DeafDigest Gold – June 27, 2021

Old Fogey

Despised Duo

http://deafdigest.com/comics/fogey-despised-duo/

Top stories about the deaf:

Adam Bahriz, who is deaf, is a professional esports

player. There was a story about him fighting to

stop harassment in the gaming industry. Some of

the players “mock” deafness and he wants to stop it.

………..

A hearing defendant in a criminal case wanted his

case dismissed because a hard of hearing juror

sat during the trial. His complaint was tossed out

because the hard of hearing juror successfully

convinced the court he was able to follow the

proceedings (voice) despite his hearing loss.

……….

A mask that says “I read lips” made a big

difference to a deaf person, in a story

shared with a newspaper reporter.

…………….

Samsung has won praise from the ONCE Foundation

in Spain for its’ easy accessibility for

deaf TV viewers.

………………

RespectAbility’s nonprofit survey said

that 14% of respondents use video captions,

that 30% ask for interpreters; and that 59%

only use accessible spaces for meetings and

events.

This week’s ASL video in youtube

BEST OR WORST ACTOR?

Many years ago people said the world’s best actor

was John Barrymore.

Again, people said he was the world’s worst actor!

Why?

Barrymore could act very well in silent movies,

but could not act well with talkie movies!

We have wished we had a deaf actor that was much

better than Barrymore during silent movie years!

This week’s ASL video in youtube:

http://deafdigest.com/videos/video-barrymore/

This week’s ASL video in youtube

THE ANGRY FACE?

Deaf people always look at hearing people’s

faces for their expressions.

Are they happy? Are they sad? Are they

angry? Etc.

If a hearing person’s face shows anger, then

deaf person must decide why he is angry.

Is he angry about dealing with a deaf person

or is he always angry at everybody?

If he is always angry at everybody, then

deafness has nothing to do with it. But if he is

angry at the deaf person, then it is an issue.

This week’s ASL video in youtube:

http://deafdigest.com/videos/face-looks-angry/

