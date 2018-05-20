DeafDigest Gold – May 20, 2018
Gold Edition
http://deafdigest.com/ – updated every Monday
Serving the Deaf Community since 1996; 22nd year
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
weekly DeafDigest Blue & Gold editions also posted at:
http://deafdigest.com/ (updated every Monday)
Employment ads web site is at:
http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Old Fogey
Thinking communication is great
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Last week’s ASL Videos in youtube:
This week’s ASL Videos in youtube:
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Barry’s collections of past articles (with today’s update)
— deaf employee in a top-secret profession http://deafdigest.com/collections/barrys-collections/
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
list of upcoming Deaf National Events
http://deafdigest.com/upcoming-national-deaf-events/
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Sunday’s Deaf Picture for your surprise
http://deafdigest.com/captions-in-the-clouds/
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Top stories about the deaf:
In Fresno, California, a new deaf event took place
– the Deaf Prom. This event gathers all mainstreamed
students from the area into one setting so that they
can enjoy themselves socializing and making new
friends on Prom Night.
Profiled in a local newspaper story was volunteer
firefighter Eric Nusbaum, Elsmere, NY. He is deaf
and the chief told the interviewer that he does
everything possible to fight fires – except to
go inside to fight the fire face to face.
This is true of most, if not all, volunteer
deaf firefighters.
Oregon Health & Science University is buying
the world’s most powerful microscopes. One of
the reasons is to study the causes of deafness.
Most construction companies do not hire the deaf.
Eguizabal Construction, a deaf-owned construction
company in London, has an all-deaf staff. They
do work on school buildings, houses, office
buildings and other projects.
Google has been telling web developers to close
caption all of their apps, even if most of the
app-users are not deaf.
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
position opening
Associate Athletic Director for Student-Athlete Success
Gallaudet University
Washington, DC
go to:
http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
READ WHAT THEY SAY
Unlock the phone with CapTel@ Captioned Telephone!
CapTel shows word-for-word captions of everything a
caller says over the phone, letting you read everything
that they say – Like captions on TV â€“ for the phone!
Captions are provided by a free service, no monthly
fees or contracts required.
For more information or to order call 1-800-233-9130 V/TTY
or visit http://www.weitbrecht.com/captel.html
For more info about CapTel or any of the many assistive
listening devices we offer, email:
mailto:sales@weitbrecht.com
Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!
CapTelÂ® Captioned Telephone â€“ See What Everyone is Talking About!
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
This week’s ASL video in youtube
A DEAF OWNER OF FUNERAL HOMES
When a person dies, the funeral home takes care of
everything – casket, burial, cemetery and funeral
services.
It is a very serious business because respect must
be given to the family of the deceased person.
Could a deaf person own a funeral home. Yes, we
have a deaf person – Lori Kober, of South Dakota,
and she owns two funeral home businesses. She has
been in the business for 13 years and has the respect
of hearing people in small towns in South Dakota.
This week’s ASL video in youtube
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Dr. Steven L. Rattner, P.A. & Associates
Deaf Dentist; College Park. MD & Gaithersburg, MD
(near Washington, DC & Frederick, MD & also Metro Washington)
Complete Dental Services; assistants either know ASL or
are deaf
more information:
http://www.drrattner.com/our-team/meet-our-team/
to contact Dr. Steven L. Rattner, P.A. & Associates:
http://www.drrattner.com/contact/
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
This week’s ASL video in youtube
RIGHT WAY OR WRONG WAY TO DESCRIBE DEAF
There was a convention last week by American
Psychiatric Association. There was a hot debate
on right or wrong way to describe a person –
fat person, blind person, very short person,
person with criminal mind, person with limited
intelligence, etc.
The convention delegates did not discuss
right or wrong way to describe a deaf person –
such as deaf-mute, deaf-dumb, etc.
Maybe the deaf are not important to
psychiatrists?
This week’s ASL video in youtube
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Rene Pellerin’s Corner:
My gym buddies who come and pick me up to go to the gym are out until June!
I started walking again since winter finally ended!
I tend to do 4 miles in 1 1/2 hours.
There is a new obstacle course on the main road.
I feel like I am doing hurdles on a track and field course, going around orange barrels and cones!
The construction crews are working overnights repaving the busy road.
Let’s see how well I score for the summer Olympics!
Rene’s show business started in year 2010 and it focuses on the
Deaf-Blind.
You can email him at mailto:info@renetheunstoppable.com
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
For postings, announcements and employment ad rates, please
email mailto:barry@deafdigest.com
for Special Notes, please go to the bottom of this
section
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
DeafDigest Sports:
http://deafdigestsports.com/
you can subscribe; no cost
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
if you know of mainstreamed athletes, please
e-mail mailto:barry@deafdigest.com
click on mainstream on the right side of
http://deafdigestsports.com for the list of
mainstreamed athletes
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
for sub options, go to deafdigest.com and look at tabs
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Attention:
the employment ads section is at:
http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/
All new jobs will be immediately posted in
that section