DeafDigest Gold – June 30, 2019

Top stories about the deaf:

Camp Success, a deaf-only camp in Alabama,

had its session this week to help mainstreamed

students deal with life in deaf and hearing

colleges.

There was a story of National Deaf-Blind Equipment

Distribution Program providing equipment for

deaf-blind residents of Indiana.

Hyundai Motors won an award for their commercial

about a deaf passenger at the 019 Cannes Lions

International Festival.

A deaf woman in New Mexico has accused a metro

court judge of refusing to provide her with

an interpreter during a civil hearing. As a

result, the judge is facing a discrimination

lawsuit.

It was pointed out in a newspaper article

that the 1880 U.S. Census asked the residents

if they were deaf and dumb!

This week’s ASL video in youtube

A TALE OF TWO DEAF SONS OF TWO BIG MANUFACTURERS

Why are some deaf people successful in moving up

the job ladder while other some deaf people are not

successful?

It may be just one word – attitude. One deaf son,

after graduating from college, was hired by his

father. He told the son to start at the bottom and

to learn his way up. He did – and many years later

he is the company vice president.

Another deaf son, after graduating from college,

told his father he must start at the top and said

he did not go to college to learn how to sweep the

factory floors. To this day, this deaf son is still

jobless, after many years.

Very important for deaf people to have good

attitudes.

This week’s ASL video in youtube

This week’s ASL video in youtube

A STUPID LANDLORD IN ENGLAND

It happened few years ago. A hearing landlord refused to

rent an apartment to a deaf-blind man.

The deaf-blind man sued, and won. It cost the landlord

three things:

– to pay a lawyer in legal fees

– to pay the deaf-blind man a lot of money for punishment

– to allow deaf-blind man to live rent-free for rest of his life!

This week’s ASL video in youtube

Rene Pellerin’s Corner:

I have been going to a State Park which is walking distance from my house

for the past 35 years.

It is a 840 acre parcel of land which is mostly wooded and has a nice camp

ground on the other side of the reservoir.

It also has 350 acres of water to swim, boat, ice fish, fish and other

outdoor recreation! About 10 years ago they built a modern restroom facility to

replace their “outhouse”. I often go there to the state park alone to think and

relax and enjoy nature.

Recently I went down with my grandson who is 13 years old.

The park was crowded and busy and I had to rely on my grandson to guide me

to the bathroom.

After I washed my hands, my grandson guided me to the hand dryer, which I

didn’t know it existed for all those years!

Rene’s show business started in year 2010 and it focuses on the

Deaf-Blind.

You can email him at mailto: info@renetheunstoppable.com

