DeafDigest Gold – May 24, 2020

Old Fogey

Deaf Suspect

http://deafdigest.com/comics/fogey-deaf-suspect-2/

Last week's ASL Videos in youtube:

http://deafdigest.com/videos/deaf-and-post-it-paper/

http://deafdigest.com/videos/bored-deaf-state-legislator/

This week's ASL Videos in youtube:

http://deafdigest.com/videos/finnishsubtitles/

http://deafdigest.com/videos/gossip-arrested-deaf-man/

list of upcoming Deaf National Events

http://deafdigest.com/upcoming-national-deaf-events/

Top stories about the deaf:

Marcela Gonzalez, not deaf, is the hearing education service

supervisor with the New York City Department of Education.

Despite no experience with sewing, she volunteered to create

see-through masks for deaf children. For that, the media

honored her as the New Yorker of the Week.

Deaf Oops becoming Hearing Misery, such tales! A deaf family

lived next to a Hearing house, a driveway separating both

houses. The deaf man was vacuuming his car and accidently

knocked on the loud radio knob. Pretty much made life

miserable for the hearing man until the knob was turned off!

Is Rose Ayling-Ellis deaf or fake-deaf? The Eastenders

script writers inserted her into the show, as Frankie, to help

late-deafened Ben Mitchell character deal with his accident-

induced permanent deafness! The Eastenders is British’s

#1 sitcom and is important to the national audience.

Arlington Automotive, which makes car parts for Jaguar Land Rover,

has been accused of cheating deaf employees of their overtime

pay. It was a big story in a British newspaper.

A deaf person who graduated from the Art Institute of Seattle

in 2008 has accused architecture and interior design firms

of discriminating against him. He said they were more

concerned about his deafness than his job skills!

This week’s ASL video in youtube

WATCHING MOVIES IN FINLAND

If you are deaf and live in Finland, you may

probably hate the movies.

These movies are subtitled – but it is double

subtitled. The first row of subtitles is in Finnish language

and the second row of subtitles is in Swedish language.

Both subtitles are on the bottom half of the movie

screen – making it almost impossible to watch the

full screen!

We are lucky that subtitles in USA are in English.

This week’s ASL video in youtube:

http://deafdigest.com/videos/finnishsubtitles/

This week’s ASL video in youtube

DEAF RUMOR FACTORY

A deaf man was arrested. He was with his

deaf friend.

The angry wife told the friend – do not

tell anyone that my husband was arrested.

The deaf friend kept his mouth shut. But

the deaf community knew about it.

The wife warned everyone – do not

tell anyone that my husband was arrested,

and as a result, everyone knew about it?

This week’s ASL video in youtube:

http://deafdigest.com/videos/gossip-arrested-deaf-man/

Rene Pellerin’s Corner:

Zoom Video Conferences

I was invited to a meeting via Zoom video Conference.

Several Deaf, hearing and one other DeafBlind, and me.

In order for me to “attend” this important meeting I needed a tactile ASL

interpreter.

It was my first experience. Just one issue, who pays for interpreter

services?

If I go to a meeting that was scheduled at a site, that agency will pay.

Via Zoom Video Conference should be the same way!

Rene’s show business started in year 2010 and it focuses on the

Deaf-Blind.

You can email him at mailto:info@renetheunstoppable.com

