DeafDigest Gold – March 12, 2017

Top stories about the deaf:

The Kentucky Senate passed a bill that would

help police officers quickly identify

individuals that are deaf – thus avoiding

unpleasant incidents.

The deaf of South Africa has not given up on

its repeated attempts to have sign language

become the nation’s 12th recognized language.

There is a fear among activists that

ASL will disappear for good if the trend

towards disappearance of languages

continue.

Confusion reigns over the proposed House Bill 1313

that would require employees to be genetically-

tested. Some say it would be required; some say

it is voluntarily. Bottom line – what would

employers do if they find genetic deafness among

some of their employees?

Another reason for hearing people to turn on

captions according to a newspaper columnist

that is just being humorous – actors that mumble,

making it harder for the audience to understand

what they are saying!

This week’s ASL video in youtube

NO ONE TELLS OTHER ABOUT A DEAF GUEST IN HOTEL

Hotels have three 8-hour shifts per day.

The morning shift knows that one hotel guest

is deaf. but when the morning shift people go

home, no one tells the second (and third)

shifts about that deaf guest.

The deaf guest has problems with something

in the hotel room, but the second shift also

has problems with communications.

It happens often everywhere!

This week’s ASL video in youtube

http://deafdigest.com/videos/d eaf-guest-in-hotel/

This week’s ASL video in youtube

A NEWSPAPER HEADLINE

A newspaper headline said:

4-year old is permanently deaf

Permanently deaf? Why use the word permanent?

Are hearing people permanently hearing?

Permanently deaf can function as hearing

person. Permanently hearing can become deaf

but still function as a hearing person!

So, permanently is the wrong word.

This week’s ASL video in youtube

http://deafdigest.com/videos/p ermanently-deaf/

Rene Pellerin’s Corner:

I was at Disney World with my wife and grandson for a week.

We made requests for DeafBlind interpreter services in advance.

It turned out that the interpreter services were good. The only issue was

that the venue choices were very limited.

There were more needed all over the place!

That would be more like needed SSP services.

Lots of environmental information is needed for me as DeafBlind person!

Well, I have some advocacy work to do.

Rene’s show business started in year 2010 and it focuses on the

Deaf-Blind.

You can email him at mailto:info@renetheunstoppable .com

Deaf Collegiate Athletes:

Haley Donaldson

freshman

softball

University of Nebraska

her profile is at:

http://www.huskers.com/ViewArt icle.dbml?ATCLID=211001492&DB_ OEM_ID=100

on the profile it says:

Freshman Season (2017)

Has earned five starts at second base and one at designated player

Had a four-game hitting streak vs. ranked opponents from Feb. 11-18

Went 2-for-2 vs. No. 24 Pittsburgh on Feb. 17

Marked her first career multi-hit game

Went 1-for-3 with an RBI in her first career start vs. No. 13 Washington

Went 1-for-2 with an RBI off the bench vs. No. 2 Auburn

Deaf Elite Athletes:

JODIE OUNSLEY, THE GIRL DEFYING ALL THE ODDS

Jodie Ounsley is rising through rugby’s ranks

The 16-year-old was born prematurely and is profoundly deaf

full story at:

http://www.englandrugby.com/ne ws/features/jodie-ounsley-the- girl-defying-all-the-odds/

