DeafDigest Gold – May 3, 2020
Gold Edition
http://deafdigest.com/ – updated every Monday
Serving the Deaf Community since 1996; 23rd year
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
weekly DeafDigest Blue & Gold editions:
http://deafdigest.com/ (updated every Monday)
Employment ads web site:
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Old Fogey
Deaf Club Disclaimer
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Last week’s ASL Videos in youtube:
This week’s ASL Videos in youtube:
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
list of upcoming Deaf National Events
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Top stories about the deaf:
Marsha Vae Goeken is a deaf actress many of us
have never heard of. She graduated from South
Dakota School for the Deaf and then graduated
from Gallaudet and has participated in many
acting jobs. She was written up in a newspaper
story.
……….
In 2005, Katrina Miller wrote a book about
the deaf in prisons. A second book is coming
up thanks to Gallaudet Press – it is being
written by Damara Goff Paris and is due
for release this coming fall.
……….
Frank E. Smith, who was deaf, recently departed
us at the age of 89. He was a Deaf Community
hero for one reason – TTY machines! During the
mid-sixties, he established a TTY repair shop,
and taught himself how to repair these
machines for the benefit of deaf households
in the greater Boston area.
……..
Controversial New York governor Cuomo has been
slapped with a lawsuit by a group of deaf
New Yorkers for not providing them with
interpreters during these Covid-19 public
announcements.
……….
Hypocrisy in the workplace? A survey said that
almost all employers would recommend hiring
a deaf person, but much less than half of
them feel the deaf person cannot do the job
better than a hearing person!
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
This week’s ASL video in youtube
FATHER OF ORAL DEAF KID SPEAKS TO DEAFDIGEST EDITOR
Recently, a father of an oral deaf kid chatted
with DeafDigest editor.
If a son is deaf, the father should always
try to speak slow to make lipreading easier.
But with DeafDigest editor, the father
spoke very fast and lipreading was impossible.
This is strange!
This week’s ASL video in youtube:
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
READ WHAT THEY SAY
Unlock the phone with CapTel® Captioned Telephone! CapTel shows
word-for-word captions of everything a caller says over the phone, letting
you read everything that they say – Like captions on TV – for the phone!
Captions are provided at no cost to the user, with no monthly fees or
contracts required. For more information or to order call 1-800-233-9130
V/TTY or visit http://www.weitbrecht.com/captel.html
For more info about CapTel, email: sales@weitbrecht.com
Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!
CapTel® Captioned Telephone – See What Everyone is Talking About!
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
This week’s ASL video in youtube
STRANGEST HEARING GESTURE
A hearing woman was standing in a line
next to a deaf person.
She suspected that the man next to her
was deaf.
She gestured – like “are you deaf and blind”
and she was not joking. Her face was serious.
The deaf man, shocked at the gesture, shouted
“I am deaf” and the woman walked away!
A strange gesture it really is.
This week’s ASL video in youtube:
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Rene Pellerin’s Corner:
We have been ordered to stay at home and stay safe. It has been a long
one.
I finally went to town for the first time since February.
I had to wear a face mask and felt kinda weird, but safe.
Everybody was wearing face masks of different colors and prints.
Social distancing is still in practice. This part is hard for us who are
DeafBlind.
My hair and mustache are long! A DeafBlind friend call me Hulk Hogan! (a
well know wrestler!)
Rene’s show business started in year 2010 and it focuses on the
Deaf-Blind.
You can email him at mailto:info@renetheunstoppable.com
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
For postings, announcements and employment ad rates:
mailto:barry@deafdigest.com
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Gallaudet men’s basketball history book for sale
If you have any questions, please email kevin.kovacs@gallaudet.edu
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
DeafDigest Sports:
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
if you know of mainstreamed athletes, please
e-mail mailto:barry@deafdigest.com
click on mainstream on the right side of
http://deafdigestsports.com for the list of
mainstreamed athletes
Gallaudet Athletics online store
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
for sub/unsub options, go to deafdigest.com
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Attention:
the employment ads section:
All new jobs immediately posted
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
DeafDigest
Copyright 2020 by Barry Strassler, DeafDigest.
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-