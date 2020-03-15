DeafDigest Gold – March 15, 2020
Gold Edition
http://deafdigest.com/ – updated every Monday
Serving the Deaf Community since 1996; 23rd year
Top stories about the deaf:
British professor Alys Young, University of Manchester,
said “The lives of deaf young people in the 21st Century
offer more possibilities than ever before.”
The deaf group was identified as the largest
disabled group in search of employment in
Great Britain – according to a survey.
Starbucks is opening up yet another sign language
store – in Tokyo.
It was learned that Owen J. Logue, who is deaf and
served years in education and was a past Deaflympics
athlete, is the executive director of the Maine
Educational Center for Deaf and Hard of Hearing/Governor
Baxter School for the Deaf.
In Great Britain, a family has been spending a lot of
money in legal fees, fighting a local school district
over appropriate education of their deaf child.
This week’s ASL video in youtube
A TV COMMERCIAL THAT IS STRANGE
There was a TV commercial about Hand Kingdom.
What is Hand Kingdom? DeafDigest editor never
heard of it.
The web search really did not say too much
about it.
Is it about ASL called Hand Kingdom or is it
something else with the hearing?
This week’s ASL video in youtube:
This week’s ASL video in youtube
DEAF WOMAN ANGRY FOR NOTHING
A deaf group went to restaurant to eat together.
In that group was a hearing woman, whose husband
was deaf. That hearing woman was fluent in ASL
A deaf woman, who hates hearing and loves ASL,
did not know the hearing woman, but both communicated
very well with each other in ASL.
The waiter came to the table to get orders from
the menu.
The hearing woman spoke to the waiter about her
order. The deaf woman saw it and got very angry.
She thought the hearing woman was deaf and
was trying to use her “oral skills”.
The deaf woman’s husband cooled her off and
explained that it was a hearing woman, fluent
in ASL and whose husband was deaf.
The deaf woman’s face became red.
This week’s ASL video in youtube:
Rene Pellerin’s Corner:
There is panic buying everywhere emptying out shelves at the stores.
This is frustrating when people are hoarding supplies that we urgently
need
Example, hand sanitizer, which we who are DeafBlind need the most.
The Reason is that we need to communicate via tactile ASL and having hand
sanitizer is extremely important.
And interpreters and SSPs also need them when working with us who are
DeafBlind.
A favor to ask, when you are in the store, if you see hand sanitizer on
the shelves, please get a few bottles to us!
Rene’s show business started in year 2010 and it focuses on the
Deaf-Blind.
You can email him at mailto:info@renetheunstoppable.com
