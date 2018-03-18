DeafDigest Gold – March 18, 2018

Top stories about the deaf:

When a deaf person is hired (regardless of the job)

not too many employers would go out of their way

to make accommodations to make their jobs easier.

This is what a Deaf Activist said.

The Kibi School For The Deaf in Ghana has not received

funding from the government for the past three

months. School authorities are worried that if

this continues, the school would be forced to close.

Five years is a long time but it was what it took

the Florida deaf to resolve a discrimination lawsuit

against Bethesda Hospital.

In the past devices helping the deaf was just called

“deaf devices” but times have changed. It is now

called “deaf aids.”

There is a bill, awaiting signature from Florida

governor Rick Scott to have police know which

drivers are deaf (during traffic stops). When

deaf drivers renew their licences, they can

identify themselves as deaf – and it will go

into the computer. There is a catch – it is

voluntary. If a deaf driver refuses to identify

himself as deaf, then there is no way police would

know!

This week’s ASL video in youtube

FAMOUS HEARING AUTHOR OF DEAF BOOKS

Few years ago DeafDigest editor was introduced

to a famous hearing man who wrote a few deaf books

(psychology, sociology, Deaf Culture, etc.

He and the famous author sat down for a meal,

and both were chatting with each other.

It was a big shock to DeafDigest editor that

the famous author knew very little about the

deaf. The material for his books was based

on heavy research, but he could not answer

simple questions about deafness in general!

That famous author is still traveling in

USA and giving talks about deafness.

DeafDigest editor does not want to tell

you that person’s name!

This week’s ASL video in youtube

This week’s ASL video in youtube

LARRY STEWART SAYS WE DO NOT HAVE DEAF CULTURE

Larry Stewart, a well known deaf psychologist,

died in the early 1990’s.

Do we have Deaf Culture? Almost all of say yes,

we have Deaf Culture. Larry disagreed. He said

there is no such a thing as Deaf Culture.

Few weeks before he died, Larry wrote a letter

to DeafDigest editor explaining why there is no

Deaf Culture, and that we are wrong about it.

Does DeafDigest agree with Larry? No, but

Larry was a great man and many deaf people

miss him.

This week’s ASL video in youtube

Rene Pellerin’s Corner:

We got a lot of snow up here in Vermont!

I enjoy going snowshoeing and skiing.

Nowadays, I need the assistance of a person to

guide me.

When I send out a post to ask for a snowshoe buddy,

not a single reply.

I have to rely on volunteers from a program called

Vermont Adaptive Ski and Sports (VASS).

I need to plan in advance and pray that the snow will

still be on the mountains!

Rene’s show business started in year 2010 and it focuses on the

Deaf-Blind.

You can email him at mailto: info@renetheunstoppable.com

