DeafDigest Gold – May 26, 2019

Old Fogey

Birth Defect

list of upcoming Deaf National Events

Top stories about the deaf:

Denver may allow interpreters to join teachers’

union.

Communication Service for the Deaf is partnering

with National Deaf Therapy to provide mental

health services for the deaf.

A puzzling crime has taken place at the

Kapsabet School for the Deaf in Kenya.

Discovered was about 2,000 stolen iron sheets

hidden in the school wood workshop. The school

is not involved but someone from the outside

stole the material and hid it in the school!

The University of Kansas Edwards Campus will

be offering bachelor’s degrees in ASL as

well as with Deaf Studies.

Profiled on a TV show was a group of

five deaf people, unable to find jobs

in Ireland, and forced to move to Great

Britain where they quickly found jobs.

LOSING PATIENCE WITH PENMANSHIP

Penmanship means perfect handwriting. And for some hearing

people using penmanship, these deaf people lose patience.

There are some hearing people that take as much as five

minutes to write a short sentence because of slow and

careful penmanship.

It is not easy for a restless deaf person to stand and

wait for five minutes while the hearing person struggles

with writing a note.

HAPPY AND JUMPING UP AND DOWN

We read some stories of deaf people, “hearing” for

the first time with a CI, and so happy about it, jumping

up and down.

We do not read stories of deaf people that hear for

the first time with a hearing aid and jumping up and down.

Why?

Rene Pellerin’s Corner:

Summer tends to be vacation time for many people.

For us who are DeafBlind this might be difficult in some ways.

We often need SSPs to get around and enjoy ourselves.

There are many camps for DeafBlind people around the globe!

These camps have volunteer SSPs and interpreters for a week in exchange

for room and board.

It is also affordable for us DeafBlind to attend these camps.

The camps plan many activities for us to participate in.

Most of the camps operate between June and September.

In USA, many states have camps for DeafBlind people.

Enjoy your summer!

Rene’s show business started in year 2010 and it focuses on the

Deaf-Blind.

You can email him at mailto: info@renetheunstoppable.com

