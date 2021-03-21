DeafDigest Gold – March 21, 2021
Gold Edition
http://deafdigest.com/
Serving the Deaf Community since 1996; 23rd year
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
weekly DeafDigest Blue & Gold editions:
http://deafdigest.com/ (updated every Monday)
Employment ads web site:
http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Old Fogey
IrritateDeafPeople For Us
http://deafdigest.com/comics/fogey-irritatedeafpeople-r-us/
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Last week’s ASL Videos in youtube:
http://deafdigest.com/videos/a-crazy-law-in-massachusetts/
http://deafdigest.com/videos/our-deaf-leaders-in-old-days/
This week’s ASL Videos in youtube:
http://deafdigest.com/videos/biggest-asl-thrill/
http://deafdigest.com/videos/asl-and-vsl/
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Top stories about the deaf:
It was reminded for all of us that in 1980
closed captioned TV programs was introduced
by ABC, NBC and PBS. What about CBS? This
network refused to caption and in fact a
high ranking CBS official told a deaf
leader:
We will NEVER caption our programs.
A couple of years later that official
was removed from his position and CBS
gave in and joined the original captioning
group!
………..
This sense of timing is strange. Marisa Salzer.
who is deaf and formerly served as the member
of the Montesano City (Washington) city
council, and was never provided with interpreters
and closed captions during council meetings.
When she stepped down, she came up with a
civil lawsuit. Why didn’t she file a lawsuit
while she was still serving on the council?
……….
It was learned that Google Chrome 89 will
provide captions on desktops. What about iPhones?
Do not know.
…………….
Must be perfect or else! This refers to computers
that are supposed to provide interpreting services
for the deaf. A tech person said that even a tiny
interpreting error could be a disaster for deaf
clients!
………………
The Maryland state song “Maryland, My Maryland!”
is racist; one of the phrases was this –
nor deaf, nor dumb
For that reason, state legislators are working
to have this song repealed.
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
This week’s ASL video in youtube
HEARING ASL STUDENT’S BIGGEST THRILL
What is the biggest thrill and also the
biggest dream of many hearing ASL students?
It is bumping into a deaf person and fully
communicating with him in ASL!
This week’s ASL video in youtube:
http://deafdigest.com/videos/biggest-asl-thrill/
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
READ WHAT THEY SAY
Unlock the phone with CapTel® Captioned Telephone! CapTel shows
word-for-word captions of everything a caller says over the phone, letting
you read everything that they say – Like captions on TV – for the phone!
Captions are provided at no cost to the user, with no monthly fees or
contracts required. For more information or to order call 1-800-233-9130
V/TTY or visit http://www.weitbrecht.com/captel.html
For more info about CapTel, email: sales@weitbrecht.com
Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!
CapTel® Captioned Telephone – See What Everyone is Talking About!
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
This week’s ASL video in youtube
AMERICAN SIGN LANGUAGE AND VIETNAMESE SIGN LANGUAGE
Our American Sign Language is a complete language.
We have signs for most words in the dictionary.
Some countries have limited sign language vocabulary.
The VSL (Vietnamese Sign Language) is limited. For their
interpreters it was hard for them to sign some words
because there is none in the VSL dictionary.
We should realize we are fortunate to have a complete
sign language.
This week’s ASL video in youtube:
http://deafdigest.com/videos/asl-and-vsl/
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
For postings, announcements and employment ad rates:
mailto:barry@deafdigest.com
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Gallaudet men’s basketball history book for sale
https://app.mobilecause.com/form/LQ60XQ?vid=73t7e
If you have any questions, please email kevin.kovacs@gallaudet.edu
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
DeafDigest Sports:
http://deafdigestsports.com/
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
if you know of mainstreamed athletes, please
e-mail mailto:barry@deafdigest.com
click on mainstream on the right side of
http://deafdigestsports.com for the list of
mainstreamed athletes
Gallaudet Athletics online store
http://GallaudetBisonShop.com
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
for sub/unsub options, go to deafdigest.com
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Attention:
the employment ads section:
chttp://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/
All new jobs immediately posted
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
DeafDigest
Copyright 2021 by Barry Strassler, DeafDigest.
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-