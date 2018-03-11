DeafDigest Gold – March 11, 2018
Gold Edition Barry Strassler, Editor
http://deafdigest.com – updated every Monday
America’s Unique Deaf Stories; subscription
at no cost to you
Serving the Deaf Community since 1996; 21st year
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
weekly DeafDigest Blue & Gold editions also posted at:
http://deafdigest.com/ (updated every Monday)
Employment ads web site is at:
http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Old Fogey
Making Fools out of interpreter
http://deafdigest.com/comics/fogey-making-fool-of-interpreter/
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Last week’s ASL Videos in youtube:
This week’s ASL Videos in youtube:
http://deafdigest.com/videos/faces/
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Barry’s collections of past articles (with today’s update)
— avoiding the word “deaf” http://deafdigest.com/collections/barrys-collections/
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
list of upcoming Deaf National Events
http://deafdigest.com/upcoming-national-deaf-events/
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Sunday’s Deaf Picture for your surprise
http://deafdigest.com/lousy-deaf-asl-pin/
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Top stories about the deaf:
In India, there is a push for mandatory hearing
loss screening for all newborns.
In an interview a deaf activist said:
If I was the only deaf executive in a Fortune
500 corporation, would it change the corporate
culture to be more accepting of the deaf?
Janna Luksha, who is deaf, is a personal
trainer of the deaf and hearing ASL learners
in Rochester, NY. She was featured in a newspaper story.
America Needs To Hear From More Deaf Leaders. That was the issue raised in a HuffPost article. DeafDigest says times have changed and we pretty
much do not know who our local and national
leaders. Too many reasons.
A deaf employee in an automobile factory
claimed job discrimination. The judge threw
out half of his case, saying his complaint
was vague and dubious.
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
READ WHAT THEY SAY
Unlock the phone with CapTelÂ® Captioned Telephone!
CapTel shows word-for-word captions of everything a
caller says over the phone, letting you read everything
that they say – Like captions on TV â€“ for the phone
Captions are provided by a free service, no monthly
fees or contracts required.
For more information or to order call 1-800-233-9130 V/TTY
or visit http://www.weitbrecht.com/captel.html
For more info about CapTel or any of the many assistive
listening devices we offer, email: sales@weitbrecht.com
Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!
CapTelÂ® Captioned Telephone â€“ See What Everyone is Talking About!
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
This week’s ASL video in youtube
TO READ FACES
We, the deaf read faces and are sensitive to facial
expressions – anger, upset, hurt, disappointment, etc.
There is a reason for these different faces. A
magazine article said that there are 43 different
face movements, and also 10,000 different expressions.
Movements and expressions can be scary at times!
This week’s ASL video in youtube
http://deafdigest.com/videos/faces/
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Dr. Steven L. Rattner, P.A. & Associates
Deaf Dentist; College Park. MD & Gaithersburg, MD
(near Washington, DC & Frederick, MD & also Metro Washington)
Complete Dental Services; assistants either know ASL or
are deaf
more information:
http://www.drrattner.com/our-team/meet-our-team/
to contact Dr. Steven L. Rattner, P.A. & Associates:
http://www.drrattner.com/contact/
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
This week’s ASL video in youtube
NTID AND RIT
Many of us know that NTID is one of 8 separate colleges
on the RIT campus in Rochester, NY.
What is the percentage of deaf students enrolled at
NTID? What is the percentage of deaf students enrolled
at RIT, with help of access services (interpreters,
notetakers and real-time captioning)?
Approximately 45 percent go to NTID. Approximately
55 percent go to RIT.
This week’s ASL video in youtube
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Rene Pellerin’s Corner:
Introductions to people in the room.
Trying to get all the folks names in a gathering is difficult task.
Fingerspelling is hard while tactiling.
If the individual has a sign name, that would be easier!
I once attended a party and got most of the people.
I asked my wife about a specific person I didn’t see that night.
It turn out she did finger spell her name! She caught me asking my wife!
When I went to her I felt her hand and realized that was her!
Now I need to work hard to be sure I really understand who is in the room!
Rene’s show business started in year 2010 and it focuses on the
Deaf-Blind.
You can email him at mailto:info@renetheunstoppable.com
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
For postings, announcements and employment ad rates, please
email mailto:barry@deafdigest.com
for Special Notes, please go to the bottom of this
section
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
DeafDigest Sports:
http://deafdigestsports.com/
you can subscribe; no cost
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
if you know of mainstreamed athletes, please
e-mail mailto:barry@deafdigest.com
click on mainstream on the right side of
http://deafdigestsports.com for the list of
mainstreamed athletes
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
for sub options, go to deafdigest.com and look at tabs
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Attention:
the employment ads section is at:
http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/
All new jobs will be immediately posted in
that section