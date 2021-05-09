DeafDigest Gold – May 9, 2021

Gold Edition

Serving the Deaf Community since 1996; 25th year

Top stories about the deaf:

Metro Pacific Tollways Corp in the Philippines,

said they have installed emergency boxes

on highways, which features loudspeaker,

camera and hearing aids to help deaf

drivers. Text? Nope!

A scream that is getting more common

in some events –

where is the interpreter!

This was the sarcasm posted on a web site

by a deaf activist.

A professional lipreading agency? Not a joke

as there is one being set up in Great Britain.

It says this service levels the playing

field for lipreading deaf and lipreading

hard of hearing!

a good joke, or a bad joke?

A deaf person that was wearing a CI, said

Being deaf means I take my ears off to relax;

people don’t understand it’s exhausting’

It was written as a “joke” in a newspaper

column.

the Eleventh Circuit said that a deaf person

could file a lawsuit under ADA if a city

does not make its website accessible.

Previously the lower courts threw out the

case, saying the deaf man “suffered” no

damages.

This week’s ASL video in youtube

ONE IN MILLION ODDS?

This story is for Deaf Statisticians. And this is a

true story.

An accident with two cars took place in a recent

year. The driver of the first car was deaf and ASL signer.

The driver of the second car was also deaf and ASL signer.

Both drivers did not know each other but they were

able to exchange in ASL their names, their addresses and

their insurance cards.

What are the mathematical odds of this happening?

One in one million or one in one billion?

This week’s ASL video in youtube

EMBARRASSING SPEECH

Few days ago, Ann Curry, who is hostess of “Today”

TV show, gave a speech at Wheaton College in

Massachusetts. She praised the college for its famous

graduates. It was the wrong college that she praised,

since there is another Wheaton College in Illinois.

It was very embarrassing.

It happened to the deaf one time. There was an

event by Metrocast in Washington, DC in early

1980’s to announce the captioning of its sports

programs. A well known deaf leader gave a speech,

praising Metromedia for giving captions.

It was very embarrassing, because Metromedia and

Metrocast names can be confusing.

But the Metrocast people did not like it !

