DeafDigest Gold – May 20, 2018

Old Fogey

Thinking communication is great

Last week's ASL Videos in youtube:

This week's ASL Videos in youtube:

Barry’s collections of past articles (with today’s update)

— deaf employee in a top-secret profession http://deafdigest.com/collections/barrys-collections/

list of upcoming Deaf National Events

http://deafdigest.com/upcoming-national-deaf-events/

Sunday's Deaf Picture for your surprise

http://deafdigest.com/captions-in-the-clouds/

Top stories about the deaf:

In Fresno, California, a new deaf event took place

– the Deaf Prom. This event gathers all mainstreamed

students from the area into one setting so that they

can enjoy themselves socializing and making new

friends on Prom Night.

Profiled in a local newspaper story was volunteer

firefighter Eric Nusbaum, Elsmere, NY. He is deaf

and the chief told the interviewer that he does

everything possible to fight fires – except to

go inside to fight the fire face to face.

This is true of most, if not all, volunteer

deaf firefighters.

Oregon Health & Science University is buying

the world’s most powerful microscopes. One of

the reasons is to study the causes of deafness.

Most construction companies do not hire the deaf.

Eguizabal Construction, a deaf-owned construction

company in London, has an all-deaf staff. They

do work on school buildings, houses, office

buildings and other projects.

Google has been telling web developers to close

caption all of their apps, even if most of the

app-users are not deaf.

position opening

Associate Athletic Director for Student-Athlete Success

Gallaudet University

Washington, DC

go to:

http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/

READ WHAT THEY SAY

A DEAF OWNER OF FUNERAL HOMES

A DEAF OWNER OF FUNERAL HOMES

When a person dies, the funeral home takes care of

everything – casket, burial, cemetery and funeral

services.

It is a very serious business because respect must

be given to the family of the deceased person.

Could a deaf person own a funeral home. Yes, we

have a deaf person – Lori Kober, of South Dakota,

and she owns two funeral home businesses. She has

been in the business for 13 years and has the respect

of hearing people in small towns in South Dakota.

This week's ASL video in youtube

RIGHT WAY OR WRONG WAY TO DESCRIBE DEAF

RIGHT WAY OR WRONG WAY TO DESCRIBE DEAF

There was a convention last week by American

Psychiatric Association. There was a hot debate

on right or wrong way to describe a person –

fat person, blind person, very short person,

person with criminal mind, person with limited

intelligence, etc.

The convention delegates did not discuss

right or wrong way to describe a deaf person –

such as deaf-mute, deaf-dumb, etc.

Maybe the deaf are not important to

psychiatrists?

This week's ASL video in youtube

Rene Pellerin’s Corner:

My gym buddies who come and pick me up to go to the gym are out until June!

I started walking again since winter finally ended!

I tend to do 4 miles in 1 1/2 hours.

There is a new obstacle course on the main road.

I feel like I am doing hurdles on a track and field course, going around orange barrels and cones!

The construction crews are working overnights repaving the busy road.

Let’s see how well I score for the summer Olympics!

Rene’s show business started in year 2010 and it focuses on the

Deaf-Blind.

You can email him at mailto:info@renetheunstoppable.com

For postings, announcements and employment ad rates, please

email mailto:barry@deafdigest.com

for Special Notes, please go to the bottom of this

section

