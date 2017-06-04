DeafDigest Gold – June 4, 2017

Top stories about the deaf:

Deaf activists in Japan are complaining about slow growth

of text emergency paging services for the deaf.

Fred Jordan, who is deaf, was honored for his 43 years

of service with the professional Mooroolbark Australian

rules football team. He does everything – clubhouse

attendant, setting up the playing lines on the field,

taking care of uniforms and training equipment, supplying

enough water for players, etc. He is at the age of 70

and the team is dreading the day he will retire.

In Great Britain, the Conservative Party spokesperson

told a deaf person that the party has no interest

in developing a resolution that advocates the rights

and the needs of the deaf.

In California, there is a bill that would alert police

officers of the driver’s deafness if he is pulled over.

A team with the Taiwan Yingmi Technology has

developed an app that allows the deaf to communicate

with the hearing. Another sign language app too many?

This week’s ASL video in youtube

DEAF HAVE TO BE CAREFUL WTIH SOME BARBERS

A deaf man with long hair, walks into a

different barber shop. The barber does not

know him.

He gestures to the barber that he wants

his hair cut short.

Barber is confused. Short? Meaning

cut off almost all of long hair? Or

to cut just a little off the long hair?

This week’s ASL video in youtube

http://deafdigest.com/videos/confused-barber/

This week’s ASL video in youtube

TO DEMAND INTERPRETER AND WAIT A LONG TIME

A deaf person demands an interpreter at

a police station.

The interpreter is not available, but

the police officer told him the interpreter

will show up in 2 or 3 hours.

The deaf person is stuck with a choice –

to wait 2 or 3 hours for an interpreter or

to go ahead with pen and pad.

This week’s ASL video in youtube

http://deafdigest.com/videos/demand-and-wait/

Rene Pellerin’s Corner:

My wife’s sister, who is Deaf, asked me “Are you coming to Thousand Islands

with us?”

I said, “What for? There is thousand island in the refrigerator!”

Anyway, the in-laws are Deaf, myself, DeafBlind and my wife hearing, an

interpreter.

We toured the area, went to museums and ate at restaurants.

My wife was our interpreter most of the time.

I need to be communicate tactily while the in-laws “listen in”!

A difficult part was not always getting enough environmental information

inside the museums.

An interesting part of our tour was the long boat ride to Boldt Castle.

We traveled from Canada to USA via boat!

Rene’s show business started in year 2010 and it focuses on the

Deaf-Blind.

You can email him at mailto:info@renetheunstoppable.com

Deaf Collegiate Athletes:

Kennedy Flavin will be an incoming freshman with the

women’s lacrosse team at Westminster College (Utah)

She is deaf

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Deaf Elite Athletes:

Halemehi targets 7s spot

HALEMEHI Tuilomania is hoping to secure a spot in the Fiji deaf women’s 7s

team as they prepare for the World Deaf Rugby 7s competition in Sydney

Australia on April next year

“I’ve travelled the world playing for Fiji in the AFL as I am the only

deaf person in our team,” she said.

full story at:

http://www.fijitimes.com/story.aspx?id=402376

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

DeafSports Library:

Deaf Sports Collections update

— legendary major leaguer played against Gallaudet during his college days

http://deafdigestsports.com/deaf-sports-collections/

