DeafDigest Gold – March 10, 2019
Gold Edition
http://deafdigest.com/ – updated every Monday
Serving the Deaf Community since 1996; 23rd year
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
weekly DeafDigest Blue & Gold editions:
http://deafdigest.com/ (updated every Monday)
Employment ads web site:
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Old Fogey
Lion
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Last week’s ASL Videos in youtube:
This week’s ASL Videos in youtube:
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
list of upcoming Deaf National Events
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Top stories about the deaf:
The U.N. Human Rights Council is hosting
a special session to make sure that deaf
children are not being discriminated against
in education programs.
The Orangeville Fire Department (Ohio)
has had its group of fire fighters take
training courses on how to deal with
the deaf in emergency situations.
Deaf artists in Belfast, Northern Ireland
have been encouraged to apply for funding
from an arts program to help them with their
art careers.
A group of deaf people showed up at the Kansas
Capitol grounds to create awareness on the
needs of the deaf and the hard of hearing.
This event was jointly coordinated by the
Kansas Commission for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing
and the Kansas State School for the Deaf
and also the Museum of Deaf History.
The Oyo State Government in Nigeria has seized
39-acre land owned by the Christian Mission School
for the Deaf. The school administration isn’t too
happy about it.
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
H3 Network Media Alliance Broadcasting in Sign Language
120 Eglinton Ave, East, Suite 500
Toronto, ON M4P 1E2
Canada www.H3world.tv
MEDIA CREW OPENINGS – DEAFLYMPICS, Dec 2019
Deaflympics Winter Games Valtellina & Valchiavenna, Italy 12-21 December
2019
H3 World TV is seeking people to serve on its upcoming daily SportsDeaf TV
news coverage of Deaflympics Winter Games.
We are seeking writers, signers, and TV media/production people with passion
and experience in media, writing, social media, and knowledge of deaf sports
for pre/during/post production of international daily TV bulletins:
— Producer – Coordinate, manage and support all members of production
team, direct all SportsDeaf special coverage of Deaflympics, manage
equipment, and ownership of captioning process.
— Signer/Writer – Research, compile, interview, write, report and present
news stories in front of video camera and captioning transcripts. Must be
experienced in International Sign.
— Signer/Publicist – Research, compile, interview, write, report and
presents news stories in front of video camera, and coordinate all
advance, on-site and post-event social media activities. Must be
experienced in International Sign.
— Videographer/Video Editor – filming, editing, captioning, art director
and file uploading.
— Videographer/Video Editor – filming, editing, animation and technical
support
— Writer/Production Assistant – research, compile, write stories and merge
caption transcripts and photography.
We consider candidates from anywhere in the world. English knowledge for
email communication is preferred.
Timetable Project is done in two phases: 1) Intensive pre-production work
begins immediately and continues until end of event, and 2) travel to work
in Italy in December 2019. All crew members report to Producer and must
meet deadlines. Completion of all pre-production work assigned by Producer
during Phase 1 is requirement to Phase 2.
All positions pay stipends in CAD currency, internships or meet specific
academic or community service requirements. For all crew members in Phase
2, we cover costs of travel to Italy, on-site transportation between
venues, shared accommodations and per diems.
Positions on the team will be filled on ongoing basis. Submit application
online at http://h3world.tv/opportunities
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
This week’s ASL video in youtube
D AND THE DEAF
3D is very hot in the computer world. Everyone wants
3D. They think 3D can build anything.
Can 3D implant a CI for the deaf? No, because a surgeon
must implant the CI. The 3D can’t do that job!
This week’s ASL video in youtube:
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
READ WHAT THEY SAY
Unlock the phone with CapTel Captioned Telephone!
CapTel shows word-for-word captions of everything a caller
says over the phone, letting you read everything that they say.
Like captions on TV for the phone! Captions are provided at
no cost to the user, with no monthly fees or contracts required.
For more information or to order call 1-800-233-9130 V/TTY
For more info about CapTel or any of the many assistive
listening devices we offer, email: sales@weitbrecht.com
Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!
CapTel Captioned Telephone – See What Everyone is Talking About!
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
This week’s ASL video in youtube
NO INTERPRETER AT AUCTIONS
Could a deaf person participate at a hearing auction
without an interpreter?
There is fast action at auctions, and it is easy for
a hearing person to get lost!
But what about a deaf person? A deaf businessman told
DeafDigest that he goes to auctions without an
interpreter!
How? The auctioneers know him. And they use their
fingers to tell the deaf person the price being bid,
and will make sure the deaf person knows the price that
has been bid.
This week’s ASL video in youtube:
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Rene Pellerin’s Corner:
I went snowshoeing with my son-in-law and two dogs.
I followed him from behind for easy trekking across the
frozen reservoir.
The ice is about 2 1/2 feet thick, as we saw people ice fishing.
We went from one side of the reservoir to the other, a 2 1/2
hour trek!
The temperature was very comfortable, in the high 30s and
sunny.
My daughter drove around the reservoir and rescued us!
It has been a long brutal cold winter and this was great
opportunity to be out!
Rene’s show business started in year 2010 and it focuses on the
Deaf-Blind.
You can email him at mailto:info@renetheunstoppable.com
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
For postings, announcements and employment ad rates:
mailto:barry@deafdigest.com
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
DeafDigest Sports:
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
if you know of mainstreamed athletes, please
e-mail mailto:barry@deafdigest.com
click on mainstream on the right side of
http://deafdigestsports.com for the list of
mainstreamed athletes
Gallaudet Athletics online store
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
for sub/unsub options, go to deafdigest.com
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Attention:
the employment ads section:
All new jobs immediately posted