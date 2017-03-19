DeafDigest Gold – March 19, 2017
Top stories about the deaf:
Some British parents of deaf children are
complaining that attending British Sign Language classes are too expensive!
District Health Boards in New Zealand
have this mission of providing health
services for people in their districts.
There is a complaint that District Health
Boards ignore the needs of the deaf.
Police officers in Jefferson County (Missouri)
are realizing that people who do not follow
orders are not ignoring them, and that they
may be deaf. It was part of a training
workshop.
A robot performing a CI surgery! Scary?
Not according to surgeons at the University of Bern in Switzerland. It
is scary, though, because a computer
glitch can cause a robot to go awry.
Newport Beach, California have been credited
as being the nation’ first deaf-friendly
city. Reason is installations of devices
at City Hall, libraries and other city facilities to help ASL users communicate
with the hearing. First deaf-friendly
city? DeafDigest is doubtful.
DO YOU SEE YOURSELF AS A COUNSELOR WITH DEAF AND HARD OF HEARING CLIENTS?
Are you a bright and motivated student who wants a M.S. degree?
Would a scholarship help make this dream come true?*
Western Oregon Universityâ€™s Rehabilitation and Mental Health Counseling (RMHC) program prepares Masterâ€™s level counselors to work with Deaf and hard of hearing clients. The need for qualified rehabilitation counselors is at an all time high. Graduates from this program find employment in such professional areas as state vocational rehabilitation, community mental health, and other partnering agencies. The nationwide employment rate for recent graduates is 96 â€“ 100% within six months of graduation.
A Bachelorâ€™s (B.S. or B.A.) degree is required to apply, as well as proficiency in American Sign Language (ASL).
Individuals who are Deaf, hard of hearing, deaf blind, or members of traditionally underrepresented groups are strongly encouraged to apply.
Applications are being accepted now for the Fall 2017 school year. Deadline is Feb 15, 2017 or until the slots are filled. Face-to-Face interview on March 3rd, 2017 or during March on Videophone if unable to attend the March 3rd face to face interview due to geography distance.
*Substantial scholarship support is available to qualified students contingent upon continued federal funding.*
Note: Applicants who are residents of WICHE states will be charged tuition at Oregon resident student rates. Those states include Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming.
For more information and application materials visit http://www.wou.edu/graduate/ms-rehabilitation-mental-health-counseling/
You may contact me to request for informal informational meeting on Videophone/Skype/FaceTime to learn more about our Deaf track and the RMHC program, and the application process.
Denise Thew Hackett, PhD, MSCI (Deaf and ASL fluent) Deaf Track Advisor
Rehabilitation and Mental Health Counseling Western Oregon University
Monmouth, OR 97361
READ WHAT THEY SAY
This week’s ASL video in youtube
BAD HABIT AT DEAF PARTY
You attend a deaf party at a friend’s house.
And then you leave the party, saying farewell
to your friends.
But you are still on the street in front
of friend’s house still chatting for a long
time.
Bad habit?
This week’s ASL video in youtube
http://deafdigest.com/videos/deaf-party-habit/
Survey: Have You ever been arrested or taken to prison?
Survey conducted by Dr. Gabe Lomas, Western Connecticut
State University.
Do click on:
http://deafdigest.com/survey-have-you-ever-been-arrested-or-taken-to-prison/
also click to see the video at:
http://bit.ly/dhhcrimjust
Walmart gift cards given to survey participants
This week’s ASL video in youtube
POINTING FINGER AT FOOD THROUGH GLASS COUNTER
You go to a butcher shop, and you tell the
butcher the meat you want by pointing the
finger on the glass towards the meat.
Most butchers can follow it and give you
the correct meat,
But there are a few butchers that cannot
follow the finger pointing!
It is frustrating.
This week’s ASL video in youtube
http://deafdigest.com/videos/butcher-pointing/
Rene Pellerin’s Corner:
Reading manuals
Received manuals and you cannot read the manuals? Me too!
Here are a couple of helpful tips:
1) You may find manuals available online at the company’s website!
2) For us who use assistive technology to meet our reading needs!
3) Alternately, you can scan your manual and convert it to PDF
format and read it on your computer screen.
Rene’s show business started in year 2010 and it focuses on the
Deaf-Blind.
You can email him at mailto:info@renetheunstoppable.com
Deaf Collegiate Athletes:
Danton Hyman is a sophomore member of the baseball
team at Newberry College (SC)
so far this season he is hitting .367 in 26 games,
and is one of the team leaders in runs batted in
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Deaf Elite Athletes:
Deaf pro golfer Kaylin Yost made her pro debut
this weekend, but has fallen far below the scoreboard leader.
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
DeafSports Library:
Deaf Sports Collections update
— http://deafdigest.com/athletic-officials-of-hearing-programs-that-are-deaf/
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
DeafSports picture of the day
http://deafdigest.com/gallaudet-students-behind-scenes-at-big-10-tournament/
