DeafDigest Gold – June 30, 2019

Top stories about the deaf:
Camp Success, a deaf-only camp in Alabama,
had its session this week to help mainstreamed
students deal with life in deaf and hearing
colleges.
There was a story of National Deaf-Blind Equipment
Distribution Program providing equipment for
deaf-blind residents of Indiana.
Hyundai Motors won an award for their commercial
about a deaf passenger at the 019 Cannes Lions
International Festival.
A deaf woman in New Mexico has accused a metro
court judge of refusing to provide her with
an interpreter during a civil hearing. As a
result, the judge is facing a discrimination
lawsuit.
It was pointed out in a newspaper article
that the 1880 U.S. Census asked the residents
if they were deaf and dumb!
A TALE OF TWO DEAF SONS OF TWO BIG MANUFACTURERS
Why are some deaf people successful in moving up
the job ladder while other some deaf people are not
successful?
It may be just one word – attitude. One deaf son,
after graduating from college, was hired by his
father. He told the son to start at the bottom and
to learn his way up. He did – and many years later
he is the company vice president.
Another deaf son, after graduating from college,
told his father he must start at the top and said
he did not go to college to learn how to sweep the
factory floors. To this day, this deaf son is still
jobless, after many years.
Very important for deaf people to have good
attitudes.
A STUPID LANDLORD IN ENGLAND
It happened few years ago. A hearing landlord refused to
rent an apartment to a deaf-blind man.
The deaf-blind man sued, and won. It cost the landlord
three things:
– to pay a lawyer in legal fees
– to pay the deaf-blind man a lot of money for punishment
– to allow deaf-blind man to live rent-free for rest of his life!
Rene Pellerin’s Corner:
I have been going to a State Park which is walking distance from my house
for the past 35 years.
It is a 840 acre parcel of land which is mostly wooded and has a nice camp
ground on the other side of the reservoir.
It also has 350 acres of water to swim, boat, ice fish, fish and other
outdoor recreation! About 10 years ago they built a modern restroom facility to
replace their “outhouse”. I often go there to the state park alone to think and
relax and enjoy nature.
Recently I went down with my grandson who is 13 years old.
The park was crowded and busy and I had to rely on my grandson to guide me
to the bathroom.
After I washed my hands, my grandson guided me to the hand dryer, which I
didn’t know it existed for all those years!
Rene’s show business started in year 2010 and it focuses on the
Deaf-Blind.
You can email him at mailto:info@renetheunstoppable.com
