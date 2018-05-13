DeafDigest Gold – May 13, 2018

Gold Edition

Serving the Deaf Community since 1996; 22nd year

weekly DeafDigest Blue & Gold editions

Employment ads web site

Old Fogey

Deaf Art Gallery

Last week's ASL Videos in youtube:

This week's ASL Videos in youtube:

Barry's collections of past articles (with today's update)

questions CDI's hate

list of upcoming Deaf National Events

Sunday's Deaf Picture for your surprise

Top stories about the deaf:

Some deaf schools, faced with declining enrollments,

are forced to re-invent themselves. One such school –

The Donaldson School, in Scotland, instead of just

teaching only the deaf, is expanding its resources

to teach those with Aspergerâ€™sautism, dyslexia, ADHD,

social anxiety disorders and other conditions.

There is a big reason why Irish Sign Language has not

been recognized as an official language – politics?

No one could agree on the Irish Language Act, which

was supposed to recognize the Irish language as an

official language. For that reason, Irish Sign

Language got trapped by this political disagreement.

Microsoft AI has been designed to help the deaf with

respect to real-time captions of people talking

in front of them. Will it work? Stay tuned.

Chris Haulmark, a former deaf candidate for the

Third Congressional District race (Olathe, KS)

said that he dropped out because he felt that

one of the hearing candidates represents the

deaf as well as for the diverse people in

the district.

There is a big demand by the deaf and by ASL

students in North Dundas, MN to have the

Cannon Valley Cinema 10 open caption their

films. So far, the management is not budging,

This week’s ASL video in youtube

WAL-MART AND THE DEAF

Last week’s DeafDigest briefly mentioned Wal-Mart

hiring the deaf but not promoting them to better

paying positions.

A DeafDigest subscriber from a Midwestern

state said that Wal-Mart never hires interpreters

for deaf employees in staff and award meetings.

And that for the past 10 years Wal-Mart hired

five deaf people in one Midwestern store. All

of them were fired because of minor violations.

Is it possible that Wal-Mart hires the deaf

and keeps them for one year before firing them

to take advantage of tax incentives for

hiring the deaf?

This week’s ASL video in youtube

This week’s ASL video in youtube

STILL MORE COMPLAINTS ON SUPERBOWL ADS

Super Bowl is over, but complaints on Super

Bowl ads are still continuing.

Some have complained that the same Super Bowl

TV ad was captioned in one part of USA but not

captioned in another part of USA!

Why? Maybe some local TV stations may have

messed up with the ad captions.

This week’s ASL video in youtube

Rene Pellerin’s Corner:

It “takes a village” to rescue our dog.

We hired a young lady to help with Spring cleaning.

I was supervising and went out to the gym while she cleaned.

Upon returning, I needed to let my kid’s dogs outside.

Somehow, the wind blew the door open and the little one ran out FREE!

The lady went out to search for the little dog, I also went out with a

leash looking for the dog as well.

My neighbor came out and got my arm and turned me around and pointed that

way.

The other neighbor walked to me and offered her elbow and guided me to the

dog.

The young lady who cleaned my house was sitting there waiting for me to

bring the leash.

It was a team effort to rescue the dog!

Rene’s show business started in year 2010 and it focuses on the

Deaf-Blind.

You can email him at mailto: info@renetheunstoppable.com

For postings, announcements and employment ad rates

for Special Notes, please go to the bottom of this

section

DeafDigest Sports:

you can subscribe; no cost

if you know of mainstreamed athletes

click on mainstream on the right side of

http://deafdigestsports.com for the list of

mainstreamed athletes

for sub options, go to deafdigest.com

Attention:

the employment ads section is at:

All new jobs will be immediately posted in

that section