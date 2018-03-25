DeafDigest Gold – March 25, 2018

Deaf women of Jamaica have been taking self-defense

classes to protect themselves in case of violent

attacks.

The police in Maine have a list of ASL interpreters

that are available to help communications with the

deaf on scene of arrests. While the police is not

required to learn ASL, they are required to undergo

cultural diversity training sessions.

The Arizona Storytellers Project has been a group of

hearing people that love to tell stories (and tales).

For the first time, it is now accessible to the

deaf that love stories and tales – as it will be

open captioned. In the past, it wasn’t.

A request has been made of the administration of

the University of Mary Washington to accept

ASL as a foreign language credit. The university

is thinking about it.

The campus of the West Virginia School for the

Deaf and Blind is undergoing renovations and the

group doing the work is rather unusual – the

military troops!

This week’s ASL video in youtube

DEAF STRANGERS MAKING NEW FRIENDS WITH EACH OTHER

What is the best way for deaf strangers to make

friends with each other?

At deaf clubs? At deaf churches? Through friends’

introductions? At deaf picnics? At deaf parties?

Yes – but one more thing – at hearing parties !

Why hearing parties?

Because two lonesome deaf strangers will come

to each other for conversation and company

and then make friends!

This week's ASL video in youtube

TO KNOW NOTHING

TO KNOW NOTHING

Who is Dummy Hoy? A famous baseball player.

Who is Beethoven? A famous musical composer.

Who is Thomas Edison? A famous inventor.

We have many other famous deaf people.

Is this an old story to us?

No, because many hearing people and also

many deaf people never heard of these famous

deaf people !

This is a shame.

This week's ASL video in youtube

Rene Pellerin’s Corner:

Seeking rides to attend deaf events requires planning ahead.

I made an arrangement with an individual so that I could

attend a deaf event.

Of course I planned to pay gas expenses.

My ride was cancelled due to the individual overbooking!

I needed to scramble to find a ride again!

I used Facebook and personal contacts to find ride.

Sad to say I did not have any luck and am not going.

Plan B for me is snowshoeing

Rene’s show business started in year 2010 and it focuses on the

Deaf-Blind.

You can email him at mailto: info@renetheunstoppable.com

that section