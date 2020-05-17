DeafDigest Gold – May 17, 2020

Top stories about the deaf:

Madison, a city in Wisconsin, will not allow

City Zoom meetings without advance permission.

One of the reasons is captioning issues that

would place the deaf at disadvantage.

A deaf woman is the leader of a church singing

choir in Australia, and she pretty much is

leading the group via on-line communications.

Interpreters for deaf are available during

press conferences in Scotland and Wales.

No interpreters for the deaf during Boris

Johnson’s press conferences in London!

Why? This is what British deaf activists

are asking.

FedEx reached a $3.3 million dollar settlement

over job discrimination lawsuits filed by 200

deaf employees. Is this good or bad? It may

mean $15,000 settlement per deaf employee,

which is not that much money!

Japanese tourist not surprised by deaf vendors

in China. The tourist said “I wasn’t surprised.

In Japan, there are many bakeries and other businesses

with deaf employees.”

A WRONG WAY TO COMMUNICATE WITH THE DEAF

A hearing person writes notes to communicate

with the deaf.

This is great – but sadly, it is the wrong way.

She would use red pen ink to write notes on tiny

red post-it paper.

When the deaf person complained that it was

hard to read red ink on red post-it paper with

tiny handwriting, the hearing person laughed

and thought it was funny!

READ WHAT THEY SAY

A FRUSTRATED HARD OF HEARING LEGISLATOR

A former hard of hearing state legislator

served several terms but was frustrated. Being

hard of hearing, it was not possible to tell

fast-talking legislators to slow down. And

there was no CART system.

As a result, the legislator was always

asking wrong questions at the wrong time,

because speakers move on very fast – from

topic to topic within few seconds.

The legislator knew no sign language

and an interpreter would be useless.

This legislator became so bored that he

would read books and newspapers during

legislative sessions!

No one was happy about it.

Rene Pellerin's Corner:

Every year, DeafBlind folks always look forward to attending DeafBlind

camps or retreats.

This is the most affordable gathering for us who are DeafBlind.

SSPs and interpreters volunteer to provide guide and interpreting

services.

There are about 15 well known camps around the USA and one in Canada.

The Covid-19 pandemic is devastating our hopes to attend this year.

Stay healthy and safe.

