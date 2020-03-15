DeafDigest Gold – March 15, 2020

Serving the Deaf Community since 1996; 23rd year

This week's ASL Videos in youtube:

Top stories about the deaf:

British professor Alys Young, University of Manchester,

said “The lives of deaf young people in the 21st Century

offer more possibilities than ever before.”

The deaf group was identified as the largest

disabled group in search of employment in

Great Britain – according to a survey.

Starbucks is opening up yet another sign language

store – in Tokyo.

It was learned that Owen J. Logue, who is deaf and

served years in education and was a past Deaflympics

athlete, is the executive director of the Maine

Educational Center for Deaf and Hard of Hearing/Governor

Baxter School for the Deaf.

In Great Britain, a family has been spending a lot of

money in legal fees, fighting a local school district

over appropriate education of their deaf child.

This week’s ASL video in youtube

A TV COMMERCIAL THAT IS STRANGE

There was a TV commercial about Hand Kingdom.

What is Hand Kingdom? DeafDigest editor never

heard of it.

The web search really did not say too much

about it.

Is it about ASL called Hand Kingdom or is it

something else with the hearing?

This week’s ASL video in youtube

DEAF WOMAN ANGRY FOR NOTHING

A deaf group went to restaurant to eat together.

In that group was a hearing woman, whose husband

was deaf. That hearing woman was fluent in ASL

A deaf woman, who hates hearing and loves ASL,

did not know the hearing woman, but both communicated

very well with each other in ASL.

The waiter came to the table to get orders from

the menu.

The hearing woman spoke to the waiter about her

order. The deaf woman saw it and got very angry.

She thought the hearing woman was deaf and

was trying to use her “oral skills”.

The deaf woman’s husband cooled her off and

explained that it was a hearing woman, fluent

in ASL and whose husband was deaf.

The deaf woman’s face became red.

Rene Pellerin’s Corner:

There is panic buying everywhere emptying out shelves at the stores.

This is frustrating when people are hoarding supplies that we urgently

need

Example, hand sanitizer, which we who are DeafBlind need the most.

The Reason is that we need to communicate via tactile ASL and having hand

sanitizer is extremely important.

And interpreters and SSPs also need them when working with us who are

DeafBlind.

A favor to ask, when you are in the store, if you see hand sanitizer on

the shelves, please get a few bottles to us!

Rene’s show business started in year 2010 and it focuses on the

Deaf-Blind.

You can email him at mailto: info@renetheunstoppable.com

