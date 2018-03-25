DeafDigest Gold – March 25, 2018
This week's ASL Videos in youtube:
— AgBell’s early name
Top stories about the deaf:
Deaf women of Jamaica have been taking self-defense
classes to protect themselves in case of violent
attacks.
The police in Maine have a list of ASL interpreters
that are available to help communications with the
deaf on scene of arrests. While the police is not
required to learn ASL, they are required to undergo
cultural diversity training sessions.
The Arizona Storytellers Project has been a group of
hearing people that love to tell stories (and tales).
For the first time, it is now accessible to the
deaf that love stories and tales – as it will be
open captioned. In the past, it wasn’t.
A request has been made of the administration of
the University of Mary Washington to accept
ASL as a foreign language credit. The university
is thinking about it.
The campus of the West Virginia School for the
Deaf and Blind is undergoing renovations and the
group doing the work is rather unusual – the
military troops!
This week’s ASL video in youtube
DEAF STRANGERS MAKING NEW FRIENDS WITH EACH OTHER
What is the best way for deaf strangers to make
friends with each other?
At deaf clubs? At deaf churches? Through friends’
introductions? At deaf picnics? At deaf parties?
Yes – but one more thing – at hearing parties !
Why hearing parties?
Because two lonesome deaf strangers will come
to each other for conversation and company
and then make friends!
This week's ASL video in youtube
TO KNOW NOTHING
TO KNOW NOTHING
Who is Dummy Hoy? A famous baseball player.
Who is Beethoven? A famous musical composer.
Who is Thomas Edison? A famous inventor.
We have many other famous deaf people.
Is this an old story to us?
No, because many hearing people and also
many deaf people never heard of these famous
deaf people !
This is a shame.
This week's ASL video in youtube
Rene Pellerin’s Corner:
Seeking rides to attend deaf events requires planning ahead.
I made an arrangement with an individual so that I could
attend a deaf event.
Of course I planned to pay gas expenses.
My ride was cancelled due to the individual overbooking!
I needed to scramble to find a ride again!
I used Facebook and personal contacts to find ride.
Sad to say I did not have any luck and am not going.
Plan B for me is snowshoeing
Rene’s show business started in year 2010 and it focuses on the
Deaf-Blind.
You can email him at mailto:info@renetheunstoppable.com
