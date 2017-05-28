DeafDigest Gold – May 28, 2017

Gold Edition Barry Strassler, Editor

http://deafdigest.com – updated every Monday

America’s Unique Deaf Stories; subscription

at no cost to you

Serving the Deaf Community since 1996; 21st year

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

subscription changes, go to deafdigest.com and

click on subscribe and follow the screen

weekly DeafDigest Blue & Gold editions also posted at:

http://deafdigest.com/ (updated every Monday)

Employment ads web site is at:

http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Old Fogey

Alarm Clock

http://deafdigest.com/comics/fogeys-alarm-clock/

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Last week’s ASL Videos in youtube:

http://deafdigest.com/videos/deaf-teacher-asl-class-comment/

http://deafdigest.com/videos/bored-deaf-state-legislator/

This week’s ASL Videos in youtube:

http://deafdigest.com/videos/deaf-complaints-now-and-past/

http://deafdigest.com/videos/deaf-bar-bouncers/

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Barry’s collections of past articles (with today’s update)

— no interpreters at auctions http://deafdigest.com/collections/barrys-collections/

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Harris Communications Bringing Latest Assistive Devices to

Mid-Atlantic Deaf and Hard of Hearing Expo June 3, 2017,

Howard County Fairgrounds in West Friendship, Maryland.

See New Options for Home Signaling Systems, Including the

New MyAlertâ„¢ System

ASL Video News Release: https://youtu.be/pYqzcRebYRQ

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Sunday’s Deaf Picture for your surprise

http://deafdigest.com/team-picture-with-two-deaf-players/

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Top stories about the deaf:

The Newport News (Virginia) Public School system

reached agreement with the US Department of Education

office of civil rights to caption all of its web pages.

It is a huge task – approximately 8,000 pages!

The government of Ecuador is pushing for better

services and programs for the deaf. This announcement

was made in a newspaper in that nation.

A deaf Australian woman who was refused a request

for an interpreter by the police in an incident has won a discrimination lawsuit.

Iris Wilson, not deaf but a mother of a deaf daughter,

was praised locally for establishing the Central Oklahoma Association for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing 35 years

ago. This organization continues.

The spring time is traditionally the time when

deaf schools announce their new superintendents.

Clark Brooke is the new superintendent at California

School for the Deaf at Fremont. He is deaf. John

Serrano, also deaf, is the new director at Atlanta

Area School for the Deaf (Georgia). Two superintendent

finalists at Tennessee School for the Deaf went through

the rounds of interviews – Nancylynn Ward, former Miss

Deaf America and long time educator Mark Battle. An

announcement is expected to be made in due time.

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

READ WHAT THEY SAY

Unlock the phone with CapTelÂ® Captioned Telephone! CapTel shows

word-for-word captions of everything a caller says over the phone, letting

you read everything that they say. Like captions on TV â€“ for the phone!

Captions are provided by a free service, no monthly fees or contracts

required. For more information or to order call 1-800-233-9130 V/TTY or

visit http://www.weitbrecht.com/captel.html . For more info about CapTel

or any of the many assistive listening devices we offer, email:

mailto:sales@weitbrecht.com

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

CapTelÂ® Captioned Telephone â€“ See What Everyone is Talking About!

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

This week’s ASL video in youtube

DEAF COMPLAINTS, MANY YEARS AGO AND TODAY

Many years ago, deaf students that attended mainstreamed

classes (without interpreters) had a complaint – that many

hearing teachers were hard to lipread. The deaf students will

tell each other which teacher was easy to lipread, and which

teacher was hard to lipread.

Today, deaf students have a different complaint – that some

interpreters (without certificates) cannot sign too well!

Times have changed!

This week’s ASL video in youtube

http://deafdigest.com/videos/deaf-complaints-now-and-past/

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Deaf Culture Books and Media from Harris Communications

MEDIA CONTACTS:

nlauseng@harriscomm.com – 952-974-4749

mmcue@harriscomm.com – 952-974-4741

This Summerâ€™s Top Picks for Deaf Culture Books and Movies Highlighted in

New Harris Communications Brochure

Harris Communications Offers Hundreds of Deaf Culture Books and DVDs for

All Ages, Including Fiction and Non-Fiction, ASL Feature Length Films and

School Curriculums

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minnesota â€“ There is no better time summertime to

relax with a good book or movie. To add to your summer fun,

Harris Communications is pleased to introduce its new â€œHot Reads &

Sizzling DVDsâ€ brochure featuring the latest Deaf culture and ASL titles

(http://www.harriscomm.com/books-media

Harris Communications offers hundreds of Deaf culture books

(http://www.harriscomm.com/books-media) and DVDs for all ages and

interests, including fiction and non-fiction, feature films and school

curriculums. Whether you are looking for a coloring book to help your

child learn sign language, a coming of age novel for your teenager, or a

page-turning beach read, you will find hours of entertainment and

enlightment with a book or video from Harris Communications. Teachers and

homeschoolers will find dozens of resources available for sign language

instruction (http://www.harriscomm.com/books-media) and to educate

students about Deaf culture.

