DeafDigest Gold – May 23, 2021
Top stories about the deaf:
U.S. Army Sgt. Bill Fitrakis, a member of the
Michigan National Guard, has been volunteering
his time as interpreter for the deaf during
their vaccination. When he is not on duty
with the National Guard, he returns to his
regular job – as ASL interpreter!
Olof Hanson was written up in a newspaper
story as America’s first deaf architect
who served during late 19th century
and early 20th century. Historians have
respected him for his work and service
with the deaf – but there is a but!
Was he really the first deaf architect?
Do not know.
At the Orlando Fringe event, interpreters
will be working at selected sites. Not
all sites, just selected – meaning it may
be a problem for the deaf that want to
attend an event that is not being
interpreted.
deaf activist said:
Hearing-impaired people cannot hear, but they do feel it
that comment was made during a newspaper interview
14 people have applied for the position as
superintendent of Tennessee School for the Deaf.
A TENT AT SOME DEAF CONFERENCES
A TENT AT SOME DEAF CONFERENCES
If you attend a meeting at some national deaf
conferences, you may see a small tent near the
meeting platform.
The tent is used by the meeting parliamentarian.
This is to prevent nosey eyes when the president
asks the parliamentarian some important meeting
questions.
The idea of a tent was invented by Bummy
Burstein, the famous Deaf Parliamentarian.
THE TELEPHONE AND THE AGBELL
THE TELEPHONE AND THE AGBELL
We all know that Alexander Graham Bell won the patent
for the first telephone. We also know that he married
a deaf woman, was interested in the oral education of
the deaf, and that the AgBell was named after him.
What would have happened if he did not win the
telephone patent? Bell raced against another man, Elisha
Gray for the first telephone patent. Bell arrived at the
US Patents Office, beating Gray by a few minutes in 1876!
Elisha Gray Association for the Deaf? No way, Gray
was not interested in the deaf. Bell was!
