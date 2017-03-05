DeafDigest Gold – March 5, 2017
Top stories about the deaf:
Sr. Marianne Van Vurst is the new President of
St. Rita School for the Deaf. She replaces
Gregory Ernst, who retired after 46 years
on the job. For some reason, the job title
has changed – from Ernst’s Executive Director
title to Van Vurst’s president title.
Stethoscope functioning as a hearing aid?
A woman lost her hearing aid, and was not
able to communicate. Instead she
borrowed a stethoscope and was able to
use it as a “temporary” hearing aid!
Police in Delhi (India) nabbed two fake-deaf
thieves after they broke into several homes.
When caught, they showed the police their
“certificate” attesting to their deafness.
The police quickly determined it was a fake
and immediately added it to their list of
charges!
Melbourne (Australia) is cracking down
on a group of homeless people that
squatter on the city streets. The police
held a special meeting to explain to the
homeless about their rights. One of the
squatters is deaf. He asked for an interpreter
so he could understand what the police
is trying to say. His request was turned down,
much to the anger of homeless advocates.
Chef/co-owner Paul Denamiel, not deaf, of his
own French restaurant “Le Rivage” in
Manhattan, was accused of mocking the
deafness of one of his kitchen workers.
This was part of the discrimination lawsuit
the staff has filed against the owner.
DO YOU SEE YOURSELF AS A COUNSELOR WITH DEAF AND HARD OF HEARING CLIENTS?
Are you a bright and motivated student who wants a M.S. degree?
Would a scholarship help make this dream come true?*
Western Oregon University’s Rehabilitation and Mental Health Counseling (RMHC) program prepares Master’s level counselors to work with Deaf and hard of hearing clients. The need for qualified rehabilitation counselors is at an all time high. Graduates from this program find employment in such professional areas as state vocational rehabilitation, community mental health, and other partnering agencies. The nationwide employment rate for recent graduates is 96 – 100% within six months of graduation.
A Bachelor’s (B.S. or B.A.) degree is required to apply, as well as proficiency in American Sign Language (ASL).
Individuals who are Deaf, hard of hearing, deaf blind, or members of traditionally underrepresented groups are strongly encouraged to apply.
Applications are being accepted now for the Fall 2017 school year. Deadline is Feb 15, 2017 or until the slots are filled. Face-to-Face interview on March 3rd, 2017 or during March on Videophone if unable to attend the March 3rd face to face interview due to geography distance.
*Substantial scholarship support is available to qualified students contingent upon continued federal funding.*
Note: Applicants who are residents of WICHE states will be charged tuition at Oregon resident student rates. Those states include Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming.
For more information and application materials visit http://www.wou.edu/graduate/ms
You may contact me to request for informal informational meeting on Videophone/Skype/FaceTime to learn more about our Deaf track and the RMHC program, and the application process.
Denise Thew Hackett, PhD, MSCI (Deaf and ASL fluent) Deaf Track Advisor
Rehabilitation and Mental Health Counseling Western Oregon University
Monmouth, OR 97361
This week’s ASL video in youtube
TELLING A STUDENT NOT TO GO TO GALLAUDET OR NTID
Years ago, a principal of a deaf school hated
Gallaudet and NTID.
He told his best students, not to go to either
college but to go to a hearing college. He said it
is best for them.
One student wanted to go to a deaf college,
but the principal used heavy pressure on him
everyday, telling him to go to hearing college.
The stubborn student gave up and went to a
hearing college.
Was he happy? No, he was very bitter about
it. He became a board member of the deaf school
board of directors and used his powers to give
the principal very hard time!
This week's ASL video in youtube
http://deafdigest.com/videos/b
This week’s ASL video in youtube
WORKING AT DEAF PLACE OR WORKING AT HEARING PLACE
A deaf person worked for many years at a hearing
place, where he was the only deaf employee.
His boss would write down his tasks on paper –
#1 task, #2 task, #3 task, etc.
The deaf person would follow the notes while
doing his tasks. Easy. No problem.
The deaf person quit his job at the hearing
workplace to work at a deaf place (agency serving
the deaf).
His new boss was deaf. Not necessary to write
notes? Well. The new boss would sign in ASL very
fast – please do task #1, please do task #2,
please do task #3. It was so fast that he had a
hard time remembering these tasks.
This deaf person realized he made a mistake
by leaving a hearing job for a deaf job!
This week's ASL video in youtube
http://deafdigest.com/videos/d
Rene Pellerin’s Corner:
I go snowshoeing in the winter.
My street boarders on 840 acres of State Park with 350 acres
being a body of water!
It is a very peaceful place to snowshoe.
I often find a few ice fishing shanties scattered about on the ice.
There are days I became disoriented and feel like I cannot find
my way home!
Sometimes I need to back track and get a better focus of where I am.
During the Winter time there are less landmarks for me to track.
So far, I have made it back home!
A video of one of my snowshoeing experiences is on YouTube below.
This was two years ago https://www.youtube.com/watch?
Rene’s show business started in year 2010 and it focuses on the
Deaf-Blind.
You can email him at mailto:info@renetheunstoppable
Deaf Collegiate Athletes:
Eastern Mennonite, Hunter Taylor, JR, men’s volleyball
he is not on the roster this season.
Is he injured and is being redshirted?
Or is he still attending classes but not playing
volleyball?
Or has he left college?
Do not know.
He was a member of the USA national deaf men’s volleyball
team that competed this past summer.
Deaf Elite Athletes:
Holly Jamieson, who is deaf, is one of the top
curlers among the hearing curlers in Canada.
She represented Canada and won a gold medal at the
World Junior Women’€ Curling championship in
Estonia.
