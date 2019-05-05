DeafDigest Gold – May 5, 2019

Top stories about the deaf:

The Srinagar-Leh Highway in Kashmir is often

full of snow. It has to be plowed on a regular

basis. In charge of plowing duties is

Rajnath Anayatullah. He is deaf but is

the boss of the plowing crew, said to be

dangerous.

University of Connecticut is now offering

degrees in sign language interpreting.

Mustafa Alabssi, a deaf Canadian actor, has been

cast into Netflix’s zombie series Black Summer.

Hasan Özdemir, a blind Microsoft software

developer, specializing in accessibility, has

been chosen to lead the corporate accessibility

team. One of his tasks is to help improve

accessibility for the deaf.

Biggest ADA mistake – according to an attorney

that specializes in Disability Law – that every

deaf person can either lipread or write notes.

This week’s ASL video in youtube

DEAF WATCHING OR NOT WATCHING SPORTS

Many deaf people love to watch sports, the same

as hearing people.

But do these deaf fans really watch the football

game or a baseball game at a stadium? Many of them

talk to each other with ASL and do not really watch

the action closely.

Yes, hearing fans talk a lot with each other,

but their eyes are on the field and their ears

listen to friends’ voices. The deaf fans cannot

watch ASL hands and the action on the field at the

same time!

PARACHUTE JUMP BY A FAMOUS DEAF BOXER

Dummy Mahan, a famous deaf boxer during 1930’s,

wanted to become a hearing person. Some people told

him that if he jumped from an airplane on a parachute

he could become a hearing person. They felt that change

of air pressure would help remove deafness.

The deaf boxer was not a smart person; he could not

read well, and could not understand the instructions

on how to use the parachute after jumping.

As a result, he fell to his death!

Rene Pellerin’s Corner:

In Vermont, we do not have a SSP service.

I have to use the agency that provides transportation service which

utilizes volunteer drivers.

Of course, they don’t even know ASL!

The other day I needed a ride for a medical appointment.

After my appointment I waited outside for my ride so that I could return

home.

Often the drivers will drive up and open their passenger window and shout

out my name.

Their assignment form mentions that I am DeafBlind! What is wrong with

this picture?

Rene’s show business started in year 2010 and it focuses on the

Deaf-Blind.

You can email him at mailto: info@renetheunstoppable.com

