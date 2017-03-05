DeafDigest Gold – March 5, 2017

Gold Edition Barry Strassler, Editor

http://deafdigest.com – updated every Monday

America’s Unique Deaf Stories; subscription

at no cost to you

Serving the Deaf Community since 1996; 21st year

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+ -+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

subscription changes, go to deafdigest.com and

click on subscribe and follow the screen

weekly DeafDigest Blue & Gold editions also posted at:

http://deafdigest.com/ (updated every Monday)

Employment ads web site is at:

http://deafdigest.com/category /jobs/

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+ -+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+ -+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Old Fogey

Television Engineering Department

http://deafdigest.com/comics/f ogey-television-engineering-de partment/

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+ -+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+ -+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Last week’s ASL Videos in youtube:

http://deafdigest.com/videos/d eaf-will-not-point-to-menu/

http://deafdigest.com/videos/d eaf-not-understand-panic-sign- language/

This week’s ASL Videos in youtube:

http://deafdigest.com/videos/b itter-deaf-student-at-college/

http://deafdigest.com/videos/d eaf-job-or-hearing-job/

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+ -+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+ -+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Barry’s collections of past articles (with today’s update)

— deaf surgeon in Spain http://deafdigest.com/collecti ons/barrys-collections/

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+ -+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+ -+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Low Payments with Affirm Financing

Big purchases are easy to manage using Affirm financing,

now available on the Harris Communications website.

Using Affirm, you can spread payments out to 3, 6 or 12

months with rates from 10-30% APR! Best of all,

it is easy to apply.

When you are checking out, click the Affirm button

under the Payment Information tab. Affirm will ask you

to provide 5 pieces of basic information. Once that

information is submitted, you will know instantly

if you are approved. Start using Affirm to help make

purchases easier to manage.

To find out more about using Affirm, go to:

bit.ly/HarrisCommDDG16

Contact us at:

mailto:info@harriscomm.com if you have questions.

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+ -+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+ -+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Sunday’s Deaf Picture for your surprise

http://deafdigest.com/deaf-mem ber-of-european-parliament/

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+ -+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+ -+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Dr. Steven L. Rattner, P.A. & Associates

Deaf Dentist; College Park. MD & Gaithersburg, MD

(near Washington, DC & Frederick, MD & also Metro Washington)

Complete Dental Services; assistants either know ASL or

are deaf

more information:

http://www.drrattner.com/our-t eam/meet-our-team/

to contact Dr. Steven L. Rattner, P.A. & Associates:

http://www.drrattner.com/conta ct/

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+ -+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+ -+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Top stories about the deaf:

Sr. Marianne Van Vurst is the new President of

St. Rita School for the Deaf. She replaces

Gregory Ernst, who retired after 46 years

on the job. For some reason, the job title

has changed – from Ernst’s Executive Director

title to Van Vurst’s president title.

Stethoscope functioning as a hearing aid?

A woman lost her hearing aid, and was not

able to communicate. Instead she

borrowed a stethoscope and was able to

use it as a “temporary” hearing aid!

Police in Delhi (India) nabbed two fake-deaf

thieves after they broke into several homes.

When caught, they showed the police their

“certificate” attesting to their deafness.

The police quickly determined it was a fake

and immediately added it to their list of

charges!

Melbourne (Australia) is cracking down

on a group of homeless people that

squatter on the city streets. The police

held a special meeting to explain to the

homeless about their rights. One of the

squatters is deaf. He asked for an interpreter

so he could understand what the police

is trying to say. His request was turned down,

much to the anger of homeless advocates.

Chef/co-owner Paul Denamiel, not deaf, of his

own French restaurant “Le Rivage” in

Manhattan, was accused of mocking the

deafness of one of his kitchen workers.

This was part of the discrimination lawsuit

the staff has filed against the owner.

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+ -+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+ -+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

DO YOU SEE YOURSELF AS A COUNSELOR WITH DEAF AND HARD OF HEARING CLIENTS?

Are you a bright and motivated student who wants a M.S. degree?

Would a scholarship help make this dream come true?*

Western Oregon University’s Rehabilitation and Mental Health Counseling (RMHC) program prepares Master’s level counselors to work with Deaf and hard of hearing clients. The need for qualified rehabilitation counselors is at an all time high. Graduates from this program find employment in such professional areas as state vocational rehabilitation, community mental health, and other partnering agencies. The nationwide employment rate for recent graduates is 96 – 100% within six months of graduation.

A Bachelor’s (B.S. or B.A.) degree is required to apply, as well as proficiency in American Sign Language (ASL).

Individuals who are Deaf, hard of hearing, deaf blind, or members of traditionally underrepresented groups are strongly encouraged to apply.

Applications are being accepted now for the Fall 2017 school year. Deadline is Feb 15, 2017 or until the slots are filled. Face-to-Face interview on March 3rd, 2017 or during March on Videophone if unable to attend the March 3rd face to face interview due to geography distance.

*Substantial scholarship support is available to qualified students contingent upon continued federal funding.*

Note: Applicants who are residents of WICHE states will be charged tuition at Oregon resident student rates. Those states include Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming.

