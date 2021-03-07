DeafDigest Gold – March 7, 2021
Gold Edition
Old Fogey
Forgot sign language
http://deafdigest.com/videos/codas-hard-to-get-along/
http://deafdigest.com/videos/sad-prison-story/
Top stories about the deaf:
A small town newspaper said that many residents
watch live captioned news just for one reason –
to catch bloopers – as a source of humor for
themselves. Someday before they realize it
they may lose hearing and as a result, depend
on live captioned news for that reason!
A new buzzword among job coaches that work
with the deaf is this:
job matching for deaf
If a vocational program trains the deaf to become
bakers, he should not be hired as a floor sweeper!
A deaf employee at a Goodwill store was given
an impossible task and she succeeded. Some one
donated an old coat, forgetting there was
$5,000 cash stashed in it. Since Goodwill receives
hundreds of old coats every day, she had to
go through all of these coats to locate the
missing cash – and she did!
Gabriela Lena Frank, a musical composer, was
born with hearing loss. It did not stop her
from getting a four-year residency at the
Caine College of the Arts and the Fry Street
Quartet, both in Utah. Her credentials are
imposing.
A job coach, helping the deaf fit into jobs,
made this flip comment:
Getting a job being deaf!
This week’s ASL video in youtube
A SAD DEAF PRISON STORY
In a midwest city, a deaf ooach of a
deaf basketball club could not find enough
players to have a team.
He gave up.
Reason?
Few of his best players were in prison!
Very sad.
This week’s ASL video in youtube
THE DEAF NETWORK CAN HURT SOME CODAS
Many Codas, growing up, want to work in the Deaf
Community – interpreters, teachers, social workers,
counselors, etc.
Most qualified Codas get jobs. But there are a few,
just a few, Codas that cannot find jobs in the Deaf
Community?
Why? Some of these Codas are hard to get along with.
And the word gets around – and as a result, some of
them cannot find jobs.
It is very important to get along – no matter if the
person is deaf or hearing.
