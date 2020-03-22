DeafDigest Gold – March 22, 2020

Gold Edition

Serving the Deaf Community since 1996; 23rd year

Old Fogey

Stop voice interpreting

This week's ASL Videos in youtube:

Top stories about the deaf:

In a mid-sized city in India, Nimain Charan Sahu,

who is deaf, was written up in a newspaper about

his successful car washing/car detailing business.

All of his customers are hearing.

Doctor Care Anywhere was described in the

British newspapers as an agency which helps

deaf employees make medical appointments

without all these hassles (relay services,

interpreting services, etc).

The Southwest Florida Community Foundation

financed a program in Lee County to help

business people communicate with deaf

customers.

Is there such a thing as a lipreading machine?

There was a story about a Speechmatics

device. It is supposed to convert different

languages into text. This company said it

can “lipread” what is being said and have

it converted.

British deaf, in need of mental health counseling,

are subject to “lottery” – those selected get

counseling; those that don’t, need to wait until

they are called. This was the complaint by

deaf mental health advocate.

A BAD SIGNED TV COMMERCIAL

A BAD SIGNED TV COMMERCIAL

About ten years ago there was a TV commercial in

sign language.

In the commercial, a hearing woman gave a pie to

a deaf woman. The signs should have been like this:

I baked this pie for you

But the hearing woman’s signs was like this:

I baked your dog in this pie

The shocked deaf woman threw out the pie and

ran away

True or false?

This week's ASL video in youtube:

READ WHAT THEY SAY

Unlock the phone with CapTel® Captioned Telephone! CapTel shows

word-for-word captions of everything a caller says over the phone, letting

you read everything that they say – Like captions on TV – for the phone!

Captions are provided at no cost to the user, with no monthly fees or

contracts required. For more information or to order call 1-800-233-9130

For more info about CapTel or any of the many assistive listening devices

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

CapTel® Captioned Telephone – See What Everyone is Talking About!

DEAF THAT HATE HEARING ASK HEARING FOR HELP!

DEAF THAT HATE HEARING ASK HEARING FOR HELP!

It is sad that many deaf people hate the hearing.

But when deaf people need jobs or SSDI advice

or unemployment benefits advice, apartment rental

help, etc, who do they depend on?

The hearing person!

This week's ASL video in youtube:

Rene Pellerin’s Corner:

Since we must practice social distancing, we DeafBlind cannot tactile ASL with

you!

Many services are closed and many employees are working from home and using the

videophone to call people.

We who are DeafBlind might have very limited choices to communicate via

videophone.

There is a Videophone for us who are DeafBlind, this uses software called

myMMXdb.

We must buy this software and register with GlobalVRS. The software is not

cheap.

This software does allows us to call VP and use ASL on the video and the

interpreter types text back to us.

It also works with Braille when interpreter type in text.

Now many of you who have Sorenson Videophones, can call us.

Simply use your regular keyboard or a wireless keyboard and plug it in back of

your VP. It is very easy to do.

You can type text to us who use large print or Braille!

Also you can use it with Sorenson to Sorenson VP and type text back and forth.

What are you waiting for? Call us!

You might be eligible to get myMMXdb for free if you qualify for iCanConnect

program. (iCC). For information contact me at:

Rene’s show business started in year 2010 and it focuses on the

Deaf-Blind.

You can email him at mailto: info@renetheunstoppable.com

