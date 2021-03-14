DeafDigest Gold – March 14, 2021
Gold Edition
Old Fogey
Budget Cut in Deaf Services
Top stories about the deaf:
Enforceable minimum standards with TV captions?
FCC has standards but how enforceable is it?
Well, it is a big issue in Australia.
………..
Tahseen Ahmed, who is deaf, was written up in
a newspaper story about her work as
chief occupational therapist at a hospital.
She oversees work on oncology, lymphedema
and plastics patients.
……….
An advocate said, in a newspaper story,
that hearing people do not realize that
the deaf community is diverse, meaning
no such a thing as one size fits all
approach.
…………….
The Deaf Women United Conference, scheduled
for this summer in Chicago, has been postponed
to July 22-30, 2023.
………………
Ontario will be the first province in Canada
to provide sign language courses in two languages.
Ontario is English. Quebec is French and why
isn’t Quebec offering ASL courses. Not every
person in Quebec speaks French.
Good question.
A CRAZY LAW IN MASSACHUSETTS
A CRAZY LAW IN MASSACHUSETTS
For many years in Massachusetts, all deaf clubs broke
the law.
The state had an old law that requires all movie
projectionists to have a state license! Why? We do not
know.
This means that deaf clubs in the state that show
captioned films were in violation of the law.
Fortunately, no deaf projectionists were arrested!
Today, it seems not to be a problem because movie
films are old fashioned; we watch movies with DVDs.
OUR DEAF LEADERS IN THE OLD DAYS
OUR DEAF LEADERS IN THE OLD DAYS
In the old days, many deaf leaders were members of
a few national organizations. They were involved
with organization operations. This is why these national
organizations were close to each other – such as
NAD, AAAD and NFSD working closely together.
Times have changed. NAD leaders do not know deaf
sports leaders; religious leaders do not know
NAD leaders; and so on!
