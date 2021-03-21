DeafDigest Gold – March 21, 2021

Top stories about the deaf:

It was reminded for all of us that in 1980

closed captioned TV programs was introduced

by ABC, NBC and PBS. What about CBS? This

network refused to caption and in fact a

high ranking CBS official told a deaf

leader:

We will NEVER caption our programs.

A couple of years later that official

was removed from his position and CBS

gave in and joined the original captioning

group!

This sense of timing is strange. Marisa Salzer.

who is deaf and formerly served as the member

of the Montesano City (Washington) city

council, and was never provided with interpreters

and closed captions during council meetings.

When she stepped down, she came up with a

civil lawsuit. Why didn’t she file a lawsuit

while she was still serving on the council?

It was learned that Google Chrome 89 will

provide captions on desktops. What about iPhones?

Do not know.

Must be perfect or else! This refers to computers

that are supposed to provide interpreting services

for the deaf. A tech person said that even a tiny

interpreting error could be a disaster for deaf

clients!

The Maryland state song “Maryland, My Maryland!”

is racist; one of the phrases was this –

nor deaf, nor dumb

For that reason, state legislators are working

to have this song repealed.

This week’s ASL video in youtube

HEARING ASL STUDENT’S BIGGEST THRILL

What is the biggest thrill and also the

biggest dream of many hearing ASL students?

It is bumping into a deaf person and fully

communicating with him in ASL!

This week’s ASL video in youtube

AMERICAN SIGN LANGUAGE AND VIETNAMESE SIGN LANGUAGE

Our American Sign Language is a complete language.

We have signs for most words in the dictionary.

Some countries have limited sign language vocabulary.

The VSL (Vietnamese Sign Language) is limited. For their

interpreters it was hard for them to sign some words

because there is none in the VSL dictionary.

We should realize we are fortunate to have a complete

sign language.

