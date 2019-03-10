DeafDigest Gold – March 10, 2019

Top stories about the deaf:

The U.N. Human Rights Council is hosting

a special session to make sure that deaf

children are not being discriminated against

in education programs.

The Orangeville Fire Department (Ohio)

has had its group of fire fighters take

training courses on how to deal with

the deaf in emergency situations.

Deaf artists in Belfast, Northern Ireland

have been encouraged to apply for funding

from an arts program to help them with their

art careers.

A group of deaf people showed up at the Kansas

Capitol grounds to create awareness on the

needs of the deaf and the hard of hearing.

This event was jointly coordinated by the

Kansas Commission for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing

and the Kansas State School for the Deaf

and also the Museum of Deaf History.

The Oyo State Government in Nigeria has seized

39-acre land owned by the Christian Mission School

for the Deaf. The school administration isn’t too

happy about it.

H3 Network Media Alliance Broadcasting in Sign Language

120 Eglinton Ave, East, Suite 500

Toronto, ON M4P 1E2

Canada www.H3world.tv

MEDIA CREW OPENINGS – DEAFLYMPICS, Dec 2019

Deaflympics Winter Games Valtellina & Valchiavenna, Italy 12-21 December

2019

H3 World TV is seeking people to serve on its upcoming daily SportsDeaf TV

news coverage of Deaflympics Winter Games.

We are seeking writers, signers, and TV media/production people with passion

and experience in media, writing, social media, and knowledge of deaf sports

for pre/during/post production of international daily TV bulletins:

— Producer – Coordinate, manage and support all members of production

team, direct all SportsDeaf special coverage of Deaflympics, manage

equipment, and ownership of captioning process.

— Signer/Writer – Research, compile, interview, write, report and present

news stories in front of video camera and captioning transcripts. Must be

experienced in International Sign.

— Signer/Publicist – Research, compile, interview, write, report and

presents news stories in front of video camera, and coordinate all

advance, on-site and post-event social media activities. Must be

experienced in International Sign.

— Videographer/Video Editor – filming, editing, captioning, art director

and file uploading.

— Videographer/Video Editor – filming, editing, animation and technical

support

— Writer/Production Assistant – research, compile, write stories and merge

caption transcripts and photography.

We consider candidates from anywhere in the world. English knowledge for

email communication is preferred.

Timetable Project is done in two phases: 1) Intensive pre-production work

begins immediately and continues until end of event, and 2) travel to work

in Italy in December 2019. All crew members report to Producer and must

meet deadlines. Completion of all pre-production work assigned by Producer

during Phase 1 is requirement to Phase 2.

All positions pay stipends in CAD currency, internships or meet specific

academic or community service requirements. For all crew members in Phase

2, we cover costs of travel to Italy, on-site transportation between

venues, shared accommodations and per diems.

Positions on the team will be filled on ongoing basis. Submit application

This week’s ASL video in youtube

D AND THE DEAF

3D is very hot in the computer world. Everyone wants

3D. They think 3D can build anything.

Can 3D implant a CI for the deaf? No, because a surgeon

must implant the CI. The 3D can’t do that job!



READ WHAT THEY SAY

Unlock the phone with CapTel Captioned Telephone!

CapTel shows word-for-word captions of everything a caller

says over the phone, letting you read everything that they say.

Like captions on TV for the phone! Captions are provided at

no cost to the user, with no monthly fees or contracts required.

For more information or to order call 1-800-233-9130 V/TTY

For more info about CapTel or any of the many assistive

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

CapTel Captioned Telephone – See What Everyone is Talking About!

This week’s ASL video in youtube

NO INTERPRETER AT AUCTIONS

Could a deaf person participate at a hearing auction

without an interpreter?

There is fast action at auctions, and it is easy for

a hearing person to get lost!

But what about a deaf person? A deaf businessman told

DeafDigest that he goes to auctions without an

interpreter!

How? The auctioneers know him. And they use their

fingers to tell the deaf person the price being bid,

and will make sure the deaf person knows the price that

has been bid.



Rene Pellerin’s Corner:

I went snowshoeing with my son-in-law and two dogs.

I followed him from behind for easy trekking across the

frozen reservoir.

The ice is about 2 1/2 feet thick, as we saw people ice fishing.

We went from one side of the reservoir to the other, a 2 1/2

hour trek!

The temperature was very comfortable, in the high 30s and

sunny.

My daughter drove around the reservoir and rescued us!

It has been a long brutal cold winter and this was great

opportunity to be out!

Rene’s show business started in year 2010 and it focuses on the

Deaf-Blind.

You can email him at mailto: info@renetheunstoppable.com

