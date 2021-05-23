DeafDigest Gold – May 23, 2021

Old Fogey

One-handed-signer

http://deafdigest.com/comics/fogey-one-handed-signer/

Top stories about the deaf:

U.S. Army Sgt. Bill Fitrakis, a member of the

Michigan National Guard, has been volunteering

his time as interpreter for the deaf during

their vaccination. When he is not on duty

with the National Guard, he returns to his

regular job – as ASL interpreter!

Olof Hanson was written up in a newspaper

story as America’s first deaf architect

who served during late 19th century

and early 20th century. Historians have

respected him for his work and service

with the deaf – but there is a but!

Was he really the first deaf architect?

Do not know.

At the Orlando Fringe event, interpreters

will be working at selected sites. Not

all sites, just selected – meaning it may

be a problem for the deaf that want to

attend an event that is not being

interpreted.

deaf activist said:

Hearing-impaired people cannot hear, but they do feel it

that comment was made during a newspaper interview

14 people have applied for the position as

superintendent of Tennessee School for the Deaf.

This week’s ASL video in youtube

A TENT AT SOME DEAF CONFERENCES

If you attend a meeting at some national deaf

conferences, you may see a small tent near the

meeting platform.

The tent is used by the meeting parliamentarian.

This is to prevent nosey eyes when the president

asks the parliamentarian some important meeting

questions.

The idea of a tent was invented by Bummy

Burstein, the famous Deaf Parliamentarian.

This week’s ASL video in youtube

THE TELEPHONE AND THE AGBELL

We all know that Alexander Graham Bell won the patent

for the first telephone. We also know that he married

a deaf woman, was interested in the oral education of

the deaf, and that the AgBell was named after him.

What would have happened if he did not win the

telephone patent? Bell raced against another man, Elisha

Gray for the first telephone patent. Bell arrived at the

US Patents Office, beating Gray by a few minutes in 1876!

Elisha Gray Association for the Deaf? No way, Gray

was not interested in the deaf. Bell was!

