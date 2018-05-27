DeafDigest Gold – May 27, 2018
Gold Edition
http://deafdigest.com/ – updated every Monday
Serving the Deaf Community since 1996; 22nd year
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
weekly DeafDigest Blue & Gold editions also posted at:
http://deafdigest.com/ (updated every Monday)
Employment ads web site is at:
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Old Fogey
Noise in House
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Last week’s ASL Videos in youtube:
This week’s ASL Videos in youtube:
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Barry’s collections of past articles (with today’s update)
— deaf-owned bank
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
list of upcoming Deaf National Events
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Sunday’s Deaf Picture for your surprise
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Top stories about the deaf:
Tourists dread visiting Murang, a city in Tanzania
because it is teeming with too many deaf beggars,
begging for money. This was the issue brought up
in a newspaper story.
An ugly incident at the Orlando airport took
place when a hearing passenger got physical
with a deaf couple’s hearing ear dog. It
has become a matter of “he did this” and
“he did that” – as law enforcement people
have been watching the videos to see exactly
how the physical incident started. To make
matters worse, asides from kicking the hearing
ear dog, was that the pregnant deaf woman was
punched in the stomach!
Geeta, the deaf girl who accidentally crossed
the border from India to Pakistan, and was
held for 13 years, already has over 25
marriage proposals. Men are willing to marry
her even though Geeta, after returning to
India, has not been able to locate her
parents and her family.
A hearing couple once considered getting
a divorce over a deaf child – but there
is a twist to this reason. They wanted
their deaf child to get implanted, but
insurance companies won’t pay for it.
By getting divorced, medicaid would
kick in – and ultimately pay for the CI!
It is not known, yet, if they went
ahead with the divorce.
“Make Up” is British’s first all-deaf,
all sign language movie. Already the
British movie critics are talking
about it – even though they do not
understand sign language, much less
the British Deaf Culture!
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
position opening
Associate Athletic Director for Student-Athlete Success
Gallaudet University
Washington, DC
go to:
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
This week’s ASL video in youtube
DEAF FOR NOTHING FOR MANY YEARS
This is a true story. A senior citizen
has been deaf for many years. He was told he
was deaf because of nerve damage.
Recently he went to a doctor, and was told
he is deaf because of bone damage. The doctor
also explained to him he can become hearing
again after an operation to fix bone damage!
After the operation, he is now hearing.
An operation can’t fix nerve damage but can
fix bone damage.
For many years he was deaf for nothing!
This week’s ASL video in youtube
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
READ WHAT THEY SAY
Unlock the phone with CapTelÂ® Captioned Telephone! CapTel shows
word-for-word captions of everything a caller says over the phone, letting
you read everything that they say – Like captions on TV â€“ for the phone!
Captions are provided at no-cost, with no monthly fees or contracts
required. For more information or to order call 1-800-233-9130 V/TTY or
For more info about CapTel or any of the many assistive listening devices
we offer, email: mailto:sales@weitbrecht.com
Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!
CapTelÂ® Captioned Telephone â€“ See What Everyone is Talking About!
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
This week’s ASL video in youtube
A DEAF FOSSIL
Earth has many, many fossils. Were any of the
fossils deaf?
There was one – a fossil of a bat that is
52 million years old.
Bats are deaf. So, possibly this is the oldest
Deaf Fossil that we know about!
This week’s ASL video in youtube
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Rene Pellerin’s Corner:
We had lunch with my brother and his wife up in Quebec, Canada.
My brother is not deaf and can communicate in English and French.
His wife only speaks in French and knows very little English.
My wife who is hearing speaks English and signs in ASL.
I require Tactile ASL at all times to communicate.
In this situation my sister in law and I get the summary of the
discussion!
Rene’s show business started in year 2010 and it focuses on the
Deaf-Blind.
You can email him at mailto:info@renetheunstoppable.com
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
For postings, announcements and employment ad rates, please
email mailto:barry@deafdigest.com
for Special Notes, please go to the bottom of this
section
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
DeafDigest Sports:
you can subscribe; no cost
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
if you know of mainstreamed athletes, please
e-mail mailto:barry@deafdigest.com
click on mainstream on the right side of
http://deafdigestsports.com for the list of
mainstreamed athletes
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
for sub options, go to deafdigest.com and look at tabs
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Attention:
the employment ads section is at:
All new jobs will be immediately posted in
that section