DeafDigest Gold – May 21, 2017

Top stories about the deaf:

A deaf student in one of these British deaf schools

has launched a national campaign to have British

Sign Language taught in schools.

Deaf residents of Henderson county in Nevada

are now able to text 911 in emergency situations.

Researchers from MIT and Harvard are saying

they have developed a special drug that

promises to stop deafness. Something to do

with this drug effecting the hair cells.

The News Agency of Nigeria is saying that

fully qualified deaf people are underemployed

and are almost never promoted.

The University of Edinburgh, School of Education

hosted a workshop on Education of the Deaf.

It attracted participants from UK, Scotland, Denmark, Norway, Greece and Hong Kong. USA?

Not mentioned in the announcement!

This week’s ASL video in youtube

A COMMENT BY ASL TEACHER

DeafDigest editor won’t name the ASL teacher

but he made a comment in his classroom.

He told his students in the ASL 101 class –

that only one of you in this room of about 20

students will find a job working with the deaf –

as teacher or as interpreter or as a voc rehab

counselor or as social worker.

This week's ASL video in youtube

http://deafdigest.com/videos/deaf-teacher-asl-class-comment/

This week’s ASL video in youtube

A FRUSTRATED HARD OF HEARING LEGISLATOR

A former hard of hearing state legislator

served several terms but was frustrated. Being

hard of hearing, it was not possible to tell

fast-talking legislators to slow down. And

there was no CART system.

As a result, the legislator was always

asking wrong questions at the wrong time,

because speakers move on very fast – from

topic to topic within few seconds.

The legislator knew no sign language

and an interpreter would be useless.

This legislator became so bored that he

would read books and newspapers during

legislative sessions! No one was happy about it.

This week's ASL video in youtube

http://deafdigest.com/videos/bored-deaf-state-legislator/

Rene Pellerin’s Corner:

Recently our weather went from snow to record heat to severe thunderstorms!

The lightning struck our tall pine tree!

It knocked down half of our tree and it landed on our shed and back yard!

The next day, I needed to handle the affairs with regard to information for our insurance company.

A guy came and he talked so fast and I got nowhere understanding him!

Being DeafBlind it was even more difficult, I even used my white cane to give him a clue!

So I tried to ask him to use yes and no questions.

He said, Well, blah blah blah blah blah!

OK, excuse me sir, Do you want me to jot down estimates for you?

He answered, You could, blah blah blah blah!

I tried, this guy is on a mission !! It was impossible, but I need to stay calm to take care of our needs!

Rene’s show business started in year 2010 and it focuses on the

Deaf-Blind.

You can email him at mailto:info@renetheunstoppable.com

Deaf Collegiate Athletes:

Reagan Raymer, an upcoming freshman, will be playing

volleyball and softball at North Central College

in Illinois

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Deaf Elite Athletes:

women’s football

Late Saturday women football game

South Texas Generals defeated Corpus Christi Divas, 52-31. The Generals

improved to 1-1 while the Divas fell to 1-1.

South Texas Generals’ #1-Cassie Cantu made 3 solo, 1 assist, 1 fumble

recover, 10 recover return yards, one fumble recovery touchdown.

South Texas Generals’ #8-Erika Mendiola made 2 solo. She played with her

shoulder injury.

Corpus Christi Divas’ #32-LeAnn Avalos made 2 assist in 1st half. She

didn’t play 2nd half due coach’s decision.

CCD 6 13 0 12 – 31

STG 12 20 6 14 – 52

Next game:

South Texas Generals travel to 3-time IWFA Champion Texas Legacy (2-0) at

San Antonio.

Corpus Christi Divas host the Austin Assassins (0-2).

that section