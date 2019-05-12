DeafDigest Gold – May 12, 2019
Gold Edition
Top stories about the deaf:
In a newspaper story, a deaf person said he
was eating a meal in a restaurant and was given
$20.00 to pay for that check by a hearing person
who felt sorry for the deaf person’s deafness!
Hearing people that watch deaf characters in
movies often get the wrong impression of them
(negative). This was the accusation that
The Disabled Britain on Film group made.
The school for the deaf at Oyo in Nigeria
has filed a lawsuit against the Oyo State
government for seizing the school’s
39-acre land.
The Sequoia Parks Conservancy (in California)
is now offering interpreted cave tours for
the deaf.
New Zealand is broke. As a result, the deaf
community is suffering. No money for interpreters;
no money for social services, etc. One such
agency Nelson Deaf Community, Inc. has been
shut down for the past six months.
This week’s ASL video in youtube
MENU CHOICES IN RESTAURANTS
A deaf person goes to a restaurant and points out
his menu choices to come with a meal – white rice or
brown rice, French Fries or Baked Potatoes, French
Dressing or Ranch Dressing, etc.
A hearing person will speak out his choices,
making it easy for the waiter to follow.
A deaf person would point with his finger, and
sometimes the waiter gets confused and gives the
deaf person the wrong choice!
Deaf people must be very careful with choices
in all restaurants.
A LOST DEAF CELL PHONE
When a hearing loses his cell phone in his
home, he uses another telephone to ring up the
number. When he hears the ring, he tries to locate
the lost cell phone.
When a deaf person loses his cell phone, it is
too bad!
Rene Pellerin’s Corner:
I had to empty the recycling bin from the house. I placed it outside,
next to the garage door.
I was sorting recycled materials in the garage. Then, I came out to look
for the bin I had placed outside.
I couldn’t find it! I know I placed it “there”!
It turned out that my son-in-law moved it inside the garage for me.
Without a hint, I would never have found it!
Rene’s show business started in year 2010 and it focuses on the
Deaf-Blind.
You can email him at mailto:info@renetheunstoppable.com
