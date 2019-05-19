DeafDigest Gold – May 19, 2019

Gold Edition

Serving the Deaf Community since 1996; 23rd year

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

weekly DeafDigest Blue & Gold editions:

Employment ads web site:

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Old Fogey

Why is the prison full?

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Last week’s ASL Videos in youtube:

This week’s ASL Videos in youtube:

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

list of upcoming Deaf National Events

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Top stories about the deaf:

The deaf members of the Maori tribe of New Zealand

has requested that the government provide them with

interpreters during official and ceremonial events.

A lecturer at Northern Illinois University made

an interesting point – that all designs, no

matter what it is, must be deaf-friendly.

It did not matter if the hearing students

have no clue what deafness is all about, it

must still be deaf-friendly.

Ciara McBurney, 14-year old deaf British girl

will serve as the Rose Queen at the Dunham Massey

festivities. It is the biggest annual event

in this tiny British town, near Manchester.

The Nevada State College has graduated its

first class of five students that earned

degrees in Deaf Studies.

The campus of the old South Dakota School

for the Deaf is no more. The state sold

the campus to Sioux Falls Ministry Center.

One of the buildings on the campus housed

the Communication Service for the Deaf

before that agency moved to Austin, Texas.

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

This week’s ASL video in youtube

MISS DEAF PAGEANTS

The NAD dropped its famous Miss Deaf Pageants. One big reason

is difficulty in finding participants in many Miss Deaf State

Pageants.

What about Miss Deaf Pageants in some African nations. It is

very serious with them. A lot of money is involved. A lot of

politics is involved.

But in USA, it is a big yawn with us!

This week’s ASL video in youtube

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

READ WHAT THEY SAY

Unlock the phone with CapTel® Captioned Telephone! CapTel shows

word-for-word captions of everything a caller says over the phone, letting

you read everything that they say. Like captions on TV – for the phone!

Captions are provided at no cost to the user, with no monthly fees or

contracts required. For more information or to order call 1-800-233-9130

For more info about CapTel or any of the many assistive listening devices

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

CapTel® Captioned Telephone – See What Everyone is Talking About!

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

This week’s ASL video in youtube

A BIG LOSS IN DEAF HISTORY

A deaf man, whom DeafDigest editor knows from years back,

was a self-taught Deaf Historian. He never went to college

but had a lifelong interest in Deaf History. He would do

his research at Gallaudet library and at the Library of

Congress and write his findings in his notebooks.

At home he had many books in Deaf History plus many

notebooks.

He, however, never shared his findings with anyone,

pretty much keeping his discoveries to himself.

When he died, no one knew where to locate his

stuff. He lived alone and no close friends or family

members.

A sad waste in Deaf History.

This week’s ASL video in youtube

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Rene Pellerin’s Corner:

Greetings from Winnipeg Canada,

My SSP and I are attending the Canadian DeafBlind Camp. My SSP has been

taking lots of pictures with me in them. I then felt bad none of them had

my SSP in them.

Then my SSP said “No problem hold the phone.” My SSP proceeded to take

pictures with her Apple Watch remotely.

I became a professional photographer!

Rene’s show business started in year 2010 and it focuses on the

Deaf-Blind.

You can email him at mailto: info@renetheunstoppable.com

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

For postings, announcements and employment ad rates:

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

DeafDigest Sports:

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

if you know of mainstreamed athletes, please

click on mainstream on the right side of

http://deafdigestsports.com for the list of

mainstreamed athletes

Gallaudet Athletics online store

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

for sub/unsub options, go to deafdigest.com

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Attention:

the employment ads section:

All new jobs immediately posted