DeafDigest Gold – June 4, 2017

Old Fogey
Antique Streetshow
http://deafdigest.com/comics/fogeys-antique-streetshow/
Barry's collections of past articles (with today's update)
— deaf delegate in Maryland
— deaf delegate in Maryland http://deafdigest.com/collections/barrys-collections/
Sunday's Deaf Picture for your surprise
http://deafdigest.com/convenience-store-owner/
Top stories about the deaf:
Deaf activists in Japan are complaining about slow growth
of text emergency paging services for the deaf.
Fred Jordan, who is deaf, was honored for his 43 years
of service with the professional Mooroolbark Australian
rules football team. He does everything – clubhouse
attendant, setting up the playing lines on the field,
taking care of uniforms and training equipment, supplying
enough water for players, etc. He is at the age of 70
and the team is dreading the day he will retire.
In Great Britain, the Conservative Party spokesperson
told a deaf person that the party has no interest
in developing a resolution that advocates the rights
and the needs of the deaf.
In California, there is a bill that would alert police
officers of the driver’s deafness if he is pulled over.
A team with the Taiwan Yingmi Technology has
developed an app that allows the deaf to communicate
with the hearing. Another sign language app too many?
This week’s ASL video in youtube
DEAF HAVE TO BE CAREFUL WTIH SOME BARBERS
A deaf man with long hair, walks into a
different barber shop. The barber does not
know him.
He gestures to the barber that he wants
his hair cut short.
Barber is confused. Short? Meaning
cut off almost all of long hair? Or
to cut just a little off the long hair?
This week’s ASL video in youtube
http://deafdigest.com/videos/confused-barber/
Deaf Culture Books and Media from Harris Communications
MEDIA CONTACTS:
nlauseng@harriscomm.com – 952-974-4749
mmcue@harriscomm.com – 952-974-4741
This Summerâ€™s Top Picks for Deaf Culture Books and Movies Highlighted in
New Harris Communications Brochure
Harris Communications Offers Hundreds of Deaf Culture Books and DVDs for
All Ages, Including Fiction and Non-Fiction, ASL Feature Length Films and
School Curriculums
EDEN PRAIRIE, Minnesota â€“ There is no better time summertime to
relax with a good book or movie. To add to your summer fun,
Harris Communications is pleased to introduce its new â€œHot Reads &
Sizzling DVDsâ€ brochure featuring the latest Deaf culture and ASL titles
(http://www.harriscomm.com/books-media
Harris Communications offers hundreds of Deaf culture books
(http://www.harriscomm.com/books-media) and DVDs for all ages and
interests, including fiction and non-fiction, feature films and school
curriculums. Whether you are looking for a coloring book to help your
child learn sign language, a coming of age novel for your teenager, or a
page-turning beach read, you will find hours of entertainment and
enlightment with a book or video from Harris Communications. Teachers and
homeschoolers will find dozens of resources available for sign language
instruction (http://www.harriscomm.com/books-media) and to educate
students about Deaf culture.
A digital copy of the brochure is available at http://bit.ly/2q8sXjl or
e-mail info@harriscomm.com (mailto:info@harriscomm.com) to request a free
copy.
Celebrating 35 years of helping the Deaf and hard of hearing live life to
its fullest, Harris Communications offers thousands of products, including
alerting systems, vibrating and flashing alarm clocks, books and media,
ADA compliance equipment and much more. Learn more at www.harriscomm.com
(http://www.harriscomm.com/) , or call 952-388-2152 (video phone) to
speak with an ASL friendly customer service representative.
This week’s ASL video in youtube
TO DEMAND INTERPRETER AND WAIT A LONG TIME
A deaf person demands an interpreter at
a police station.
The interpreter is not available, but
the police officer told him the interpreter
will show up in 2 or 3 hours.
The deaf person is stuck with a choice –
to wait 2 or 3 hours for an interpreter or
to go ahead with pen and pad.
This week’s ASL video in youtube
http://deafdigest.com/videos/demand-and-wait/
Rene Pellerin’s Corner:
My wife’s sister, who is Deaf, asked me “Are you coming to Thousand Islands
with us?”
I said, “What for? There is thousand island in the refrigerator!”
Anyway, the in-laws are Deaf, myself, DeafBlind and my wife hearing, an
interpreter.
We toured the area, went to museums and ate at restaurants.
My wife was our interpreter most of the time.
I need to be communicate tactily while the in-laws “listen in”!
A difficult part was not always getting enough environmental information
inside the museums.
An interesting part of our tour was the long boat ride to Boldt Castle.
We traveled from Canada to USA via boat!
Rene’s show business started in year 2010 and it focuses on the
Deaf-Blind.
You can email him at mailto:info@renetheunstoppable.com
Deaf Collegiate Athletes:
Kennedy Flavin will be an incoming freshman with the
women’s lacrosse team at Westminster College (Utah)
She is deaf
Deaf Elite Athletes:
Halemehi targets 7s spot
HALEMEHI Tuilomania is hoping to secure a spot in the Fiji deaf women’s 7s
team as they prepare for the World Deaf Rugby 7s competition in Sydney
Australia on April next year
“I’ve travelled the world playing for Fiji in the AFL as I am the only
deaf person in our team,” she said.
full story at:
http://www.fijitimes.com/story.aspx?id=402376
Deaf Sports Collections update
— legendary major leaguer played against Gallaudet during his college days
http://deafdigestsports.com/deaf-sports-collections/
DeafSports picture of the day
http://deafdigest.com/legendary-major-leaguer-vs-gallaudet/
