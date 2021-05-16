DeafDigest Gold – May 16, 2021

Top stories about the deaf:

Selina Ooi, who is deaf, was written up in a newspaper

story, praising her as one of the top graphic designers

at UOW Malaysia KDU, which is part of the University of

Wollongong Australia global network

………..

Missouri Rep. Richard West is pushing for optional

license plate sticker for deaf drivers to allow police

officers to appropriately deal with them during

traffic stops. Pushing him for the bill was a deaf

constituent

……….

The Oklahoma Weather Alert Remote Notification

system is providing the deaf with weather hazards and

emergencies through pager, email or texts.

…………….

the General Services Administration (GSA) is no longer

handling its own relay service for the deaf. This

task has been given to the FCC.

………………

Karen Adams, a Coda, is a Member of the Scottish

Parliament. In sign language upon being introduced

to the Parliament, she gave thanks to her parents.

LIES IN STORE ADS

Sometimes we see ads which mention “ASL speaking

staff” in shops or stores.

Are these ads honest? Many times the “ASL hearing

person” will struggle with fingerspelling – when trying

to spell:

Hi, my name is ……………”

Are these stores and shops liars? You decide.

HEARING EMPLOYEE TELLING A LIE

A new deaf employee, confused about the job

assignments, asked a hearing employee for

help and advice.

The hearing employee replied:

I am sorry. I don’t understand the work assignment

you are doing

It forced the deaf employee to find another

hearing employee for help and advice.

Few months later, the deaf employee realized

that the first hearing employee knew everything

but said “I don’t understand” just to avoid

communicating with a deaf person!

It is sad that some hearing employees will

lie to a deaf employee.

