DeafDigest Gold – May 2, 2021

Old Fogey

Militant

http://deafdigest.com/comics/the-old-fogeys-militant/

Last week's ASL Videos in youtube:

http://deafdigest.com/videos/deaf-bar-bouncers/

http://deafdigest.com/videos/three-deaf-sisters/

This week's ASL Videos in youtube:

http://deafdigest.com/videos/confession-by-hearing-person/

http://deafdigest.com/videos/video-self-taught/

Top stories about the deaf:

Jolene Madison is the new president of South Carolina

School for the Deaf.

………..

The NAACP of Las Vegas will be reviewing the incident

where police officers forced 2 Coda daughters to

interpret for their deaf mother during an ugly

traffic stop.

……….

Receiving a grant in Frederick County (MD) is the

Endangered Species Theater Project. It will involve

deaf actors and hearing actors in some theatrical

programs.

…………….

Donna Sorenson has resigned as superintendent

of Mississippi School for the Deaf.

………………

There is a workshop in Texas on Ethics: Medical & Hospital

Setting for deaf patients. A key issue to keep in

mind that deaf patients may be overwhelmed with too

many interpreters interpreting different things that

many doctors and many nurses may say! Not the fault

of interpreters, doctors and nurses – but this is

the way many hospitals operate!

This week’s ASL video in youtube

A HEARING PERSON’S CONFESSION

A hearing person had a confession. When he sees

deaf people using sign language to communicate with

each other, he always stares at them.

Rude ? Yes, but the hearing person said sign language

is so beautiful that he loves to watch even though he

does not understand a word.

It is the same as a deaf person watching a band, led

by a band leader who uses his hands to guide the

musicians. A deaf person may not understand music but

enjoys watching the movement of the hands.

This week’s ASL video in youtube:

http://deafdigest.com/videos/confession-by-hearing-person/

This week’s ASL video in youtube

A DIFFERENT KIND OF SIGN LANGUAGE

Many deaf people use sign language. Not every

deaf person uses ASL as their sign language.

Many immigrant deaf people use their home nation

sign language that we, the Americans, do not

understand.

And also, there are many deaf people that teach

themselves sign language. We also often do not

understand these self-taught sign languages.

Self-taught sign languages create problems for

interpreters and social workers that work with

the deaf!

This week’s ASL video in youtube:

http://deafdigest.com/videos/video-self-taught/

