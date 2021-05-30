DeafDigest Gold – May 30, 2021

Gold Edition

Serving the Deaf Community since 1996; 25th year

Old Fogey

Alarm Clock

Last week's ASL Videos in youtube:

This week's ASL Videos in youtube:

Top stories about the deaf:

TikTok has been credited for helping preserve

Black Sign Language.

A trio of deaf, stupid and blind individuals

working together to solve a crime? This is

what a new movie – Mugguru Monagallu is

coming up with in India. Sorry, the actor

playing the deaf role is fake-deaf.

Is there an ADA overload over vocabulary?

An activist said he is tired of hearing

such phrases as ADA vehicle, ADA

entrance, ADA experience, ADA captions,

ADA interpreters, etc!

What happens if a deaf person has no access

to bad weather warnings? He may not know

where the safe escape routes are, and which

routes are closed. This comment was made

by a deaf person in a newspaper story.

AI-empowered apps is supposed to be great, but

it is not perfect. An example is AI making

captions go bad! This was part of a newspaper

story.

This week’s ASL video in youtube

A WRONG INTERPRETER FOR WRONG DEAF PERSON

It happens from time to time. A deaf person goes

to a store to order something. The clerk, knowing

the person is deaf, asked a Coda, fluent in ASL

to serve at the interpreter.

It was the wrong interpreter for the wrong deaf person.

The deaf person was oral and knows no sign language, and

bringing in a Coda was a waste of time.

It is frustrating!

This week’s ASL video in youtube:

http://deafdigest.com/videos/wrong-interpreter-for-deaf/

This week’s ASL video in youtube

HOW TO KILL A JOB INTERVIEW?

This is a true story. A national deaf organization

was advertising for a job as a receptionist/typist.

One hearing woman, ok with her ASL signs, demanded

a very high salary. It was almost equal to the

deaf organization CEO’s salary.

Of course, she did not get the job.

This week’s ASL video in youtube:

http://deafdigest.com/videos/highsalarydemand/

DeafDigest

