DeafDigest Gold – June 7, 2020

Old Fogey

TTY call

This week’s ASL Videos in youtube:

Top stories about the deaf:

An article in the Campus Safety Magazine said

that mass notifications do not always include

the deaf, but that it should.

……….

A virtual wine tasting will be taking place

in Ontario with proceeds going to the

DeafBlind Ontario Services.

……….

What causes sudden hearing loss, especially among

some hearing teenagers. Researchers said there are

possible causes – viral infection, immune system

dysfunction, blocked blood flow and inflammatory injury.

DeafDigest editor knows of a few Gallaudet students

that became suddenly late-deafened and forced to

change choice of colleges.

……..

Denish Komakech is deaf and delivers goods

from a store on his motorcycle in Uganda.

There was a lockdown (different from curfew).

Streets were empty but no one told him about it.

Fortunately a sympathetic police officer explained

about it and let him go without an incident.

This deaf man was not amused about it.

……….

Justin LeBlanc, who is deaf, will be offering

a course titled – Workshop in Fashion Studies:

The Accessible Mask Project at Columbia College,

This course teaches students to create their

own clear facemasks.

This week’s ASL video in youtube

STRANGE RESTAURANT MANAGER

A deaf person ate at a restaurant. When he

was finished he gave the waiter his credit card.

That credit card had a logo of his favorite

sports team.

The manager came over with that credit card.

He pointed to the credit card, but his lips were

locked.

The deaf person was puzzled. Was the manager

making fun of the sports team logo? Or was he

saying the credit card is no good? Or was he

saying something else?

The deaf person paid the bill but was puzzled

what the manager was trying to say?

TIME CAPSULES ARE NOT FUNNY

Many organizations bury their tin cans under the ground and

wait 25 or 50 or 100 years to dig it up. Stuffed inside the tin

cans are pictures, letters, medals, etc, etc.

The NAD tried it once. The old National Fraternal Society of

the Deaf (NFSD) tried it once.

The NAD could not remember where the tin can was buried

25 years before. The NFSD pulled out their tin can from the

ground – but pictures were ruined, all black and smelly.

If a deaf organization wishes to bury its tin can, then

people must be very careful with it.

Rene Pellerin’s Corner:

Pouring liquids is getting difficult for me to handle.

Trying to pour liquid into measuring spoons is hopeless these days!

Someone got me small measuring cups which I think are 1/4th cup size.

I have been using them often to measure liquids.

So I am now measuring by “estimate” with this tiny cup!

Now let’s see what I have to brew next!

Rene’s show business started in year 2010 and it focuses on the

Deaf-Blind.

You can email him at mailto: info@renetheunstoppable.com

