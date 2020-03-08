DeafDigest Gold – March 8, 2020
Apology for no captions
The South Dakota legislative body passed
a bill to require Department of Education to
account for every single deaf child
when filing these accommodation reports with
the state!
Hearing gamers have been suggested to try the
Weakless puzzle game. That game has a deaf
character that gamers must figure it all out.
Some people are scared to shake hands because of
the Coronavirus, and as a result, are using
sign language as a non-physical handshake.
World Federation of the Deaf had its conference
in Cuba; 130 delegates from different nations
were in attendance.
It is not pleasant but there was a fight, and a
knife was pulled at a supermarket in Australia.
They were fighting over toilet paper, due to
Coronavirus panic. One of the combatants
was deaf. The police said charges will not
be filed – due to communication misunderstandings
between the deaf person and the hearing person.
AN ANGRY VOCATIONAL REHABILITATION COUNSELOR
Way back in the 1960’s, a deaf vocational rehabilitation
counselor was angry.
He worked very hard to find jobs for his deaf clients.
The problem was the pay was $60.00 per week. His deaf clients
turned down these jobs because they found other jobs that
paid $85.00 per week.
These deaf clients had a choice between $85.00 per week
jobs that will remain $85.00 per week for many years or
working up the ladder from $60.00 per week but with $5.00
per week raises every six months. In 3 years this $60.00
per week job would become $90.00 per week.
Yet, these deaf clients would not wait. That made the
deaf VR counselor angry.
BUSIEST TASK AT DEAF SOCIAL SERVICE AGENCY
We have many deaf social service agencies in
USA. These agencies do “everything” – ASL classes,
interpreting services, hearing aid tests, job
referral services, counseling, etc.
What is the busiest task one deaf service
agency has to do?
It is advocacy – speaking to legislators,
lawyers, newspaper reporters, public speeches
on many deaf problems (child abuse, drugs,
alcoholism, crimes, suicide threats, etc.
Rene Pellerin’s Corner:
There’s a lot of information and misinformation out there about the
coronavirus. This is frustrating and scary for us who are DeafBlind.
Many of us rely on ASL via tactile, which requires touching and close face
to face for communication.
I am not an expert but here are some suggestions to protect yourself and
others.
When you are not feeling well such as having a cold, fever, coughing and
or other symptoms, stay home.
Wash your hands often with soap and water for 20 seconds or more.
When you cough and sneeze use you’re the crook of your elbow, avoiding
your hands.
Bring a hand sanitizer in your pocket, purse or backpack to clean your
hands before and after tactile ASL communication.
When going shopping such as at a grocery store, disinfect the handle of
shopping cart before you touch it.
Keep checking for information about the virus in your local community and
be prepared.
Rene’s show business started in year 2010 and it focuses on the
Deaf-Blind.
You can email him at mailto:info@renetheunstoppable.com
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
