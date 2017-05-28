DeafDigest Gold – May 28, 2017
Old Fogey
Alarm Clock
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
This week's ASL Videos in youtube:
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Top stories about the deaf:
The Newport News (Virginia) Public School system
reached agreement with the US Department of Education
office of civil rights to caption all of its web pages.
It is a huge task – approximately 8,000 pages!
The government of Ecuador is pushing for better
services and programs for the deaf. This announcement
was made in a newspaper in that nation.
A deaf Australian woman who was refused a request
for an interpreter by the police in an incident has won a discrimination lawsuit.
Iris Wilson, not deaf but a mother of a deaf daughter,
was praised locally for establishing the Central Oklahoma Association for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing 35 years
ago. This organization continues.
The spring time is traditionally the time when
deaf schools announce their new superintendents.
Clark Brooke is the new superintendent at California
School for the Deaf at Fremont. He is deaf. John
Serrano, also deaf, is the new director at Atlanta
Area School for the Deaf (Georgia). Two superintendent
finalists at Tennessee School for the Deaf went through
the rounds of interviews – Nancylynn Ward, former Miss
Deaf America and long time educator Mark Battle. An
announcement is expected to be made in due time.
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
This week’s ASL video in youtube
DEAF COMPLAINTS, MANY YEARS AGO AND TODAY
Many years ago, deaf students that attended mainstreamed
classes (without interpreters) had a complaint – that many
hearing teachers were hard to lipread. The deaf students will
tell each other which teacher was easy to lipread, and which
teacher was hard to lipread.
Today, deaf students have a different complaint – that some
interpreters (without certificates) cannot sign too well!
Times have changed!
This week’s ASL video in youtube
http://deafdigest.com/videos/deaf-complaints-now-and-past/
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
This week’s ASL video in youtube
BOUNCERS IN BARS
Many bars have bouncers. They have two roles – not allow
underage kids to enter the bars; and to keep peace in the bar
when drunk people want to fight.
Have we had any deaf bouncers? There have been several
deaf bouncers – now and in the past. DeafDigest editor knows
of two deaf bouncers – one was a 285-lb former Gallaudet
football player; the other was the famous deaf fighter
Matt Hamill!
Deaf bouncers can do their job by using gestures.
This week’s ASL video in youtube
http://deafdigest.com/videos/deaf-bar-bouncers/
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Rene Pellerin’s Corner:
Summer is coming soon in Vermont and we tend to be outside a lot more.
For us who have Usher Syndrome, sun light can be very bothersome.
Even sunglasses may not be enough and we may still need more such as side shields and a ¦visor.
I found hats with a good wide brim to help block the sun and increase visibility.
The company name is Tilley and it makes great hats with wide brims.
The wide brim also protects my hearing aids from rain and snow!
When I go out for a walk, I wear these hats. They also protect me from low branches.
I am no longer full of scratches and mistaken as Frankenstein!
Rene’s show business started in year 2010 and it focuses on the
Deaf-Blind.
You can email him at mailto:info@renetheunstoppable.com
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Deaf Collegiate Athletes:
Grant Mason will be an upcoming freshman member
of the men’s track team at Lipscomb University.
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Deaf Elite Athletes:
deaf boxer Eugene Hairston
part of newspaper story
In 1944 Donoraâ€™s Lee Sala served two years in the US Navy on the
battleship Iowa during World War II and would turn professional in the
sport of boxing in 1946. He won his first 48 fights taking a 48-0 record
into the ring in February of 1949 against Tony DeMicco, 46-24-5, of
Schenectady, NY, in Buffalo, whom he defeated in October of 1948, losing
this time for the first time by majority decision. Just 13 days later they
had a rematch in Pittsburgh, PA, and Sala took a 10 round decision win in
the rubber match.
Sala was 61-1, in August of 1950 when he took on deaf boxer Gene
â€œSilentâ€ Hairston, 36-6-2, in Scranton, PA, losing a 10 round
decision.
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
