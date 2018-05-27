DeafDigest Gold – May 27, 2018

Gold Edition

Serving the Deaf Community since 1996; 22nd year

Old Fogey

Noise in House

deaf-owned bank

Sunday's Deaf Picture for your surprise

Top stories about the deaf:

Tourists dread visiting Murang, a city in Tanzania

because it is teeming with too many deaf beggars,

begging for money. This was the issue brought up

in a newspaper story.

An ugly incident at the Orlando airport took

place when a hearing passenger got physical

with a deaf couple’s hearing ear dog. It

has become a matter of “he did this” and

“he did that” – as law enforcement people

have been watching the videos to see exactly

how the physical incident started. To make

matters worse, asides from kicking the hearing

ear dog, was that the pregnant deaf woman was

punched in the stomach!

Geeta, the deaf girl who accidentally crossed

the border from India to Pakistan, and was

held for 13 years, already has over 25

marriage proposals. Men are willing to marry

her even though Geeta, after returning to

India, has not been able to locate her

parents and her family.

A hearing couple once considered getting

a divorce over a deaf child – but there

is a twist to this reason. They wanted

their deaf child to get implanted, but

insurance companies won’t pay for it.

By getting divorced, medicaid would

kick in – and ultimately pay for the CI!

It is not known, yet, if they went

ahead with the divorce.

“Make Up” is British’s first all-deaf,

all sign language movie. Already the

British movie critics are talking

about it – even though they do not

understand sign language, much less

the British Deaf Culture!

position opening

Associate Athletic Director for Student-Athlete Success

Gallaudet University

Washington, DC

DEAF FOR NOTHING FOR MANY YEARS

DEAF FOR NOTHING FOR MANY YEARS

This is a true story. A senior citizen

has been deaf for many years. He was told he

was deaf because of nerve damage.

Recently he went to a doctor, and was told

he is deaf because of bone damage. The doctor

also explained to him he can become hearing

again after an operation to fix bone damage!

After the operation, he is now hearing.

An operation can’t fix nerve damage but can

fix bone damage.

For many years he was deaf for nothing!

A DEAF FOSSIL

Earth has many, many fossils. Were any of the

fossils deaf?

There was one – a fossil of a bat that is

52 million years old.

Bats are deaf. So, possibly this is the oldest

Deaf Fossil that we know about!

Rene Pellerin's Corner:

We had lunch with my brother and his wife up in Quebec, Canada.

My brother is not deaf and can communicate in English and French.

His wife only speaks in French and knows very little English.

My wife who is hearing speaks English and signs in ASL.

I require Tactile ASL at all times to communicate.

In this situation my sister in law and I get the summary of the

discussion!

Rene’s show business started in year 2010 and it focuses on the

Deaf-Blind.

You can email him at mailto: info@renetheunstoppable.com

