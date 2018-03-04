DeafDigest Gold – March 4, 2018

Old Fogey

ASL-oralist wedding

Last week's ASL Videos in youtube:

This week's ASL Videos in youtube:

Barry’s collections of past articles (with today’s update)

— military training for deaf students

list of upcoming Deaf National Events

Sunday's Deaf Picture for your surprise

Top stories about the deaf:

The Citizens Information Board, of Ireland, said

that two-thirds of deaf people are not easily

able to access information on their own rights

and needs.

Linda Lugo, a deaf teacher at the Faye Webb Elementary

School in Corpus Christi, TX, set up a class in Spanish

Sign Language for Spanish-speaking parents of deaf

children.

There is a survey taken of the deaf of Utah with the

goal of creating a natural disaster alerting system

for them.

The Journey Museum in South Dakota is featuring

the story of Nellie Willhite, the state’s first female

pilot who is deaf.

The deaf of Lebanon are demanding their rights,

just before election time is coming up. They

have always been ignored.

Gallaudet athletic director job posting

if you are interested, go to:

This week’s ASL video in youtube

ORAL TEACHER KNOWING ASL!

Historians know that Grace Coolidge, wife of past

president Calvin Coolidge, taught at Clarke School for

the Deaf before she married him.

We all know that Clarke School teaches the oral

method, not ASL method.

Yet, some historians said that she used ASL

with her family at the White House because she

wanted her conversations to be secret from the

nosey people.

Is it possible that Grace secretly used ASL

in the Clarke classrooms? She knew she would be

fired if Clarke administration found out.

We will never know.

This week's ASL video in youtube

This week’s ASL video in youtube

DEAF COLLEGE OR HEARING COLLEGE

We have deaf students that attend Gallaudet,

RIT and CSUN. We also have deaf students that attend

hearing colleges everywhere.

At Gallaudet, classes are taught in ASL. At RIT and

CSUN, interpreters are available.

At hearing colleges, it is always a struggle. One

deaf graduate of a hearing college said it was always

a hassle.

Worth it to attend Gallaudet, RIT and CSUN or to

attend hearing college?

This week's ASL video in youtube

Rene Pellerin’s Corner:

My wife, grandson and I traveled to Florida for vacation.

We drove from VT to Hartford CT to catch our flight.

Upon going through security checkpoint, I didn’t need to strip much!

Their equipment was high tech and less hassle for us.

One surprise comment by a TSA staff; she told us I can walk through

with my white cane!

This is nice, but other airports are not the same so still lots of

confusion!

Rene’s show business started in year 2010 and it focuses on the

Deaf-Blind.

You can email him at mailto: info@renetheunstoppable.com

For postings, announcements and employment ad rates, please

for Special Notes, please go to the bottom of this

section

DeafDigest Sports:

you can subscribe; no cost

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

if you know of mainstreamed athletes, please

click on mainstream on the right side of

http://deafdigestsports.com for the list of

mainstreamed athletes

Attention:

the employment ads section is at:

All new jobs will be immediately posted in

that section