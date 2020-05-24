DeafDigest Gold – May 24, 2020
Gold Edition
http://deafdigest.com/ – updated every Monday
Serving the Deaf Community since 1996; 23rd year
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
weekly DeafDigest Blue & Gold editions:
http://deafdigest.com/ (updated every Monday)
Employment ads web site:
http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Old Fogey
Deaf Suspect
http://deafdigest.com/comics/fogey-deaf-suspect-2/
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Last week’s ASL Videos in youtube:
http://deafdigest.com/videos/deaf-and-post-it-paper/
http://deafdigest.com/videos/bored-deaf-state-legislator/
This week’s ASL Videos in youtube:
http://deafdigest.com/videos/finnishsubtitles/
http://deafdigest.com/videos/gossip-arrested-deaf-man/
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
list of upcoming Deaf National Events
http://deafdigest.com/upcoming-national-deaf-events/
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Top stories about the deaf:
Marcela Gonzalez, not deaf, is the hearing education service
supervisor with the New York City Department of Education.
Despite no experience with sewing, she volunteered to create
see-through masks for deaf children. For that, the media
honored her as the New Yorker of the Week.
……….
Deaf Oops becoming Hearing Misery, such tales! A deaf family
lived next to a Hearing house, a driveway separating both
houses. The deaf man was vacuuming his car and accidently
knocked on the loud radio knob. Pretty much made life
miserable for the hearing man until the knob was turned off!
……….
Is Rose Ayling-Ellis deaf or fake-deaf? The Eastenders
script writers inserted her into the show, as Frankie, to help
late-deafened Ben Mitchell character deal with his accident-
induced permanent deafness! The Eastenders is British’s
#1 sitcom and is important to the national audience.
……..
Arlington Automotive, which makes car parts for Jaguar Land Rover,
has been accused of cheating deaf employees of their overtime
pay. It was a big story in a British newspaper.
……….
A deaf person who graduated from the Art Institute of Seattle
in 2008 has accused architecture and interior design firms
of discriminating against him. He said they were more
concerned about his deafness than his job skills!
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
This week’s ASL video in youtube
WATCHING MOVIES IN FINLAND
If you are deaf and live in Finland, you may
probably hate the movies.
These movies are subtitled – but it is double
subtitled. The first row of subtitles is in Finnish language
and the second row of subtitles is in Swedish language.
Both subtitles are on the bottom half of the movie
screen – making it almost impossible to watch the
full screen!
We are lucky that subtitles in USA are in English.
This week’s ASL video in youtube:
http://deafdigest.com/videos/finnishsubtitles/
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
READ WHAT THEY SAY
Unlock the phone with CapTel® Captioned Telephone! CapTel shows
word-for-word captions of everything a caller says over the phone, letting
you read everything that they say – Like captions on TV – for the phone!
Captions are provided at no cost to the user, with no monthly fees or
contracts required. For more information or to order call 1-800-233-9130
V/TTY or visit http://www.weitbrecht.com/captel.html
For more info about CapTel, email: sales@weitbrecht.com
Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!
CapTel® Captioned Telephone – See What Everyone is Talking About!
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
This week’s ASL video in youtube
DEAF RUMOR FACTORY
A deaf man was arrested. He was with his
deaf friend.
The angry wife told the friend – do not
tell anyone that my husband was arrested.
The deaf friend kept his mouth shut. But
the deaf community knew about it.
The wife warned everyone – do not
tell anyone that my husband was arrested,
and as a result, everyone knew about it?
This week’s ASL video in youtube:
http://deafdigest.com/videos/gossip-arrested-deaf-man/
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Rene Pellerin’s Corner:
Zoom Video Conferences
I was invited to a meeting via Zoom video Conference.
Several Deaf, hearing and one other DeafBlind, and me.
In order for me to “attend” this important meeting I needed a tactile ASL
interpreter.
It was my first experience. Just one issue, who pays for interpreter
services?
If I go to a meeting that was scheduled at a site, that agency will pay.
Via Zoom Video Conference should be the same way!
Rene’s show business started in year 2010 and it focuses on the
Deaf-Blind.
You can email him at mailto:info@renetheunstoppable.com
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
For postings, announcements and employment ad rates:
mailto:barry@deafdigest.com
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Gallaudet men’s basketball history book for sale
https://app.mobilecause.com/form/LQ60XQ?vid=73t7e
If you have any questions, please email kevin.kovacs@gallaudet.edu
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
DeafDigest Sports:
http://deafdigestsports.com/
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
if you know of mainstreamed athletes, please
e-mail mailto:barry@deafdigest.com
click on mainstream on the right side of
http://deafdigestsports.com for the list of
mainstreamed athletes
Gallaudet Athletics online store
http://GallaudetBisonShop.com
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
for sub/unsub options, go to deafdigest.com
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Attention:
the employment ads section:
http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/
All new jobs immediately posted
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
DeafDigest
Copyright 2020 by Barry Strassler, DeafDigest.
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-