introduce its new â€œHot Reads &
Sizzling DVDsâ€ brochure featuring the latest Deaf culture and ASL titles
(http://www.harriscomm.com/books-media
Harris Communications offers hundreds of Deaf culture books
(http://www.harriscomm.com/books-media) and DVDs for all ages and
interests, including fiction and non-fiction, feature films and school
curriculums. Whether you are looking for a coloring book to help your
child learn sign language, a coming of age novel for your teenager, or a
page-turning beach read, you will find hours of entertainment and
enlightment with a book or video from Harris Communications. Teachers and
homeschoolers will find dozens of resources available for sign language
instruction (http://www.harriscomm.com/books-media) and to educate
students about Deaf culture.
A digital copy of the brochure is available at http://bit.ly/2q8sXjl or
e-mail info@harriscomm.com (mailto:info@harriscomm.com) to request a free
copy.
Celebrating 35 years of helping the Deaf and hard of hearing live life to
its fullest, Harris Communications offers thousands of products, including
alerting systems, vibrating and flashing alarm clocks, books and media,
ADA compliance equipment and much more. Learn more at www.harriscomm.com
(http://www.harriscomm.com/) , or call 952-388-2152 (video phone) to
speak with an ASL friendly customer service representative.
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Dr. Steven L. Rattner, P.A. & Associates
Deaf Dentist; College Park. MD & Gaithersburg, MD
(near Washington, DC & Frederick, MD & also Metro Washington)
Complete Dental Services; assistants either know ASL or
are deaf
more information:
http://www.drrattner.com/our-team/meet-our-team/
to contact Dr. Steven L. Rattner, P.A. & Associates:
http://www.drrattner.com/contact/
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
This week’s ASL video in youtube
AN EMPLOYMENT AGENCY DID NOT HELP THE DEAF
A deaf person went to an employment agency,
hoping to find a new job.
No luck! The deaf person was very disappointed;
his family was also very disappointed.
Why big disappointment? Because the agency was
owned by deaf person’s aunt!
Discrimination? Or hearing aunt not comfortable
with deaf nephew?
This week’s ASL video in youtube
http://deafdigest.com/videos/deaf-no-luck-with-employment-agency/
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Rene Pellerin’s Corner:
The first day of summer has arrived! It is the longest day of the year.
For us with Usher Syndrome which usually means night blindness, the Summer solstice is our best day!
Now we lose 2 minutes of daylight each day, 1 minute in the morning and 1 minute in the evening.
This continues until the Winter Solstice in December.
Enjoy the summer!
Rene’s show business started in year 2010 and it focuses on the
Deaf-Blind.
You can email him at mailto:info@renetheunstoppable.com
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
For postings, announcements and employment ad rates, please
email mailto:barry@deafdigest.com
for Special Notes, please go to the bottom of this
section
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Deaf Collegiate Athletes:
Gallaudet student-athletes help NCAA to “See the Light” with
swimming rule change
WASHINGTON – A major victory was earned out of the pool for the
Gallaudet University swimming and diving program on June 13 when
the NCAA Playing Rules Oversight Panel approved a proposal stating
NCAA men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams will follow the
International Swimming Federation technical rules. This change,
along with others approved, is effective for the 2017-18 academic
year.
full story at:
http://www.gallaudetathletics.com/news/2016-17/ncaaswimrule
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Deaf Elite Athletes:
deaf player in pro basketball
Michael Lizarraga continues pro basketball career in Mexico
The season may have ended on a sour note for Michael Lizarraga and his
Mazatlan Nauticos teammates, but the Dixon native and deaf professional
basketball player continues to march at the beat of his own drum.
full story at:
http://www.thereporter.com/article/NG/20170620/SPORTS/170629996
note:
Michael Lizarraga is not the first player from CSD-Berkeley/Fremont
to play NCAA-I basketball. The honor goes to Don Lyons, early
sixties, who played two seasons of junior college basketball
before transfering to UNLV where he played two more seasons.
He has been enshrined in the UNLV athletics hall of fame.
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
DeafSports Library:
Deaf Sports Collections update
— deaf school #1 fan
http://deafdigestsports.com/deaf-sports-collections/
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
DeafSports picture of the day
http://deafdigest.com/1923-philadelphia-deaf-championship-basketball-team/
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
DeafDigest Sports:
you can subscribe; no cost
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
if you know of mainstreamed athletes, please
e-mail mailto:barry@deafdigest.com
click on mainstream on the right side of
http://deafdigestsports.com for the list of
mainstreamed athletes
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Attention:
the employment ads section is at:
http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/
All new jobs will be immediately posted in
that section