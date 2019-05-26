DeafDigest Gold – May 26, 2019
Gold Edition
This week's ASL Videos in youtube:
Top stories about the deaf:
Denver may allow interpreters to join teachers’
union.
Communication Service for the Deaf is partnering
with National Deaf Therapy to provide mental
health services for the deaf.
A puzzling crime has taken place at the
Kapsabet School for the Deaf in Kenya.
Discovered was about 2,000 stolen iron sheets
hidden in the school wood workshop. The school
is not involved but someone from the outside
stole the material and hid it in the school!
The University of Kansas Edwards Campus will
be offering bachelor’s degrees in ASL as
well as with Deaf Studies.
Profiled on a TV show was a group of
five deaf people, unable to find jobs
in Ireland, and forced to move to Great
Britain where they quickly found jobs.
LOSING PATIENCE WITH PENMANSHIP
LOSING PATIENCE WITH PENMANSHIP
Penmanship means perfect handwriting. And for some hearing
people using penmanship, these deaf people lose patience.
There are some hearing people that take as much as five
minutes to write a short sentence because of slow and
careful penmanship.
It is not easy for a restless deaf person to stand and
wait for five minutes while the hearing person struggles
with writing a note.
This week's ASL video in youtube
HAPPY AND JUMPING UP AND DOWN
HAPPY AND JUMPING UP AND DOWN
We read some stories of deaf people, “hearing” for
the first time with a CI, and so happy about it, jumping
up and down.
We do not read stories of deaf people that hear for
the first time with a hearing aid and jumping up and down.
Why?
This week's ASL video in youtube
Rene Pellerin’s Corner:
Summer tends to be vacation time for many people.
For us who are DeafBlind this might be difficult in some ways.
We often need SSPs to get around and enjoy ourselves.
There are many camps for DeafBlind people around the globe!
These camps have volunteer SSPs and interpreters for a week in exchange
for room and board.
It is also affordable for us DeafBlind to attend these camps.
The camps plan many activities for us to participate in.
Most of the camps operate between June and September.
In USA, many states have camps for DeafBlind people.
Enjoy your summer!
Rene’s show business started in year 2010 and it focuses on the
Deaf-Blind.
You can email him at mailto:info@renetheunstoppable.com