A digital copy of the brochure is available at http://bit.ly/2q8sXjl or

e-mail info@harriscomm.com (mailto:info@harriscomm.com) to request a free

copy.

Celebrating 35 years of helping the Deaf and hard of hearing live life to

its fullest, Harris Communications offers thousands of products, including

alerting systems, vibrating and flashing alarm clocks, books and media,

ADA compliance equipment and much more. Learn more at www.harriscomm.com

(http://www.harriscomm.com/) , or call 952-388-2152 (video phone) to

speak with an ASL friendly customer service representative.

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Dr. Steven L. Rattner, P.A. & Associates

Deaf Dentist; College Park. MD & Gaithersburg, MD

(near Washington, DC & Frederick, MD & also Metro Washington)

Complete Dental Services; assistants either know ASL or

are deaf

more information:

http://www.drrattner.com/our-team/meet-our-team/

to contact Dr. Steven L. Rattner, P.A. & Associates:

http://www.drrattner.com/contact/

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

This week’s ASL video in youtube

BOUNCERS IN BARS

Many bars have bouncers. They have two roles – not allow

underage kids to enter the bars; and to keep peace in the bar

when drunk people want to fight.

Have we had any deaf bouncers? There have been several

deaf bouncers – now and in the past. DeafDigest editor knows

of two deaf bouncers – one was a 285-lb former Gallaudet

football player; the other was the famous deaf fighter

Matt Hamill!

Deaf bouncers can do their job by using gestures.

This week’s ASL video in youtube

http://deafdigest.com/videos/deaf-bar-bouncers/

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Rene Pellerin’s Corner:

Summer is coming soon in Vermont and we tend to be outside a lot more.

For us who have Usher Syndrome, sun light can be very bothersome.

Even sunglasses may not be enough and we may still need more such as side shields and a ¦visor.

I found hats with a good wide brim to help block the sun and increase visibility.

The company name is Tilley and it makes great hats with wide brims.

The wide brim also protects my hearing aids from rain and snow!

When I go out for a walk, I wear these hats. They also protect me from low branches.

I am no longer full of scratches and mistaken as Frankenstein!

Rene’s show business started in year 2010 and it focuses on the

Deaf-Blind.

You can email him at mailto:info@renetheunstoppable.com

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

For postings, announcements and employment ad rates, please

email mailto:barry@deafdigest.com

for Special Notes, please go to the bottom of this

section

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Deaf Collegiate Athletes:

Grant Mason will be an upcoming freshman member

of the men’s track team at Lipscomb University.

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Deaf Elite Athletes:

deaf boxer Eugene Hairston

part of newspaper story

In 1944 Donoraâ€™s Lee Sala served two years in the US Navy on the

battleship Iowa during World War II and would turn professional in the

sport of boxing in 1946. He won his first 48 fights taking a 48-0 record

into the ring in February of 1949 against Tony DeMicco, 46-24-5, of

Schenectady, NY, in Buffalo, whom he defeated in October of 1948, losing

this time for the first time by majority decision. Just 13 days later they

had a rematch in Pittsburgh, PA, and Sala took a 10 round decision win in

the rubber match.

Sala was 61-1, in August of 1950 when he took on deaf boxer Gene

â€œSilentâ€ Hairston, 36-6-2, in Scranton, PA, losing a 10 round

decision.

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

DeafSports Library:

Deaf Sports Collections update

— list of deaf players in professional baseball

http://deafdigestsports.com/deaf-sports-collections/

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

DeafSports picture of the day

http://deafdigest.com/team-picture-with-two-deaf-players/

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

DeafDigest Sports:

http://deafdigestsports.com/

you can subscribe; no cost

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

if you know of mainstreamed athletes, please

e-mail mailto:barry@deafdigest.com

click on mainstream on the right side of

http://deafdigestsports.com for the list of

mainstreamed athletes

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Attention:

the employment ads section is at:

http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/

All new jobs will be immediately posted in

that section