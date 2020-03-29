DeafDigest Gold – March 29, 2020

Gold Edition

Serving the Deaf Community since 1996; 23rd year

Old Fogey

not liking deaf children

Top stories about the deaf:

A newspaper said that the Newfoundland and Labrador

province is the first in Canada to provide interpreters

for major government events. DeafDigest is skeptical

of that statement. It is implying that the

other provinces do not provide public announcement

interpreters.

British people, bored during quarantine, now

have an opportunity to learn British Sign

Language on-line, courtesy of a private

sign language agency.

A comment by a hearing gamer:

What the deaf person gains in better vision,

he loses a lot in sound.

India’s National Association of the Deaf

(not USA) has set up a directory of

interpreters for the deaf to access in

case of need.

ASL students at Kent State University

have been struggling to learn via

remote learning. Much different in the

classroom, they said.

WON'T ADMIT DISCRIMINATION

WON’T ADMIT DISCRIMINATION

There are many newspaper stories of successful deaf people.

They are oral and do not know sign language.

In many of these stories, there is not one word about

discrimination.

Are these successful deaf people refusing to admit or

hiding their discrimination?

DeafDigest editor thinks they hide their many years of

discrimination!

This week's ASL video in youtube:

DEAF EYES VS HEARING EYES

DEAF EYES VS HEARING EYES

Deaf Eyes are always different from Hearing Eyes.

Deaf and hearing look at things differently.

A deaf person goes to a store and immediately

knows if it is deaf-friendly or not.

A hearing person will not know the difference!

This week's ASL video in youtube:

Rene Pellerin’s Corner:

During this difficult time, Governors have ordered all schools, gatherings

and restaurants to be closed.

For many DeafBlind individuals it is a very difficult and challenging

time. Keeping social distancing is hard because our communication needs

are via tactile ASL.

DeafBlind children are supposed to continue their education remotely;

that’s a huge challenge!

We are still working to find ways to give access to the DeafBlind

community.

One solution is wearing latex gloves and face masks to help protect each

other.

Videophone or video conferences don’t work for many of us.

Getting help, such as getting groceries and medicines, is still necessary.

SSPs and volunteers can do that.

The DeafBlind community member could send an email or text with their

shopping list and have an SSP drop it off in front of their door, and text

the DeafBlind individual when it arrives.

Wait and be sure it is being picked up and brought in.

Other suggestions are welcome! Thank you and be well.

Rene’s show business started in year 2010 and it focuses on the

Deaf-Blind.

You can email him at mailto: info@renetheunstoppable.com

DeafDigest

Copyright 2020 by Barry Strassler, DeafDigest.

