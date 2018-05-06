DeafDigest Gold – May 6, 2018

Old Fogey

Reduce Your Handicap

Last week's ASL Videos in youtube:

This week's ASL Videos in youtube:

Barry's collections of past articles (with today's update)

— Coast Guard Auxiliary

list of upcoming Deaf National Events

Sunday's Deaf Picture for your surprise

two feuding Deaf Community icons

Top stories about the deaf:

Gallaudet was mentioned in a group of

four universities in District of

Columbia that do not permit its

campus police officers to bear firearms.

Gallaudet used allow firearms, but not

any more.

Deaf students want to earn diplomas.

Education officials want deaf students

to earn certificates. This dispute

is going on at the Patandi School

for the Deaf in Tanzania. A diploma

means the deaf student received

better education as opposed to those

getting certificates.

In United Arab Emirates, the government

Telecommunications Regulatory Authority

waived video usage fees for deaf users.

A new sign language book to help deaf students

learn math is being developed in Ireland.

This is an important development because in

different Irish schools, different interpreters

would come up with different signs for one

math word.

A health care worker was fired in Great

Britain after hitting a deaf patient.

He is facing charges in an upcoming

trial.

DEAF PRISONERS IN ENGLAND

DEAF PRISONERS IN ENGLAND

Sad to say, we have many deaf prisoners in USA.

There are also many deaf prisoners in England.

Which nation gives better attention to deaf

prisoners – USA or England?

Hard to say, but in England there is a

“Deaf Prison Project”. It is an organization

that tries to help the deaf prisoners in England.

In USA, some states try to help deaf prisoners;

other states ignore deaf prisoners.

Deaf prisoners need interpreters, captions,

better opportunities to win parole, etc.

Are services in England better than in USA?

This week's ASL video in youtube

HEARING PEOPLE ARE ALSO DEAF

HEARING PEOPLE ARE ALSO DEAF

When there are “warnings” of earthquakes,

volcanoes, avalanches, and meteorite crashes,

many animals can hear these “silent” sounds

that warn them to run away and hide.

Deaf people can’t hear these silent sounds,

of course, but hearing people can’t, too!

This week's ASL video in youtube

Rene Pellerin’s Corner:

I was invited to a 30 years birthday gala for the DeafBlind Association

of Connecticut (DBAC) as one of their speakers.

Thirty years is an impressive number for small membership organization.

It is great to see DeafBlind people get together on a regular basis.

It is important as we DeafBlind people socialize with tactile ASL.

It is much easier than sitting behind our computers reading text.

It is also important for emotional well-being and real life emotions.

All these social gatherings require the support of Support Service

Providers (SSPs) and interpreters. Help us gather!

It is not easy task but I want to thanks all the people who helped get us

together with others.

Thank you for what you do. And 30th happy anniversary to DBAC!

Rene’s show business started in year 2010 and it focuses on the

Deaf-Blind.

You can email him at mailto: info@renetheunstoppable.com

that section