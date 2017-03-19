DeafDigest Gold – March 19, 2017

Gold Edition Barry Strassler, Editor

http://deafdigest.com – updated every Monday

America’s Unique Deaf Stories; subscription

at no cost to you

Serving the Deaf Community since 1996; 21st year

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

subscription changes, go to deafdigest.com and

click on subscribe and follow the screen

weekly DeafDigest Blue & Gold editions also posted at:

http://deafdigest.com/ (updated every Monday)

Employment ads web site is at:

http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Old Fogey

Acute Deafness

http://deafdigest.com/comics/fogey-acute-deafness/

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Last week’s ASL Videos in youtube:

http://deafdigest.com/videos/deaf-guest-in-hotel/

http://deafdigest.com/videos/permanently-deaf/

This week’s ASL Videos in youtube:

http://deafdigest.com/videos/deaf-party-habit/

http://deafdigest.com/videos/butcher-pointing/

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Barry’s collections of past articles (with today’s update)

— switched operators during relay calls http://deafdigest.com/collections/barrys-collections/

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Harris Communication announcements – Deaf Seniors of America Houston

ASL link is at:

https://youtu.be/yoUYHs70qKM

text announcement is at:

http://deafdigest.com/harris-dsa-houston-booth/

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Sunday’s Deaf Picture for your surprise

http://deafdigest.com/deaf-chef-blue-color/

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Dr. Steven L. Rattner, P.A. & Associates

Deaf Dentist; College Park. MD & Gaithersburg, MD

(near Washington, DC & Frederick, MD & also Metro Washington)

Complete Dental Services; assistants either know ASL or

are deaf

more information:

http://www.drrattner.com/our-team/meet-our-team/

to contact Dr. Steven L. Rattner, P.A. & Associates:

http://www.drrattner.com/contact/

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Top stories about the deaf:

Some British parents of deaf children are

complaining that attending British Sign Language classes are too expensive!

District Health Boards in New Zealand

have this mission of providing health

services for people in their districts.

There is a complaint that District Health

Boards ignore the needs of the deaf.

Police officers in Jefferson County (Missouri)

are realizing that people who do not follow

orders are not ignoring them, and that they

may be deaf. It was part of a training

workshop.

A robot performing a CI surgery! Scary?

Not according to surgeons at the University of Bern in Switzerland. It

is scary, though, because a computer

glitch can cause a robot to go awry.

Newport Beach, California have been credited

as being the nation’ first deaf-friendly

city. Reason is installations of devices

at City Hall, libraries and other city facilities to help ASL users communicate

with the hearing. First deaf-friendly

city? DeafDigest is doubtful.

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

DO YOU SEE YOURSELF AS A COUNSELOR WITH DEAF AND HARD OF HEARING CLIENTS?

Are you a bright and motivated student who wants a M.S. degree?

Would a scholarship help make this dream come true?*

Western Oregon Universityâ€™s Rehabilitation and Mental Health Counseling (RMHC) program prepares Masterâ€™s level counselors to work with Deaf and hard of hearing clients. The need for qualified rehabilitation counselors is at an all time high. Graduates from this program find employment in such professional areas as state vocational rehabilitation, community mental health, and other partnering agencies. The nationwide employment rate for recent graduates is 96 â€“ 100% within six months of graduation.

A Bachelorâ€™s (B.S. or B.A.) degree is required to apply, as well as proficiency in American Sign Language (ASL).

Individuals who are Deaf, hard of hearing, deaf blind, or members of traditionally underrepresented groups are strongly encouraged to apply.

Applications are being accepted now for the Fall 2017 school year. Deadline is Feb 15, 2017 or until the slots are filled. Face-to-Face interview on March 3rd, 2017 or during March on Videophone if unable to attend the March 3rd face to face interview due to geography distance.

*Substantial scholarship support is available to qualified students contingent upon continued federal funding.*

Note: Applicants who are residents of WICHE states will be charged tuition at Oregon resident student rates. Those states include Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming.

For more information and application materials visit http://www.wou.edu/graduate/ms-rehabilitation-mental-health-counseling/

You may contact me to request for informal informational meeting on Videophone/Skype/FaceTime to learn more about our Deaf track and the RMHC program, and the application process.

Denise Thew Hackett, PhD, MSCI (Deaf and ASL fluent) Deaf Track Advisor

Rehabilitation and Mental Health Counseling Western Oregon University

Monmouth, OR 97361

thewd@wou.edu

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

READ WHAT THEY SAY

Unlock the phone with CapTelÂ® Captioned Telephone! CapTel shows

word-for-word captions of everything a caller says over the phone, letting

you read everything that they say. Like captions on TV â€“ for the phone!

Captions are provided by a free service, no monthly fees or contracts

required. For more information or to order call 1-800-233-9130 V/TTY or

visit http://www.weitbrecht.com/captel.html . For more info about CapTel

or any of the many assistive listening devices we offer, email:

mailto:sales@weitbrecht.com

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

CapTelÂ® Captioned Telephone â€“ See What Everyone is Talking About!

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

This week’s ASL video in youtube

BAD HABIT AT DEAF PARTY

You attend a deaf party at a friend’s house.

And then you leave the party, saying farewell

to your friends.

But you are still on the street in front

of friend’s house still chatting for a long

time.

Bad habit?

This week’s ASL video in youtube

http://deafdigest.com/videos/deaf-party-habit/

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Survey: Have You ever been arrested or taken to prison?

Survey conducted by Dr. Gabe Lomas, Western Connecticut

State University.

Do click on:

http://deafdigest.com/survey-have-you-ever-been-arrested-or-taken-to-prison/

also click to see the video at:

http://bit.ly/dhhcrimjust

Walmart gift cards given to survey participants

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

This week’s ASL video in youtube

POINTING FINGER AT FOOD THROUGH GLASS COUNTER

You go to a butcher shop, and you tell the

butcher the meat you want by pointing the

finger on the glass towards the meat.

Most butchers can follow it and give you

the correct meat,

But there are a few butchers that cannot

follow the finger pointing!

It is frustrating.

This week’s ASL video in youtube

http://deafdigest.com/videos/butcher-pointing/

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Rene Pellerin’s Corner:

Reading manuals

Received manuals and you cannot read the manuals? Me too!

Here are a couple of helpful tips:

1) You may find manuals available online at the company’s website!

2) For us who use assistive technology to meet our reading needs!

3) Alternately, you can scan your manual and convert it to PDF

format and read it on your computer screen.

Rene’s show business started in year 2010 and it focuses on the

Deaf-Blind.

You can email him at mailto:info@renetheunstoppable.com

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

For postings, announcements and employment ad rates, please

email mailto:barry@deafdigest.com

for Special Notes, please go to the bottom of this

section

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Deaf Collegiate Athletes:

Danton Hyman is a sophomore member of the baseball

team at Newberry College (SC)

so far this season he is hitting .367 in 26 games,

and is one of the team leaders in runs batted in

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Deaf Elite Athletes:

Deaf pro golfer Kaylin Yost made her pro debut

this weekend, but has fallen far below the scoreboard leader.

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

DeafSports Library:

Deaf Sports Collections update

— http://deafdigest.com/athletic-officials-of-hearing-programs-that-are-deaf/

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

DeafSports picture of the day

http://deafdigest.com/gallaudet-students-behind-scenes-at-big-10-tournament/

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

DeafDigest Sports:

http://deafdigestsports.com/

you can subscribe; no cost

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

if you know of mainstreamed athletes, please

e-mail mailto:barry@deafdigest.com

click on mainstream on the right side of

http://deafdigestsports.com for the list of

mainstreamed athletes

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Attention:

the employment ads section is at:

http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/

All new jobs will be immediately posted in

that section