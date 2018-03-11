DeafDigest Gold – March 11, 2018

Old Fogey

Making Fools out of interpreter

http://deafdigest.com/comics/fogey-making-fool-of-interpreter/

Barry's collections of past articles (with today's update)

— avoiding the word "deaf"

— avoiding the word “deaf” http://deafdigest.com/collections/barrys-collections/

Top stories about the deaf:

In India, there is a push for mandatory hearing

loss screening for all newborns.

In an interview a deaf activist said:

If I was the only deaf executive in a Fortune

500 corporation, would it change the corporate

culture to be more accepting of the deaf?

Janna Luksha, who is deaf, is a personal

trainer of the deaf and hearing ASL learners

in Rochester, NY. She was featured in a newspaper story.

America Needs To Hear From More Deaf Leaders. That was the issue raised in a HuffPost article. DeafDigest says times have changed and we pretty

much do not know who our local and national

leaders. Too many reasons.

A deaf employee in an automobile factory

claimed job discrimination. The judge threw

out half of his case, saying his complaint

was vague and dubious.

This week’s ASL video in youtube

TO READ FACES

We, the deaf read faces and are sensitive to facial

expressions – anger, upset, hurt, disappointment, etc.

There is a reason for these different faces. A

magazine article said that there are 43 different

face movements, and also 10,000 different expressions.

Movements and expressions can be scary at times!

This week’s ASL video in youtube

http://deafdigest.com/videos/faces/

This week’s ASL video in youtube

NTID AND RIT

Many of us know that NTID is one of 8 separate colleges

on the RIT campus in Rochester, NY.

What is the percentage of deaf students enrolled at

NTID? What is the percentage of deaf students enrolled

at RIT, with help of access services (interpreters,

notetakers and real-time captioning)?

Approximately 45 percent go to NTID. Approximately

55 percent go to RIT.

This week’s ASL video in youtube

Rene Pellerin’s Corner:

Introductions to people in the room.

Trying to get all the folks names in a gathering is difficult task.

Fingerspelling is hard while tactiling.

If the individual has a sign name, that would be easier!

I once attended a party and got most of the people.

I asked my wife about a specific person I didn’t see that night.

It turn out she did finger spell her name! She caught me asking my wife!

When I went to her I felt her hand and realized that was her!

Now I need to work hard to be sure I really understand who is in the room!

Rene’s show business started in year 2010 and it focuses on the

Deaf-Blind.

You can email him at mailto:info@renetheunstoppable.com

