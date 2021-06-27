DeafDigest Gold – June 27, 2021
Gold Edition
http://deafdigest.com/
Serving the Deaf Community since 1996; 25th year
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
weekly DeafDigest Blue & Gold editions:
http://deafdigest.com/ (updated every Monday)
Employment ads web site:
http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Old Fogey
Despised Duo
http://deafdigest.com/comics/fogey-despised-duo/
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Last week’s ASL Videos in youtube:
http://deafdigest.com/videos/deaf-not-know-accents/
http://deafdigest.com/videos/hearing-partner-steals-from-deaf-partner/
This week’s ASL Videos in youtube:
http://deafdigest.com/videos/video-barrymore/
http://deafdigest.com/videos/face-looks-angry/
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Top stories about the deaf:
Adam Bahriz, who is deaf, is a professional esports
player. There was a story about him fighting to
stop harassment in the gaming industry. Some of
the players “mock” deafness and he wants to stop it.
………..
A hearing defendant in a criminal case wanted his
case dismissed because a hard of hearing juror
sat during the trial. His complaint was tossed out
because the hard of hearing juror successfully
convinced the court he was able to follow the
proceedings (voice) despite his hearing loss.
……….
A mask that says “I read lips” made a big
difference to a deaf person, in a story
shared with a newspaper reporter.
…………….
Samsung has won praise from the ONCE Foundation
in Spain for its’ easy accessibility for
deaf TV viewers.
………………
RespectAbility’s nonprofit survey said
that 14% of respondents use video captions,
that 30% ask for interpreters; and that 59%
only use accessible spaces for meetings and
events.
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
This week’s ASL video in youtube
BEST OR WORST ACTOR?
Many years ago people said the world’s best actor
was John Barrymore.
Again, people said he was the world’s worst actor!
Why?
Barrymore could act very well in silent movies,
but could not act well with talkie movies!
We have wished we had a deaf actor that was much
better than Barrymore during silent movie years!
This week’s ASL video in youtube:
http://deafdigest.com/videos/video-barrymore/
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
READ WHAT THEY SAY
Unlock the phone with CapTel® Captioned Telephone! CapTel shows
word-for-word captions of everything a caller says over the phone, letting
you read everything that they say – Like captions on TV – for the phone!
Captions are provided at no cost to the user, with no monthly fees or
contracts required. For more information or to order call 1-800-233-9130
V/TTY or visit http://www.weitbrecht.com/captel.html
For more info about CapTel, email: sales@weitbrecht.com
Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!
CapTel® Captioned Telephone – See What Everyone is Talking About!
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
This week’s ASL video in youtube
THE ANGRY FACE?
Deaf people always look at hearing people’s
faces for their expressions.
Are they happy? Are they sad? Are they
angry? Etc.
If a hearing person’s face shows anger, then
deaf person must decide why he is angry.
Is he angry about dealing with a deaf person
or is he always angry at everybody?
If he is always angry at everybody, then
deafness has nothing to do with it. But if he is
angry at the deaf person, then it is an issue.
This week’s ASL video in youtube:
http://deafdigest.com/videos/face-looks-angry/
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
For postings, announcements and employment ad rates:
mailto:barry@deafdigest.com
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Gallaudet men’s basketball history book for sale
https://app.mobilecause.com/form/LQ60XQ?vid=73t7e
If you have any questions, please email kevin.kovacs@gallaudet.edu
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
DeafDigest Sports:
http://deafdigestsports.com/
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
if you know of mainstreamed athletes, please
e-mail mailto:barry@deafdigest.com
click on mainstream on the right side of
http://deafdigestsports.com for the list of
mainstreamed athletes
Gallaudet Athletics online store
http://GallaudetBisonShop.com
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
for sub/unsub options, go to deafdigest.com
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Attention:
the employment ads section:
http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/
All new jobs immediately posted
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
DeafDigest
Copyright 2021 by Barry Strassler, DeafDigest.
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-