DeafDigest Gold – May 2, 2021

Old Fogey
Militant
http://deafdigest.com/comics/the-old-fogeys-militant/
Last week's ASL Videos in youtube:
http://deafdigest.com/videos/deaf-bar-bouncers/
http://deafdigest.com/videos/three-deaf-sisters/
This week's ASL Videos in youtube:
http://deafdigest.com/videos/confession-by-hearing-person/
http://deafdigest.com/videos/video-self-taught/
Top stories about the deaf:
Jolene Madison is the new president of South Carolina
School for the Deaf.
………..
The NAACP of Las Vegas will be reviewing the incident
where police officers forced 2 Coda daughters to
interpret for their deaf mother during an ugly
traffic stop.
……….
Receiving a grant in Frederick County (MD) is the
Endangered Species Theater Project. It will involve
deaf actors and hearing actors in some theatrical
programs.
…………….
Donna Sorenson has resigned as superintendent
of Mississippi School for the Deaf.
………………
There is a workshop in Texas on Ethics: Medical & Hospital
Setting for deaf patients. A key issue to keep in
mind that deaf patients may be overwhelmed with too
many interpreters interpreting different things that
many doctors and many nurses may say! Not the fault
of interpreters, doctors and nurses – but this is
the way many hospitals operate!
This week’s ASL video in youtube
A HEARING PERSON’S CONFESSION
A hearing person had a confession. When he sees
deaf people using sign language to communicate with
each other, he always stares at them.
Rude ? Yes, but the hearing person said sign language
is so beautiful that he loves to watch even though he
does not understand a word.
It is the same as a deaf person watching a band, led
by a band leader who uses his hands to guide the
musicians. A deaf person may not understand music but
enjoys watching the movement of the hands.
This week's ASL video in youtube:
http://deafdigest.com/videos/confession-by-hearing-person/
This week’s ASL video in youtube
A DIFFERENT KIND OF SIGN LANGUAGE
Many deaf people use sign language. Not every
deaf person uses ASL as their sign language.
Many immigrant deaf people use their home nation
sign language that we, the Americans, do not
understand.
And also, there are many deaf people that teach
themselves sign language. We also often do not
understand these self-taught sign languages.
Self-taught sign languages create problems for
interpreters and social workers that work with
the deaf!
This week's ASL video in youtube:
http://deafdigest.com/videos/video-self-taught/