For more information and application materials visit http://www.wou.edu/graduate/ms -rehabilitation-mental-health- counseling/

You may contact me to request for informal informational meeting on Videophone/Skype/FaceTime to learn more about our Deaf track and the RMHC program, and the application process.

Denise Thew Hackett, PhD, MSCI (Deaf and ASL fluent) Deaf Track Advisor

Rehabilitation and Mental Health Counseling Western Oregon University

Monmouth, OR 97361

thewd@wou.edu

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+ -+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+ -+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

READ WHAT THEY SAY

Unlock the phone with CapTel® Captioned Telephone! CapTel shows

word-for-word captions of everything a caller says over the phone, letting

you read everything that they say. Like captions on TV – for the phone!

Captions are provided by a free service, no monthly fees or contracts

required. For more information or to order call 1-800-233-9130 V/TTY or

visit http://www.weitbrecht.com/capt el.html . For more info about CapTel

or any of the many assistive listening devices we offer, email:

mailto:sales@weitbrecht.com

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

CapTel® Captioned Telephone – See What Everyone is Talking About!

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+ -+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+ -+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

This week’s ASL video in youtube

TELLING A STUDENT NOT TO GO TO GALLAUDET OR NTID

Years ago, a principal of a deaf school hated

Gallaudet and NTID.

He told his best students, not to go to either

college but to go to a hearing college. He said it

is best for them.

One student wanted to go to a deaf college,

but the principal used heavy pressure on him

everyday, telling him to go to hearing college.

The stubborn student gave up and went to a

hearing college.

Was he happy? No, he was very bitter about

it. He became a board member of the deaf school

board of directors and used his powers to give

the principal very hard time!

This week’s ASL video in youtube

http://deafdigest.com/videos/b itter-deaf-student-at-college/

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+ -+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+ -+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Survey: Have You ever been arrested or taken to prison?

Survey conducted by Dr. Gabe Lomas, Western Connecticut

State University.

Do click on:

http://deafdigest.com/survey-h ave-you-ever-been-arrested-or- taken-to-prison/

also click to see the video at:

http://bit.ly/dhhcrimjust

Walmart gift cards given to survey participants

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+ -+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+ -+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

This week’s ASL video in youtube

WORKING AT DEAF PLACE OR WORKING AT HEARING PLACE

A deaf person worked for many years at a hearing

place, where he was the only deaf employee.

His boss would write down his tasks on paper –

#1 task, #2 task, #3 task, etc.

The deaf person would follow the notes while

doing his tasks. Easy. No problem.

The deaf person quit his job at the hearing

workplace to work at a deaf place (agency serving

the deaf).

His new boss was deaf. Not necessary to write

notes? Well. The new boss would sign in ASL very

fast – please do task #1, please do task #2,

please do task #3. It was so fast that he had a

hard time remembering these tasks.

This deaf person realized he made a mistake

by leaving a hearing job for a deaf job!

This week’s ASL video in youtube

http://deafdigest.com/videos/d eaf-job-or-hearing-job/

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+ -+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+ -+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Rene Pellerin’s Corner:

I go snowshoeing in the winter.

My street boarders on 840 acres of State Park with 350 acres

being a body of water!

It is a very peaceful place to snowshoe.

I often find a few ice fishing shanties scattered about on the ice.

There are days I became disoriented and feel like I cannot find

my way home!

Sometimes I need to back track and get a better focus of where I am.

During the Winter time there are less landmarks for me to track.

So far, I have made it back home!

A video of one of my snowshoeing experiences is on YouTube below.

This was two years ago https://www.youtube.com/watch? v=VSK8uZhccyE

Rene’s show business started in year 2010 and it focuses on the

Deaf-Blind.

You can email him at mailto:info@renetheunstoppable .com

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+ -+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+ -+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

For postings, announcements and employment ad rates, please

email mailto:barry@deafdigest.com

for Special Notes, please go to the bottom of this

section

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+ -+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+ -+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Deaf Collegiate Athletes:

Eastern Mennonite, Hunter Taylor, JR, men’s volleyball

he is not on the roster this season.

Is he injured and is being redshirted?

Or is he still attending classes but not playing

volleyball?

Or has he left college?

Do not know.

He was a member of the USA national deaf men’s volleyball

team that competed this past summer.

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+ -+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Deaf Elite Athletes:

Holly Jamieson, who is deaf, is one of the top

curlers among the hearing curlers in Canada.

She represented Canada and won a gold medal at the

World Junior Women’€ Curling championship in

Estonia.

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+ -+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

DeafSports Library:

Deaf Sports Collections update

— race horse, deaf owner

http://deafdigestsports.com/de af-sports-collections/

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+ -+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

DeafSports picture of the day

http://deafdigest.com/2017-ind y-hawks/

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+ -+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

DeafDigest Sports:

http://deafdigestsports.com/

you can subscribe; no cost

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+ -+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

if you know of mainstreamed athletes, please

e-mail mailto:barry@deafdigest.com

click on mainstream on the right side of

http://deafdigestsports.com for the list of

mainstreamed athletes

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+ -+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Attention:

the employment ads section is at:

http://deafdigest.com/category /jobs/

All new jobs will be immediately posted in

that section