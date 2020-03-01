DeafDigest Gold – March 1, 2020
Gold Edition
This week's ASL Videos in youtube:
Top stories about the deaf:
In Birmingham, a major British city,
a deaf-blind train passenger, needing assistance
because of train delays, was told by the
conductor to “look out and listen” for
PA announcements. This conductor received
a big beating in the British press.
Pakistan President Arif Alvi visited a deaf-run KFC
restaurant in Karachi and placed an order for his
own meal.
Lily Conlan, a deaf British 8-year old girl with a CI,
told the Queen that her CI is her special ears!
The West Norfolk Deaf Association (Great Britain)
has a retail shop, that is supposed to help
with the agency finances. It is scheduled to close
up for good.
Deaf architect advises deaf applicants not to
hide their deafness on their job application form.
Greg Wharton, who is deaf, hid his deafness and
was hired. He paid the price as fellow architects
thought he was dumb and slow and all that.
He left the architectural firm and moved to another
architecture job in Canada.
This week’s ASL video in youtube
DEAF GIFT DANGER WITH SOME HEARING PEOPLE
A deaf person is proud of his Rolex watch
and shows it to the hearing friend.
The hearing friend wants to take a closer
look at it. The deaf man takes it off his
wrist and gives it to him.
The deaf man used the wrong gesture and
the hearing person thought it was a free
gift for him.
There was an almost fight before the
hearing person realized Rolex was not a gift!
This week’s ASL video in youtube:
This week’s ASL video in youtube
FEELING SORRY FOR CODA SISTER
Two sisters, one deaf, one hearing, but fluent in ASL,
attended a big deaf convention. Both sisters look almost the
same but they are not twins.
The hearing sister does not know the Deaf Community, and
many deaf people, thinking she was deaf, came to her for a
chat. She was uncomfortable because she was shy and because
she did not know these people.
She did not enjoy the convention and wanted to go home!
This week’s ASL video in youtube:
Rene Pellerin's Corner:
Voting
Your votes are important and are part of your rights.
Recently I went to town hall with my wife to register my early vote in the
primary.
I cannot read the ballot, so I needed my wife to put my answers on the
ballot.
Then my wife voted separately. I realized she knows my votes and I do not
know her votes!
This brought me some thoughts which are important.
This is my suggestion to you my DeafBlind friends, if you go to vote with
your SSP, wife, husband or whoever. Here are some important suggestions.
First let your wife or husband vote first. Then help you vote next.
The reason I feel this is that there will be more bias when a person helps
me to vote and then they vote afterward; they might switch their thinking.
Go and vote! Your vote counts!
Rene’s show business started in year 2010 and it focuses on the
Deaf-Blind.
You can email him at mailto:info@renetheunstoppable.com
