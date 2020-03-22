DeafDigest Gold – March 22, 2020
Gold Edition
Old Fogey
Stop voice interpreting
This week’s ASL Videos in youtube:
Top stories about the deaf:
In a mid-sized city in India, Nimain Charan Sahu,
who is deaf, was written up in a newspaper about
his successful car washing/car detailing business.
All of his customers are hearing.
Doctor Care Anywhere was described in the
British newspapers as an agency which helps
deaf employees make medical appointments
without all these hassles (relay services,
interpreting services, etc).
The Southwest Florida Community Foundation
financed a program in Lee County to help
business people communicate with deaf
customers.
Is there such a thing as a lipreading machine?
There was a story about a Speechmatics
device. It is supposed to convert different
languages into text. This company said it
can “lipread” what is being said and have
it converted.
British deaf, in need of mental health counseling,
are subject to “lottery” – those selected get
counseling; those that don’t, need to wait until
they are called. This was the complaint by
deaf mental health advocate.
This week’s ASL video in youtube
A BAD SIGNED TV COMMERCIAL
About ten years ago there was a TV commercial in
sign language.
In the commercial, a hearing woman gave a pie to
a deaf woman. The signs should have been like this:
I baked this pie for you
But the hearing woman’s signs was like this:
I baked your dog in this pie
The shocked deaf woman threw out the pie and
ran away
True or false?
This week’s ASL video in youtube
DEAF THAT HATE HEARING ASK HEARING FOR HELP!
It is sad that many deaf people hate the hearing.
But when deaf people need jobs or SSDI advice
or unemployment benefits advice, apartment rental
help, etc, who do they depend on?
The hearing person!
Rene Pellerin’s Corner:
Since we must practice social distancing, we DeafBlind cannot tactile ASL with
you!
Many services are closed and many employees are working from home and using the
videophone to call people.
We who are DeafBlind might have very limited choices to communicate via
videophone.
There is a Videophone for us who are DeafBlind, this uses software called
myMMXdb.
We must buy this software and register with GlobalVRS. The software is not
cheap.
This software does allows us to call VP and use ASL on the video and the
interpreter types text back to us.
It also works with Braille when interpreter type in text.
Now many of you who have Sorenson Videophones, can call us.
Simply use your regular keyboard or a wireless keyboard and plug it in back of
your VP. It is very easy to do.
You can type text to us who use large print or Braille!
Also you can use it with Sorenson to Sorenson VP and type text back and forth.
What are you waiting for? Call us!
You might be eligible to get myMMXdb for free if you qualify for iCanConnect
program. (iCC). For information contact me at:
Rene’s show business started in year 2010 and it focuses on the
Deaf-Blind.
You can email him at mailto:info@renetheunstoppable.com
