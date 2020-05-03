DeafDigest Gold – May 3, 2020

Top stories about the deaf:

Marsha Vae Goeken is a deaf actress many of us

have never heard of. She graduated from South

Dakota School for the Deaf and then graduated

from Gallaudet and has participated in many

acting jobs. She was written up in a newspaper

story.

In 2005, Katrina Miller wrote a book about

the deaf in prisons. A second book is coming

up thanks to Gallaudet Press – it is being

written by Damara Goff Paris and is due

for release this coming fall.

Frank E. Smith, who was deaf, recently departed

us at the age of 89. He was a Deaf Community

hero for one reason – TTY machines! During the

mid-sixties, he established a TTY repair shop,

and taught himself how to repair these

machines for the benefit of deaf households

in the greater Boston area.

Controversial New York governor Cuomo has been

slapped with a lawsuit by a group of deaf

New Yorkers for not providing them with

interpreters during these Covid-19 public

announcements.

Hypocrisy in the workplace? A survey said that

almost all employers would recommend hiring

a deaf person, but much less than half of

them feel the deaf person cannot do the job

better than a hearing person!

FATHER OF ORAL DEAF KID SPEAKS TO DEAFDIGEST EDITOR

Recently, a father of an oral deaf kid chatted

with DeafDigest editor.

If a son is deaf, the father should always

try to speak slow to make lipreading easier.

But with DeafDigest editor, the father

spoke very fast and lipreading was impossible.

This is strange!

READ WHAT THEY SAY

STRANGEST HEARING GESTURE

A hearing woman was standing in a line

next to a deaf person.

She suspected that the man next to her

was deaf.

She gestured – like “are you deaf and blind”

and she was not joking. Her face was serious.

The deaf man, shocked at the gesture, shouted

“I am deaf” and the woman walked away!

A strange gesture it really is.

Rene Pellerin's Corner:

We have been ordered to stay at home and stay safe. It has been a long

one.

I finally went to town for the first time since February.

I had to wear a face mask and felt kinda weird, but safe.

Everybody was wearing face masks of different colors and prints.

Social distancing is still in practice. This part is hard for us who are

DeafBlind.

My hair and mustache are long! A DeafBlind friend call me Hulk Hogan! (a

well know wrestler!)

Rene’s show business started in year 2010 and it focuses on the

Deaf-Blind.

You can email him at mailto: info@renetheunstoppable.com

