DeafDigest Gold – March 3, 2019

Gold Edition

Serving the Deaf Community since 1996; 23rd year

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

weekly DeafDigest Blue & Gold editions:

Employment ads web site:

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Old Fogey

Pager batteries

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Last week’s ASL Videos in youtube:

This week’s ASL Videos in youtube:

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

list of upcoming Deaf National Events

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Top stories about the deaf:

Because of shortage of teachers in some school

districts, classes are being video conferenced.

Does this help the deaf? No one is sure.

Deaf people in Great Britain are complaining

that their subtitles are too slow to show

up on the screen. Making it worse is that

SKY, a major network provider, is not

captioning a lot of their news programs.

The Jacksonville Community Center for the Deaf

and the city of Jacksonville (Illinois)

are working together on the best way to

reach the deaf community. This community

is in the backyard of Illinois School for

the Deaf.

Finally after 11 years, the Idaho Council for

the Deaf and Hard Hearing will have an

interpreter of its own. For some reason

the interpreter position was never funded

by the state, forcing the agency director,

who is deaf, to contract out each time

an interpreter is needed.

Police and Lip Sync (fake speech?) One college

hosted a Lip Sync Challenge video which is

supposed to help the police deal with the deaf!

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

This week’s ASL video in youtube

HARD TO TELL IF HEARING PERSON IS POPULAR

Sometimes it is hard to tell if a friendly hearing

person is popular with his hearing friends.

This hearing person is very friendly with the deaf,

always smiling, always joking, always cheerful, etc.

But if many hearing people hate him and don’t tell you

about it, then it can be awkward sometimes!

This week’s ASL video in youtube:

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

READ WHAT THEY SAY

Unlock the phone with CapTel Captioned Telephone!

CapTel shows word-for-word captions of everything a caller

says over the phone, letting you read everything that they say.

Like captions on TV for the phone! Captions are provided at

no cost to the user, with no monthly fees or contracts required.

For more information or to order call 1-800-233-9130 V/TTY

For more info about CapTel or any of the many assistive

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

CapTel Captioned Telephone – See What Everyone is Talking About!

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

This week’s ASL video in youtube

PERMITS HASSLES FOR A DEAF CLUBHOUSE SAME AS A BIG STADIUM

If someone wants to build a new and big football stadium –

there are a lot of hassles. Must get approvals and permits for

construction, environmental study, traffic study, economic

impact, neighborhood association approval, etc, etc. Often

takes many months to get all permits approved. And there

are lawsuits by those that don’t want a stadium.

A permit for a small clubhouse for a deaf club

easy to get?

No. Same thing. Same hassles just like a football

stadium.

It is hard to believe.

This week’s ASL video in youtube:

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Rene Pellerin’s Corner:

We are doing renovations in our kitchen.

Last week we hired a contractor to put in a new floor in the kitchen.

We had to empty the kitchen and move everything into the living room.

The project took 5 days.

It was very difficult for me as a DeafBlind person.

Searching for dry food scattered everywhere was not an easy task!

Once I set the items in specific places in the living room they were

mysteriously “relocated” to another part of the room!

My wife is smarter, she took a vacation away with our grandson!

Rene’s show business started in year 2010 and it focuses on the

Deaf-Blind.

You can email him at mailto: info@renetheunstoppable.com

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

For postings, announcements and employment ad rates:

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

DeafDigest Sports:

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

if you know of mainstreamed athletes, please

click on mainstream on the right side of

http://deafdigestsports.com for the list of

mainstreamed athletes

Gallaudet Athletics online store

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Attention:

the employment ads section:

All new jobs immediately posted