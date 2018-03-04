DeafDigest Gold – March 4, 2018
Old Fogey
ASL-oralist wedding
Last week's ASL Videos in youtube:
This week's ASL Videos in youtube:
Barry’s collections of past articles (with today’s update)
— military training for deaf students
list of upcoming Deaf National Events
Sunday's Deaf Picture for your surprise
Top stories about the deaf:
The Citizens Information Board, of Ireland, said
that two-thirds of deaf people are not easily
able to access information on their own rights
and needs.
Linda Lugo, a deaf teacher at the Faye Webb Elementary
School in Corpus Christi, TX, set up a class in Spanish
Sign Language for Spanish-speaking parents of deaf
children.
There is a survey taken of the deaf of Utah with the
goal of creating a natural disaster alerting system
for them.
The Journey Museum in South Dakota is featuring
the story of Nellie Willhite, the state’s first female
pilot who is deaf.
The deaf of Lebanon are demanding their rights,
just before election time is coming up. They
have always been ignored.
Gallaudet athletic director job posting
if you are interested, go to:
ORAL TEACHER KNOWING ASL!
ORAL TEACHER KNOWING ASL!
Historians know that Grace Coolidge, wife of past
president Calvin Coolidge, taught at Clarke School for
the Deaf before she married him.
We all know that Clarke School teaches the oral
method, not ASL method.
Yet, some historians said that she used ASL
with her family at the White House because she
wanted her conversations to be secret from the
nosey people.
Is it possible that Grace secretly used ASL
in the Clarke classrooms? She knew she would be
fired if Clarke administration found out.
We will never know.

DEAF COLLEGE OR HEARING COLLEGE
DEAF COLLEGE OR HEARING COLLEGE
We have deaf students that attend Gallaudet,
RIT and CSUN. We also have deaf students that attend
hearing colleges everywhere.
At Gallaudet, classes are taught in ASL. At RIT and
CSUN, interpreters are available.
At hearing colleges, it is always a struggle. One
deaf graduate of a hearing college said it was always
a hassle.
Worth it to attend Gallaudet, RIT and CSUN or to
attend hearing college?

Rene Pellerin's Corner:
My wife, grandson and I traveled to Florida for vacation.
We drove from VT to Hartford CT to catch our flight.
Upon going through security checkpoint, I didn’t need to strip much!
Their equipment was high tech and less hassle for us.
One surprise comment by a TSA staff; she told us I can walk through
with my white cane!
This is nice, but other airports are not the same so still lots of
confusion!
Rene’s show business started in year 2010 and it focuses on the
Deaf-Blind.
You can email him at mailto:info@renetheunstoppable.com
DeafDigest Sports:
