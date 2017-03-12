DeafDigest Gold – March 12, 2017
Gold Edition Barry Strassler, Editor
http://deafdigest.com – updated every Monday
America’s Unique Deaf Stories; subscription
at no cost to you
Serving the Deaf Community since 1996; 21st year
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+
subscription changes, go to deafdigest.com and
click on subscribe and follow the screen
weekly DeafDigest Blue & Gold editions also posted at:
http://deafdigest.com/ (updated every Monday)
Employment ads web site is at:
http://deafdigest.com/category
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+
Old Fogey
Law Banning Discrimination between Deaf People
http://deafdigest.com/comics/f
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+
Last week’s ASL Videos in youtube:
http://deafdigest.com/videos/b
http://deafdigest.com/videos/d
This week’s ASL Videos in youtube:
http://deafdigest.com/videos/d
http://deafdigest.com/videos/p
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+
Barry’s collections of past articles (with today’s update)
— deaf culture disagreement http://deafdigest.com/collecti
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+
Low Payments with Affirm Financing
Big purchases are easy to manage using Affirm financing,
now available on the Harris Communications website.
Using Affirm, you can spread payments out to 3, 6 or 12
months with rates from 10-30% APR! Best of all,
it is easy to apply.
When you are checking out, click the Affirm button
under the Payment Information tab. Affirm will ask you
to provide 5 pieces of basic information. Once that
information is submitted, you will know instantly
if you are approved. Start using Affirm to help make
purchases easier to manage.
To find out more about using Affirm, go to:
bit.ly/HarrisCommDDG16
Contact us at:
mailto:info@harriscomm.com if you have questions.
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+
Sunday’s Deaf Picture for your surprise
http://deafdigest.com/strike-a
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+
Dr. Steven L. Rattner, P.A. & Associates
Deaf Dentist; College Park. MD & Gaithersburg, MD
(near Washington, DC & Frederick, MD & also Metro Washington)
Complete Dental Services; assistants either know ASL or
are deaf
more information:
http://www.drrattner.com/our-t
to contact Dr. Steven L. Rattner, P.A. & Associates:
http://www.drrattner.com/conta
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+
Top stories about the deaf:
The Kentucky Senate passed a bill that would
help police officers quickly identify
individuals that are deaf – thus avoiding
unpleasant incidents.
The deaf of South Africa has not given up on
its repeated attempts to have sign language
become the nation’s 12th recognized language.
There is a fear among activists that
ASL will disappear for good if the trend
towards disappearance of languages
continue.
Confusion reigns over the proposed House Bill 1313
that would require employees to be genetically-
tested. Some say it would be required; some say
it is voluntarily. Bottom line – what would
employers do if they find genetic deafness among
some of their employees?
Another reason for hearing people to turn on
captions according to a newspaper columnist
that is just being humorous – actors that mumble,
making it harder for the audience to understand
what they are saying!
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+
DO YOU SEE YOURSELF AS A COUNSELOR WITH DEAF AND HARD OF HEARING CLIENTS?
Are you a bright and motivated student who wants a M.S. degree?
Would a scholarship help make this dream come true?*
Western Oregon University’s Rehabilitation and Mental Health Counseling (RMHC) program prepares Master’s level counselors to work with Deaf and hard of hearing clients. The need for qualified rehabilitation counselors is at an all time high. Graduates from this program find employment in such professional areas as state vocational rehabilitation, community mental health, and other partnering agencies. The nationwide employment rate for recent graduates is 96 – 100% within six months of graduation.
A Bachelor’s (B.S. or B.A.) degree is required to apply, as well as proficiency in American Sign Language (ASL).
Individuals who are Deaf, hard of hearing, deaf blind, or members of traditionally underrepresented groups are strongly encouraged to apply.
Applications are being accepted now for the Fall 2017 school year. Deadline is Feb 15, 2017 or until the slots are filled. Face-to-Face interview on March 3rd, 2017 or during March on Videophone if unable to attend the March 3rd face to face interview due to geography distance.
*Substantial scholarship support is available to qualified students contingent upon continued federal funding.*
Note: Applicants who are residents of WICHE states will be charged tuition at Oregon resident student rates. Those states include Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming.
