DeafDigest Gold – March 28, 2021

Top stories about the deaf:

A hospital in Toledo, Spain is stuck with

a broken hearing screening detection machine.

As a result, no one knows if the newly born

babies are deaf or hearing! It has been

broken for three months and only just

recently the hospital has completed

paperwork to purchase a new machine.

A newspaper interview disclosed that Penn

State does not offer ASL program nor

recognize ASL as a language. Penn State

is one of these big nationally recognized

universities with high academic standards.

Yet, deaf and ASL, no, according to Penn State!

Traffic intersection push buttons that

vibrate! Deaf people push heavy traffic

intersection light buttons in many cities

that don’t vibrate. This innovation is

supposed to help the deaf. Still, the

most important thing is – eyes to make sure

intersections are clear to cross across.

There is a debate in Bhutan about describing

the deaf. Are they to be described as Deaf

or as deaf? And that the deaf people themselves

are confused between being deaf or being Deaf!

UPS had hoped to avoid a lawsuit over refusal

to promote a deaf employee for a driver’s

job, but couldn’t because of a ruling by

Wisconsin federal judge. This meant the lawsuit

will proceed.

This week’s ASL video in youtube

CAPTIONS ON UNITED AIRLINES

United Airlines that fly to Europe have captions

on some of their movies.

This is great – but what is not so great is

that most of their movies are not captioned.

Hearing people have more choices with their

movies; deaf choices are limited.

This week’s ASL video in youtube:

http://deafdigest.com/videos/united-captions/

This week’s ASL video in youtube

A LAWSUIT IRONY

There is an irony with a lawsuit a deaf woman filed

against an Ear, Nose and Throat medical clinic.

That clinic refused to provide her with an interpreter;

she sued and won.

The irony is that the Ear, Nose and Throat medical clinic

works with many deaf patients, and they should be familiar

with their interpreting needs!

Why did they refuse? We will never know.

This week’s ASL video in youtube:

http://deafdigest.com/videos/deaf-lawsuit-irony/

