DeafDigest Gold – May 16, 2021

Old Fogey
Deaf Spy School
http://deafdigest.com/comics/fogeys-deaf-spy-school/

Top stories about the deaf:
Selina Ooi, who is deaf, was written up in a newspaper
story, praising her as one of the top graphic designers
at UOW Malaysia KDU, which is part of the University of
Wollongong Australia global network
………..
Missouri Rep. Richard West is pushing for optional
license plate sticker for deaf drivers to allow police
officers to appropriately deal with them during
traffic stops. Pushing him for the bill was a deaf
constituent
……….
The Oklahoma Weather Alert Remote Notification
system is providing the deaf with weather hazards and
emergencies through pager, email or texts.
…………….
the General Services Administration (GSA) is no longer
handling its own relay service for the deaf. This
task has been given to the FCC.
………………
Karen Adams, a Coda, is a Member of the Scottish
Parliament. In sign language upon being introduced
to the Parliament, she gave thanks to her parents.
This week’s ASL video in youtube
LIES IN STORE ADS
Sometimes we see ads which mention “ASL speaking
staff” in shops or stores.
Are these ads honest? Many times the “ASL hearing
person” will struggle with fingerspelling – when trying
to spell:
Hi, my name is ……………”
Are these stores and shops liars? You decide.
This week’s ASL video in youtube:
http://deafdigest.com/videos/fake-asl-signing-person/
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
This week’s ASL video in youtube
HEARING EMPLOYEE TELLING A LIE
A new deaf employee, confused about the job
assignments, asked a hearing employee for
help and advice.
The hearing employee replied:
I am sorry. I don’t understand the work assignment
you are doing
It forced the deaf employee to find another
hearing employee for help and advice.
Few months later, the deaf employee realized
that the first hearing employee knew everything
but said “I don’t understand” just to avoid
communicating with a deaf person!
It is sad that some hearing employees will
lie to a deaf employee.
This week’s ASL video in youtube:
http://deafdigest.com/videos/hearing-employee-lie-to-deaf-employee/
