DeafDigest Gold – March 7, 2021

Old Fogey

Forgot sign language

http://deafdigest.com/comics/forgot-sign-language/

Top stories about the deaf:

A small town newspaper said that many residents

watch live captioned news just for one reason –

to catch bloopers – as a source of humor for

themselves. Someday before they realize it

they may lose hearing and as a result, depend

on live captioned news for that reason!

………..

A new buzzword among job coaches that work

with the deaf is this:

job matching for deaf

If a vocational program trains the deaf to become

bakers, he should not be hired as a floor sweeper!

……….

A deaf employee at a Goodwill store was given

an impossible task and she succeeded. Some one

donated an old coat, forgetting there was

$5,000 cash stashed in it. Since Goodwill receives

hundreds of old coats every day, she had to

go through all of these coats to locate the

missing cash – and she did!

…………….

Gabriela Lena Frank, a musical composer, was

born with hearing loss. It did not stop her

from getting a four-year residency at the

Caine College of the Arts and the Fry Street

Quartet, both in Utah. Her credentials are

imposing.

………………

A job coach, helping the deaf fit into jobs,

made this flip comment:

Getting a job being deaf!

This week’s ASL video in youtube

A SAD DEAF PRISON STORY

In a midwest city, a deaf ooach of a

deaf basketball club could not find enough

players to have a team.

He gave up.

Reason?

Few of his best players were in prison!

Very sad.

This week’s ASL video in youtube:

http://deafdigest.com/videos/sad-prison-story/

This week’s ASL video in youtube

THE DEAF NETWORK CAN HURT SOME CODAS

Many Codas, growing up, want to work in the Deaf

Community – interpreters, teachers, social workers,

counselors, etc.

Most qualified Codas get jobs. But there are a few,

just a few, Codas that cannot find jobs in the Deaf

Community?

Why? Some of these Codas are hard to get along with.

And the word gets around – and as a result, some of

them cannot find jobs.

It is very important to get along – no matter if the

person is deaf or hearing.

This week’s ASL video in youtube:

http://deafdigest.com/videos/codas-hard-to-get-along/

