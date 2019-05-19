DeafDigest Gold – May 19, 2019
Gold Edition
Serving the Deaf Community since 1996; 23rd year
Old Fogey
Why is the prison full?
Top stories about the deaf:
The deaf members of the Maori tribe of New Zealand
has requested that the government provide them with
interpreters during official and ceremonial events.
A lecturer at Northern Illinois University made
an interesting point – that all designs, no
matter what it is, must be deaf-friendly.
It did not matter if the hearing students
have no clue what deafness is all about, it
must still be deaf-friendly.
Ciara McBurney, 14-year old deaf British girl
will serve as the Rose Queen at the Dunham Massey
festivities. It is the biggest annual event
in this tiny British town, near Manchester.
The Nevada State College has graduated its
first class of five students that earned
degrees in Deaf Studies.
The campus of the old South Dakota School
for the Deaf is no more. The state sold
the campus to Sioux Falls Ministry Center.
One of the buildings on the campus housed
the Communication Service for the Deaf
before that agency moved to Austin, Texas.
The NAD dropped its famous Miss Deaf Pageants. One big reason
is difficulty in finding participants in many Miss Deaf State
Pageants.
What about Miss Deaf Pageants in some African nations. It is
very serious with them. A lot of money is involved. A lot of
politics is involved.
But in USA, it is a big yawn with us!
A deaf man, whom DeafDigest editor knows from years back,
was a self-taught Deaf Historian. He never went to college
but had a lifelong interest in Deaf History. He would do
his research at Gallaudet library and at the Library of
Congress and write his findings in his notebooks.
At home he had many books in Deaf History plus many
notebooks.
He, however, never shared his findings with anyone,
pretty much keeping his discoveries to himself.
When he died, no one knew where to locate his
stuff. He lived alone and no close friends or family
members.
A sad waste in Deaf History.
Rene Pellerin’s Corner:
Greetings from Winnipeg Canada,
My SSP and I are attending the Canadian DeafBlind Camp. My SSP has been
taking lots of pictures with me in them. I then felt bad none of them had
my SSP in them.
Then my SSP said “No problem hold the phone.” My SSP proceeded to take
pictures with her Apple Watch remotely.
I became a professional photographer!
Rene’s show business started in year 2010 and it focuses on the
Deaf-Blind.
You can email him at mailto:info@renetheunstoppable.com
