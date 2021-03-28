DeafDigest Gold – March 28, 2021
This week's ASL Videos in youtube:
http://deafdigest.com/videos/united-captions/
http://deafdigest.com/videos/deaf-lawsuit-irony/
Top stories about the deaf:
A hospital in Toledo, Spain is stuck with
a broken hearing screening detection machine.
As a result, no one knows if the newly born
babies are deaf or hearing! It has been
broken for three months and only just
recently the hospital has completed
paperwork to purchase a new machine.
A newspaper interview disclosed that Penn
State does not offer ASL program nor
recognize ASL as a language. Penn State
is one of these big nationally recognized
universities with high academic standards.
Yet, deaf and ASL, no, according to Penn State!
Traffic intersection push buttons that
vibrate! Deaf people push heavy traffic
intersection light buttons in many cities
that don’t vibrate. This innovation is
supposed to help the deaf. Still, the
most important thing is – eyes to make sure
intersections are clear to cross across.
There is a debate in Bhutan about describing
the deaf. Are they to be described as Deaf
or as deaf? And that the deaf people themselves
are confused between being deaf or being Deaf!
UPS had hoped to avoid a lawsuit over refusal
to promote a deaf employee for a driver’s
job, but couldn’t because of a ruling by
Wisconsin federal judge. This meant the lawsuit
will proceed.
CAPTIONS ON UNITED AIRLINES
CAPTIONS ON UNITED AIRLINES
United Airlines that fly to Europe have captions
on some of their movies.
This is great – but what is not so great is
that most of their movies are not captioned.
Hearing people have more choices with their
movies; deaf choices are limited.
A LAWSUIT IRONY
A LAWSUIT IRONY
There is an irony with a lawsuit a deaf woman filed
against an Ear, Nose and Throat medical clinic.
That clinic refused to provide her with an interpreter;
she sued and won.
The irony is that the Ear, Nose and Throat medical clinic
works with many deaf patients, and they should be familiar
with their interpreting needs!
Why did they refuse? We will never know.
