DeafDigest Gold – May 6, 2018

Top stories about the deaf:
Gallaudet was mentioned in a group of
four universities in District of
Columbia that do not permit its
campus police officers to bear firearms.
Gallaudet used allow firearms, but not
any more.
Deaf students want to earn diplomas.
Education officials want deaf students
to earn certificates. This dispute
is going on at the Patandi School
for the Deaf in Tanzania. A diploma
means the deaf student received
better education as opposed to those
getting certificates.
In United Arab Emirates, the government
Telecommunications Regulatory Authority
waived video usage fees for deaf users.
A new sign language book to help deaf students
learn math is being developed in Ireland.
This is an important development because in
different Irish schools, different interpreters
would come up with different signs for one
math word.
A health care worker was fired in Great
Britain after hitting a deaf patient.
He is facing charges in an upcoming
trial.
This week’s ASL video in youtube
DEAF PRISONERS IN ENGLAND
Sad to say, we have many deaf prisoners in USA.
There are also many deaf prisoners in England.
Which nation gives better attention to deaf
prisoners – USA or England?
Hard to say, but in England there is a
“Deaf Prison Project”. It is an organization
that tries to help the deaf prisoners in England.
In USA, some states try to help deaf prisoners;
other states ignore deaf prisoners.
Deaf prisoners need interpreters, captions,
better opportunities to win parole, etc.
Are services in England better than in USA?
This week’s ASL video in youtube
This week’s ASL video in youtube
HEARING PEOPLE ARE ALSO DEAF
When there are “warnings” of earthquakes,
volcanoes, avalanches, and meteorite crashes,
many animals can hear these “silent” sounds
that warn them to run away and hide.
Deaf people can’t hear these silent sounds,
of course, but hearing people can’t, too!
This week’s ASL video in youtube
Rene Pellerin’s Corner:
I was invited to a 30 years birthday gala for the DeafBlind Association
of Connecticut (DBAC) as one of their speakers.
Thirty years is an impressive number for small membership organization.
It is great to see DeafBlind people get together on a regular basis.
It is important as we DeafBlind people socialize with tactile ASL.
It is much easier than sitting behind our computers reading text.
It is also important for emotional well-being and real life emotions.
All these social gatherings require the support of Support Service
Providers (SSPs) and interpreters. Help us gather!
It is not easy task but I want to thanks all the people who helped get us
together with others.
Thank you for what you do. And 30th happy anniversary to DBAC!
Rene’s show business started in year 2010 and it focuses on the
Deaf-Blind.
You can email him at mailto:info@renetheunstoppable.com
