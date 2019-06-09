DeafDigest Gold – June 9, 2019

Old Fogey

Meeting a Deafie

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Top stories about the deaf:

Artificial intelligence and Virtual Reality

are both supposed to help the deaf to hear

sounds better. This is what futurists are

saying, yet skeptics are saying it is

a myth.

A nurse who is hard of hearing and employed

at an assisted living facility in Ohio

had to deal with a patient that had

a medical emergency. She had two choices –

to contact EMT via voice 911 (her hearing

aid with amplified phone) or to use text 911.

She chose to text despite possible of

delayed time. Fortunately all went well.

Can the deaf hear sounds through their fingertips?

Don’t know but there is an invention called

Vibrating Auditory Stimulator which claims the

deaf can hear through their fingertips!

The police force in the Portlaoise District

in Ireland, have been taught basic Irish

Sign Language in an effort to better

communicate with the deaf.

Voted as the best new TV program this season

is The Walking Dead, which features deaf actress

Lauren Ridloff.

A HANDSHAKE OR A HUG

A HANDSHAKE OR A HUG

Is Deaf Culture different from Hearing Culture?

We notice that when a hearing person meets an old

hearing friend, they will shake hands.

But when we, the deaf, meet an old deaf friend,

we hug each other.

Are we different from hearing people?



SOME HEARING PEOPLE DON'T KNOW THEIR GENES

SOME HEARING PEOPLE DON’T KNOW THEIR GENES

A hearing woman was surprised to have two

deaf daughters. She had no deaf members in

her family or in her husband’s family for

about 2 or 3 generations.

She was still puzzled about it, and

decided to research her family tree. She

went to libraries, archives and spoke with

very distant members of the family tree.

Her research went back to about ten

generations. She then discovered she had

several deaf members way back in the past.

How many people want to do heavy

family history research? Some do, but many

don’t.



Rene Pellerin’s Corner:

I attended a Deaf event at a State Park. Lots of people attended.

Volunteers took turns providing me SSP service for the day.

One downside of SSP service is when they don’t know who are the

people in attendance!

This made it difficult for me to socialize when my SSP didn’t

know the names.

A few folks came to me to chat which was nice.

Now I need to take pictures of each individual and add their names

for SSP to track them down for me!

Rene’s show business started in year 2010 and it focuses on the

Deaf-Blind.

You can email him at mailto: info@renetheunstoppable.com