For more information and application materials visit http://www.wou.edu/graduate/ms
You may contact me to request for informal informational meeting on Videophone/Skype/FaceTime to learn more about our Deaf track and the RMHC program, and the application process.
Denise Thew Hackett, PhD, MSCI (Deaf and ASL fluent) Deaf Track Advisor
Rehabilitation and Mental Health Counseling Western Oregon University
Monmouth, OR 97361
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+
READ WHAT THEY SAY
Unlock the phone with CapTel® Captioned Telephone! CapTel shows
word-for-word captions of everything a caller says over the phone, letting
you read everything that they say. Like captions on TV – for the phone!
Captions are provided by a free service, no monthly fees or contracts
required. For more information or to order call 1-800-233-9130 V/TTY or
visit http://www.weitbrecht.com/capt
or any of the many assistive listening devices we offer, email:
mailto:sales@weitbrecht.com
Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!
CapTel® Captioned Telephone – See What Everyone is Talking About!
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+
This week’s ASL video in youtube
NO ONE TELLS OTHER ABOUT A DEAF GUEST IN HOTEL
Hotels have three 8-hour shifts per day.
The morning shift knows that one hotel guest
is deaf. but when the morning shift people go
home, no one tells the second (and third)
shifts about that deaf guest.
The deaf guest has problems with something
in the hotel room, but the second shift also
has problems with communications.
It happens often everywhere!
This week’s ASL video in youtube
http://deafdigest.com/videos/d
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+
Survey: Have You ever been arrested or taken to prison?
Survey conducted by Dr. Gabe Lomas, Western Connecticut
State University.
Do click on:
http://deafdigest.com/survey-h
also click to see the video at:
http://bit.ly/dhhcrimjust
Walmart gift cards given to survey participants
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+
This week’s ASL video in youtube
A NEWSPAPER HEADLINE
A newspaper headline said:
4-year old is permanently deaf
Permanently deaf? Why use the word permanent?
Are hearing people permanently hearing?
Permanently deaf can function as hearing
person. Permanently hearing can become deaf
but still function as a hearing person!
So, permanently is the wrong word.
This week’s ASL video in youtube
http://deafdigest.com/videos/p
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+
Rene Pellerin’s Corner:
I was at Disney World with my wife and grandson for a week.
We made requests for DeafBlind interpreter services in advance.
It turned out that the interpreter services were good. The only issue was
that the venue choices were very limited.
There were more needed all over the place!
That would be more like needed SSP services.
Lots of environmental information is needed for me as DeafBlind person!
Well, I have some advocacy work to do.
Rene’s show business started in year 2010 and it focuses on the
Deaf-Blind.
You can email him at mailto:info@renetheunstoppable
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+
For postings, announcements and employment ad rates, please
email mailto:barry@deafdigest.com
for Special Notes, please go to the bottom of this
section
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+
Deaf Collegiate Athletes:
Haley Donaldson
freshman
softball
University of Nebraska
her profile is at:
http://www.huskers.com/ViewArt
on the profile it says:
Freshman Season (2017)
Has earned five starts at second base and one at designated player
Had a four-game hitting streak vs. ranked opponents from Feb. 11-18
Went 2-for-2 vs. No. 24 Pittsburgh on Feb. 17
Marked her first career multi-hit game
Went 1-for-3 with an RBI in her first career start vs. No. 13 Washington
Went 1-for-2 with an RBI off the bench vs. No. 2 Auburn
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+
Deaf Elite Athletes:
JODIE OUNSLEY, THE GIRL DEFYING ALL THE ODDS
Jodie Ounsley is rising through rugby’s ranks
The 16-year-old was born prematurely and is profoundly deaf
full story at:
http://www.englandrugby.com/ne
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+
DeafSports Library:
Deaf Sports Collections update
— probably the only deaf woman, from deaf school, to play NCAA-I basketball
http://deafdigestsports.com/de
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+
DeafSports picture of the day
http://deafdigest.com/universi
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+
DeafDigest Sports:
you can subscribe; no cost
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+
if you know of mainstreamed athletes, please
e-mail mailto:barry@deafdigest.com
click on mainstream on the right side of
http://deafdigestsports.com for the list of
mainstreamed athletes
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+
Attention:
the employment ads section is at:
http://deafdigest.com/category
All new jobs will be immediately posted in
that section