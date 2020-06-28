DeafDigest Gold – June 28, 2020

Old Fogey

Art interpretation class

Last week’s ASL Videos in youtube:

This week’s ASL Videos in youtube:

list of upcoming Deaf National Events

Top stories about the deaf:

A group of hearing people in Big Spring,

Texas, created a mural as a way of honoring

the Southwest Collegiate Institute Deaf.

These hearing people, however, had no real

connection, one way or other to the deaf or

of the collegiate program!

No two state commissions for the deaf and hard of

hearing operate the same. This being said, the

chairperson of the New Hampshire Commission on

Deafness and Hearing Loss said that they solicit

donations from businesses, getting help each from

non-profit agencies and also from volunteers.

The Deaf Centers of Nevada has been forced to

deal with shortage of face masks to distribute

to its deaf clients.

Disney has issued a casting call for deaf actors

to play a deaf Hawkeye role.

Today’s ADA is by far much more complex and more

complicated than the original ADA. An example

is Section 12102 buried inside today’s ADA regs

that tries to define exactly what is a disability.

Splitting hairs, is what ADA specialists are saying

these days.

LOUD TIMERS IN KITCHEN

LOUD TIMERS IN KITCHEN

In restaurant kitchens, hearing chefs use loud

clock timers to tell them that dishes on the stove

and oven are ready to be taken out and served.

When these restaurants hire deaf chefs, there

are no big, visible, alerting timers to tell

them the food is finished with cooking.

Why?

This week's ASL video in youtube:

READ WHAT THEY SAY

10,000 STEPS RULE ON I-PHONE

10,000 STEPS RULE ON I-PHONE

iPhone has an app that helps count

10,000 steps per day for users that want to

exercise and keep their weight down.

It may be funny! A deaf person was

communicating in ASL all morning with

her family and then went out for her walk.

She looked at the walk-counter and it

already showed over 10,000 steps and she

wasn’t even walking, except in her house.

It was realized that the iPhone confused

ASL movement of hands with walking on the

streets!

This week's ASL video in youtube:

Rene Pellerin’s Corner:

Matching colors is getting more difficult for me.

I have a hard time trying to match my clothes of different colors.

If I don’t get assistance that day, I’ll probably hide in the office!

Or should I empty the closet and replace with all same color shirts and

pants?

That is gonna be a boring life.

That is why I have my wife decorate me!

Rene’s show business started in year 2010 and it focuses on the

Deaf-Blind.

You can email him at mailto: info@renetheunstoppable.com

