DeafDigest Gold – March 8, 2020

Gold Edition

Serving the Deaf Community since 1996; 23rd year

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

weekly DeafDigest Blue & Gold editions:

Employment ads web site:

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Old Fogey

Apology for no captions

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Last week’s ASL Videos in youtube:

This week’s ASL Videos in youtube:

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

list of upcoming Deaf National Events

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Top stories about the deaf:

The South Dakota legislative body passed

a bill to require Department of Education to

account for every single deaf child

when filing these accommodation reports with

the state!

Hearing gamers have been suggested to try the

Weakless puzzle game. That game has a deaf

character that gamers must figure it all out.

Some people are scared to shake hands because of

the Coronavirus, and as a result, are using

sign language as a non-physical handshake.

World Federation of the Deaf had its conference

in Cuba; 130 delegates from different nations

were in attendance.

It is not pleasant but there was a fight, and a

knife was pulled at a supermarket in Australia.

They were fighting over toilet paper, due to

Coronavirus panic. One of the combatants

was deaf. The police said charges will not

be filed – due to communication misunderstandings

between the deaf person and the hearing person.

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

This week’s ASL video in youtube

AN ANGRY VOCATIONAL REHABILITATION COUNSELOR

Way back in the 1960’s, a deaf vocational rehabilitation

counselor was angry.

He worked very hard to find jobs for his deaf clients.

The problem was the pay was $60.00 per week. His deaf clients

turned down these jobs because they found other jobs that

paid $85.00 per week.

These deaf clients had a choice between $85.00 per week

jobs that will remain $85.00 per week for many years or

working up the ladder from $60.00 per week but with $5.00

per week raises every six months. In 3 years this $60.00

per week job would become $90.00 per week.

Yet, these deaf clients would not wait. That made the

deaf VR counselor angry.

This week’s ASL video in youtube:

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

READ WHAT THEY SAY

Unlock the phone with CapTel® Captioned Telephone! CapTel shows

word-for-word captions of everything a caller says over the phone, letting

you read everything that they say – Like captions on TV – for the phone!

Captions are provided at no cost to the user, with no monthly fees or

contracts required. For more information or to order call 1-800-233-9130

For more info about CapTel or any of the many assistive listening devices

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

CapTel® Captioned Telephone – See What Everyone is Talking About!

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

This week’s ASL video in youtube

BUSIEST TASK AT DEAF SOCIAL SERVICE AGENCY

We have many deaf social service agencies in

USA. These agencies do “everything” – ASL classes,

interpreting services, hearing aid tests, job

referral services, counseling, etc.

What is the busiest task one deaf service

agency has to do?

It is advocacy – speaking to legislators,

lawyers, newspaper reporters, public speeches

on many deaf problems (child abuse, drugs,

alcoholism, crimes, suicide threats, etc.

This week’s ASL video in youtube:

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Rene Pellerin’s Corner:

There’s a lot of information and misinformation out there about the

coronavirus. This is frustrating and scary for us who are DeafBlind.

Many of us rely on ASL via tactile, which requires touching and close face

to face for communication.

I am not an expert but here are some suggestions to protect yourself and

others.

When you are not feeling well such as having a cold, fever, coughing and

or other symptoms, stay home.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for 20 seconds or more.

When you cough and sneeze use you’re the crook of your elbow, avoiding

your hands.

Bring a hand sanitizer in your pocket, purse or backpack to clean your

hands before and after tactile ASL communication.

When going shopping such as at a grocery store, disinfect the handle of

shopping cart before you touch it.

Keep checking for information about the virus in your local community and

be prepared.

Rene’s show business started in year 2010 and it focuses on the

Deaf-Blind.

You can email him at mailto: info@renetheunstoppable.com

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

For postings, announcements and employment ad rates:

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

DeafDigest Sports:

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

if you know of mainstreamed athletes, please

click on mainstream on the right side of

http://deafdigestsports.com for the list of

mainstreamed athletes

Gallaudet Athletics online store

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

for sub/unsub options, go to deafdigest.com

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Attention:

the employment ads section:

All new jobs immediately posted

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

DeafDigest

Copyright 2020 by Barry Strassler, DeafDigest.

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-