DeafDigest Gold – March 14, 2021

Old Fogey

Budget Cut in Deaf Services

http://deafdigest.com/comics/fogeys-budget-cut-in-deaf-services/

Top stories about the deaf:

Enforceable minimum standards with TV captions?

FCC has standards but how enforceable is it?

Well, it is a big issue in Australia.

………..

Tahseen Ahmed, who is deaf, was written up in

a newspaper story about her work as

chief occupational therapist at a hospital.

She oversees work on oncology, lymphedema

and plastics patients.

……….

An advocate said, in a newspaper story,

that hearing people do not realize that

the deaf community is diverse, meaning

no such a thing as one size fits all

approach.

…………….

The Deaf Women United Conference, scheduled

for this summer in Chicago, has been postponed

to July 22-30, 2023.

………………

Ontario will be the first province in Canada

to provide sign language courses in two languages.

Ontario is English. Quebec is French and why

isn’t Quebec offering ASL courses. Not every

person in Quebec speaks French.

Good question.

A CRAZY LAW IN MASSACHUSETTS

A CRAZY LAW IN MASSACHUSETTS

For many years in Massachusetts, all deaf clubs broke

the law.

The state had an old law that requires all movie

projectionists to have a state license! Why? We do not

know.

This means that deaf clubs in the state that show

captioned films were in violation of the law.

Fortunately, no deaf projectionists were arrested!

Today, it seems not to be a problem because movie

films are old fashioned; we watch movies with DVDs.

OUR DEAF LEADERS IN THE OLD DAYS

OUR DEAF LEADERS IN THE OLD DAYS

In the old days, many deaf leaders were members of

a few national organizations. They were involved

with organization operations. This is why these national

organizations were close to each other – such as

NAD, AAAD and NFSD working closely together.

Times have changed. NAD leaders do not know deaf

sports leaders; religious leaders do not know

NAD leaders; and so on!

http://deafdigest.com/videos/our-deaf-leaders-in-old-days/

