DeafDigest Gold – May 13, 2018

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Top stories about the deaf:
Some deaf schools, faced with declining enrollments,
are forced to re-invent themselves. One such school –
The Donaldson School, in Scotland, instead of just
teaching only the deaf, is expanding its resources
to teach those with Aspergerâ€™sautism, dyslexia, ADHD,
social anxiety disorders and other conditions.
There is a big reason why Irish Sign Language has not
been recognized as an official language – politics?
No one could agree on the Irish Language Act, which
was supposed to recognize the Irish language as an
official language. For that reason, Irish Sign
Language got trapped by this political disagreement.
Microsoft AI has been designed to help the deaf with
respect to real-time captions of people talking
in front of them. Will it work? Stay tuned.
Chris Haulmark, a former deaf candidate for the
Third Congressional District race (Olathe, KS)
said that he dropped out because he felt that
one of the hearing candidates represents the
deaf as well as for the diverse people in
the district.
There is a big demand by the deaf and by ASL
students in North Dundas, MN to have the
Cannon Valley Cinema 10 open caption their
films. So far, the management is not budging,
This week’s ASL video in youtube
WAL-MART AND THE DEAF
Last week’s DeafDigest briefly mentioned Wal-Mart
hiring the deaf but not promoting them to better
paying positions.
A DeafDigest subscriber from a Midwestern
state said that Wal-Mart never hires interpreters
for deaf employees in staff and award meetings.
And that for the past 10 years Wal-Mart hired
five deaf people in one Midwestern store. All
of them were fired because of minor violations.
Is it possible that Wal-Mart hires the deaf
and keeps them for one year before firing them
to take advantage of tax incentives for
hiring the deaf?
This week’s ASL video in youtube
This week’s ASL video in youtube
STILL MORE COMPLAINTS ON SUPERBOWL ADS
Super Bowl is over, but complaints on Super
Bowl ads are still continuing.
Some have complained that the same Super Bowl
TV ad was captioned in one part of USA but not
captioned in another part of USA!
Why? Maybe some local TV stations may have
messed up with the ad captions.
This week’s ASL video in youtube
Rene Pellerin’s Corner:
It “takes a village” to rescue our dog.
We hired a young lady to help with Spring cleaning.
I was supervising and went out to the gym while she cleaned.
Upon returning, I needed to let my kid’s dogs outside.
Somehow, the wind blew the door open and the little one ran out FREE!
The lady went out to search for the little dog, I also went out with a
leash looking for the dog as well.
My neighbor came out and got my arm and turned me around and pointed that
way.
The other neighbor walked to me and offered her elbow and guided me to the
dog.
The young lady who cleaned my house was sitting there waiting for me to
bring the leash.
It was a team effort to rescue the dog!
Rene’s show business started in year 2010 and it focuses on the
Deaf-Blind.
You can email him at mailto:info@renetheunstoppable.com
