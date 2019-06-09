DeafDigest Gold – June 9, 2019
Gold Edition
Serving the Deaf Community since 1996; 23rd year
Top stories about the deaf:
Artificial intelligence and Virtual Reality
are both supposed to help the deaf to hear
sounds better. This is what futurists are
saying, yet skeptics are saying it is
a myth.
A nurse who is hard of hearing and employed
at an assisted living facility in Ohio
had to deal with a patient that had
a medical emergency. She had two choices –
to contact EMT via voice 911 (her hearing
aid with amplified phone) or to use text 911.
She chose to text despite possible of
delayed time. Fortunately all went well.
Can the deaf hear sounds through their fingertips?
Don’t know but there is an invention called
Vibrating Auditory Stimulator which claims the
deaf can hear through their fingertips!
The police force in the Portlaoise District
in Ireland, have been taught basic Irish
Sign Language in an effort to better
communicate with the deaf.
Voted as the best new TV program this season
is The Walking Dead, which features deaf actress
Lauren Ridloff.
A HANDSHAKE OR A HUG
A HANDSHAKE OR A HUG
Is Deaf Culture different from Hearing Culture?
We notice that when a hearing person meets an old
hearing friend, they will shake hands.
But when we, the deaf, meet an old deaf friend,
we hug each other.
Are we different from hearing people?
READ WHAT THEY SAY
SOME HEARING PEOPLE DON’T KNOW THEIR GENES
A hearing woman was surprised to have two
deaf daughters. She had no deaf members in
her family or in her husband’s family for
about 2 or 3 generations.
She was still puzzled about it, and
decided to research her family tree. She
went to libraries, archives and spoke with
very distant members of the family tree.
Her research went back to about ten
generations. She then discovered she had
several deaf members way back in the past.
How many people want to do heavy
family history research? Some do, but many
don’t.
Rene Pellerin’s Corner:
I attended a Deaf event at a State Park. Lots of people attended.
Volunteers took turns providing me SSP service for the day.
One downside of SSP service is when they don’t know who are the
people in attendance!
This made it difficult for me to socialize when my SSP didn’t
know the names.
A few folks came to me to chat which was nice.
Now I need to take pictures of each individual and add their names
for SSP to track them down for me!
Rene’s show business started in year 2010 and it focuses on the
Deaf-Blind.
You can email him at mailto:info@renetheunstoppable.com
