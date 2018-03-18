DeafDigest Gold – March 18, 2018
Old Fogey
Deaf Voodoo
Last week's ASL Videos in youtube:
This week's ASL Videos in youtube:
Barry's collections of past articles (with today's update)
— two sides to a story
list of upcoming Deaf National Events
Sunday's Deaf Picture for your surprise
DeafDigest thinks this book is one of the best
on deaf culture illustrations
Top stories about the deaf:
When a deaf person is hired (regardless of the job)
not too many employers would go out of their way
to make accommodations to make their jobs easier.
This is what a Deaf Activist said.
The Kibi School For The Deaf in Ghana has not received
funding from the government for the past three
months. School authorities are worried that if
this continues, the school would be forced to close.
Five years is a long time but it was what it took
the Florida deaf to resolve a discrimination lawsuit
against Bethesda Hospital.
In the past devices helping the deaf was just called
“deaf devices” but times have changed. It is now
called “deaf aids.”
There is a bill, awaiting signature from Florida
governor Rick Scott to have police know which
drivers are deaf (during traffic stops). When
deaf drivers renew their licences, they can
identify themselves as deaf – and it will go
into the computer. There is a catch – it is
voluntary. If a deaf driver refuses to identify
himself as deaf, then there is no way police would
know!
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
This week’s ASL video in youtube
FAMOUS HEARING AUTHOR OF DEAF BOOKS
Few years ago DeafDigest editor was introduced
to a famous hearing man who wrote a few deaf books
(psychology, sociology, Deaf Culture, etc.
He and the famous author sat down for a meal,
and both were chatting with each other.
It was a big shock to DeafDigest editor that
the famous author knew very little about the
deaf. The material for his books was based
on heavy research, but he could not answer
simple questions about deafness in general!
That famous author is still traveling in
USA and giving talks about deafness.
DeafDigest editor does not want to tell
you that person’s name!
This week’s ASL video in youtube
This week’s ASL video in youtube
LARRY STEWART SAYS WE DO NOT HAVE DEAF CULTURE
Larry Stewart, a well known deaf psychologist,
died in the early 1990’s.
Do we have Deaf Culture? Almost all of say yes,
we have Deaf Culture. Larry disagreed. He said
there is no such a thing as Deaf Culture.
Few weeks before he died, Larry wrote a letter
to DeafDigest editor explaining why there is no
Deaf Culture, and that we are wrong about it.
Does DeafDigest agree with Larry? No, but
Larry was a great man and many deaf people
miss him.
This week’s ASL video in youtube
Rene Pellerin’s Corner:
We got a lot of snow up here in Vermont!
I enjoy going snowshoeing and skiing.
Nowadays, I need the assistance of a person to
guide me.
When I send out a post to ask for a snowshoe buddy,
not a single reply.
I have to rely on volunteers from a program called
Vermont Adaptive Ski and Sports (VASS).
I need to plan in advance and pray that the snow will
still be on the mountains!
Rene’s show business started in year 2010 and it focuses on the
Deaf-Blind.
You can email him at mailto:info@renetheunstoppable.com
