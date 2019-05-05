DeafDigest Gold – May 5, 2019
Old Fogey
Tell You Later
Last week's ASL Videos in youtube:
This week's ASL Videos in youtube:
list of upcoming Deaf National Events
Top stories about the deaf:
The Srinagar-Leh Highway in Kashmir is often
full of snow. It has to be plowed on a regular
basis. In charge of plowing duties is
Rajnath Anayatullah. He is deaf but is
the boss of the plowing crew, said to be
dangerous.
University of Connecticut is now offering
degrees in sign language interpreting.
Mustafa Alabssi, a deaf Canadian actor, has been
cast into Netflix’s zombie series Black Summer.
Hasan Özdemir, a blind Microsoft software
developer, specializing in accessibility, has
been chosen to lead the corporate accessibility
team. One of his tasks is to help improve
accessibility for the deaf.
Biggest ADA mistake – according to an attorney
that specializes in Disability Law – that every
deaf person can either lipread or write notes.
DEAF WATCHING OR NOT WATCHING SPORTS
DEAF WATCHING OR NOT WATCHING SPORTS
Many deaf people love to watch sports, the same
as hearing people.
But do these deaf fans really watch the football
game or a baseball game at a stadium? Many of them
talk to each other with ASL and do not really watch
the action closely.
Yes, hearing fans talk a lot with each other,
but their eyes are on the field and their ears
listen to friends’ voices. The deaf fans cannot
watch ASL hands and the action on the field at the
same time!
DEAF WATCHING OR NOT WATCHING SPORTS
PARACHUTE JUMP BY A FAMOUS DEAF BOXER
PARACHUTE JUMP BY A FAMOUS DEAF BOXER
Dummy Mahan, a famous deaf boxer during 1930’s,
wanted to become a hearing person. Some people told
him that if he jumped from an airplane on a parachute
he could become a hearing person. They felt that change
of air pressure would help remove deafness.
The deaf boxer was not a smart person; he could not
read well, and could not understand the instructions
on how to use the parachute after jumping.
As a result, he fell to his death!
PARACHUTE JUMP BY A FAMOUS DEAF BOXER
Rene Pellerin's Corner:
In Vermont, we do not have a SSP service.
I have to use the agency that provides transportation service which
utilizes volunteer drivers.
Of course, they don’t even know ASL!
The other day I needed a ride for a medical appointment.
After my appointment I waited outside for my ride so that I could return
home.
Often the drivers will drive up and open their passenger window and shout
out my name.
Their assignment form mentions that I am DeafBlind! What is wrong with
this picture?
Rene’s show business started in year 2010 and it focuses on the
Deaf-Blind.
You can email him at mailto:info@renetheunstoppable.com
DeafDigest Sports:
