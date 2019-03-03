DeafDigest Gold – March 3, 2019
Because of shortage of teachers in some school
districts, classes are being video conferenced.
Does this help the deaf? No one is sure.
Deaf people in Great Britain are complaining
that their subtitles are too slow to show
up on the screen. Making it worse is that
SKY, a major network provider, is not
captioning a lot of their news programs.
The Jacksonville Community Center for the Deaf
and the city of Jacksonville (Illinois)
are working together on the best way to
reach the deaf community. This community
is in the backyard of Illinois School for
the Deaf.
Finally after 11 years, the Idaho Council for
the Deaf and Hard Hearing will have an
interpreter of its own. For some reason
the interpreter position was never funded
by the state, forcing the agency director,
who is deaf, to contract out each time
an interpreter is needed.
Police and Lip Sync (fake speech?) One college
hosted a Lip Sync Challenge video which is
supposed to help the police deal with the deaf!
HARD TO TELL IF HEARING PERSON IS POPULAR
Sometimes it is hard to tell if a friendly hearing
person is popular with his hearing friends.
This hearing person is very friendly with the deaf,
always smiling, always joking, always cheerful, etc.
But if many hearing people hate him and don’t tell you
about it, then it can be awkward sometimes!
This week’s ASL video in youtube
PERMITS HASSLES FOR A DEAF CLUBHOUSE SAME AS A BIG STADIUM
If someone wants to build a new and big football stadium –
there are a lot of hassles. Must get approvals and permits for
construction, environmental study, traffic study, economic
impact, neighborhood association approval, etc, etc. Often
takes many months to get all permits approved. And there
are lawsuits by those that don’t want a stadium.
A permit for a small clubhouse for a deaf club
easy to get?
No. Same thing. Same hassles just like a football
stadium.
It is hard to believe.
Rene Pellerin’s Corner:
We are doing renovations in our kitchen.
Last week we hired a contractor to put in a new floor in the kitchen.
We had to empty the kitchen and move everything into the living room.
The project took 5 days.
It was very difficult for me as a DeafBlind person.
Searching for dry food scattered everywhere was not an easy task!
Once I set the items in specific places in the living room they were
mysteriously “relocated” to another part of the room!
My wife is smarter, she took a vacation away with our grandson!
Rene’s show business started in year 2010 and it focuses on the
Deaf-Blind.
You can email him at mailto:info@renetheunstoppable.com
