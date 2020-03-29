DeafDigest Gold – March 29, 2020
Gold Edition
Old Fogey
not liking deaf children
This week's ASL Videos in youtube:
Top stories about the deaf:
A newspaper said that the Newfoundland and Labrador
province is the first in Canada to provide interpreters
for major government events. DeafDigest is skeptical
of that statement. It is implying that the
other provinces do not provide public announcement
interpreters.
British people, bored during quarantine, now
have an opportunity to learn British Sign
Language on-line, courtesy of a private
sign language agency.
A comment by a hearing gamer:
What the deaf person gains in better vision,
he loses a lot in sound.
India’s National Association of the Deaf
(not USA) has set up a directory of
interpreters for the deaf to access in
case of need.
ASL students at Kent State University
have been struggling to learn via
remote learning. Much different in the
classroom, they said.
This week’s ASL video in youtube
WON’T ADMIT DISCRIMINATION
There are many newspaper stories of successful deaf people.
They are oral and do not know sign language.
In many of these stories, there is not one word about
discrimination.
Are these successful deaf people refusing to admit or
hiding their discrimination?
DeafDigest editor thinks they hide their many years of
discrimination!
This week’s ASL video in youtube
DEAF EYES VS HEARING EYES
Deaf Eyes are always different from Hearing Eyes.
Deaf and hearing look at things differently.
A deaf person goes to a store and immediately
knows if it is deaf-friendly or not.
A hearing person will not know the difference!
Rene Pellerin’s Corner:
During this difficult time, Governors have ordered all schools, gatherings
and restaurants to be closed.
For many DeafBlind individuals it is a very difficult and challenging
time. Keeping social distancing is hard because our communication needs
are via tactile ASL.
DeafBlind children are supposed to continue their education remotely;
that’s a huge challenge!
We are still working to find ways to give access to the DeafBlind
community.
One solution is wearing latex gloves and face masks to help protect each
other.
Videophone or video conferences don’t work for many of us.
Getting help, such as getting groceries and medicines, is still necessary.
SSPs and volunteers can do that.
The DeafBlind community member could send an email or text with their
shopping list and have an SSP drop it off in front of their door, and text
the DeafBlind individual when it arrives.
Wait and be sure it is being picked up and brought in.
Other suggestions are welcome! Thank you and be well.
Rene’s show business started in year 2010 and it focuses on the
Deaf-Blind.
You can email him at mailto:info@renetheunstoppable.com
