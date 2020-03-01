DeafDigest Gold – March 1, 2020

Gold Edition

Serving the Deaf Community since 1996; 23rd year

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

weekly DeafDigest Blue & Gold editions:

Employment ads web site:

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Old Fogey

You-same-deaf

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Last week’s ASL Videos in youtube:

This week’s ASL Videos in youtube:

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

list of upcoming Deaf National Events

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Top stories about the deaf:

In Birmingham, a major British city,

a deaf-blind train passenger, needing assistance

because of train delays, was told by the

conductor to “look out and listen” for

PA announcements. This conductor received

a big beating in the British press.

Pakistan President Arif Alvi visited a deaf-run KFC

restaurant in Karachi and placed an order for his

own meal.

Lily Conlan, a deaf British 8-year old girl with a CI,

told the Queen that her CI is her special ears!

The West Norfolk Deaf Association (Great Britain)

has a retail shop, that is supposed to help

with the agency finances. It is scheduled to close

up for good.

Deaf architect advises deaf applicants not to

hide their deafness on their job application form.

Greg Wharton, who is deaf, hid his deafness and

was hired. He paid the price as fellow architects

thought he was dumb and slow and all that.

He left the architectural firm and moved to another

architecture job in Canada.

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

This week’s ASL video in youtube

DEAF GIFT DANGER WITH SOME HEARING PEOPLE

A deaf person is proud of his Rolex watch

and shows it to the hearing friend.

The hearing friend wants to take a closer

look at it. The deaf man takes it off his

wrist and gives it to him.

The deaf man used the wrong gesture and

the hearing person thought it was a free

gift for him.

There was an almost fight before the

hearing person realized Rolex was not a gift!

This week’s ASL video in youtube:

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

READ WHAT THEY SAY

Unlock the phone with CapTel® Captioned Telephone! CapTel shows

word-for-word captions of everything a caller says over the phone, letting

you read everything that they say – Like captions on TV – for the phone!

Captions are provided at no cost to the user, with no monthly fees or

contracts required. For more information or to order call 1-800-233-9130

For more info about CapTel or any of the many assistive listening devices

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

CapTel® Captioned Telephone – See What Everyone is Talking About!

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

This week’s ASL video in youtube

FEELING SORRY FOR CODA SISTER

Two sisters, one deaf, one hearing, but fluent in ASL,

attended a big deaf convention. Both sisters look almost the

same but they are not twins.

The hearing sister does not know the Deaf Community, and

many deaf people, thinking she was deaf, came to her for a

chat. She was uncomfortable because she was shy and because

she did not know these people.

She did not enjoy the convention and wanted to go home!

This week’s ASL video in youtube:

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Rene Pellerin’s Corner:

Voting

Your votes are important and are part of your rights.

Recently I went to town hall with my wife to register my early vote in the

primary.

I cannot read the ballot, so I needed my wife to put my answers on the

ballot.

Then my wife voted separately. I realized she knows my votes and I do not

know her votes!

This brought me some thoughts which are important.

This is my suggestion to you my DeafBlind friends, if you go to vote with

your SSP, wife, husband or whoever. Here are some important suggestions.

First let your wife or husband vote first. Then help you vote next.

The reason I feel this is that there will be more bias when a person helps

me to vote and then they vote afterward; they might switch their thinking.

Go and vote! Your vote counts!

Rene’s show business started in year 2010 and it focuses on the

Deaf-Blind.

You can email him at mailto: info@renetheunstoppable.com

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

For postings, announcements and employment ad rates:

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

DeafDigest Sports:

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

if you know of mainstreamed athletes, please

click on mainstream on the right side of

http://deafdigestsports.com for the list of

mainstreamed athletes

Gallaudet Athletics online store

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

for sub/unsub options, go to deafdigest.com

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Attention:

the employment ads section:

All new jobs immediately posted

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

DeafDigest

Copyright 2020 by Barry Strassler, DeafDigest.

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-