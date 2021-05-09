DeafDigest Gold – May 9, 2021
Gold Edition
Serving the Deaf Community since 1996; 25th year
Top stories about the deaf:
Metro Pacific Tollways Corp in the Philippines,
said they have installed emergency boxes
on highways, which features loudspeaker,
camera and hearing aids to help deaf
drivers. Text? Nope!
A scream that is getting more common
in some events –
where is the interpreter!
This was the sarcasm posted on a web site
by a deaf activist.
A professional lipreading agency? Not a joke
as there is one being set up in Great Britain.
It says this service levels the playing
field for lipreading deaf and lipreading
hard of hearing!
a good joke, or a bad joke?
A deaf person that was wearing a CI, said
Being deaf means I take my ears off to relax;
people don’t understand it’s exhausting’
It was written as a “joke” in a newspaper
column.
the Eleventh Circuit said that a deaf person
could file a lawsuit under ADA if a city
does not make its website accessible.
Previously the lower courts threw out the
case, saying the deaf man “suffered” no
damages.
This week’s ASL video in youtube
ONE IN MILLION ODDS?
This story is for Deaf Statisticians. And this is a
true story.
An accident with two cars took place in a recent
year. The driver of the first car was deaf and ASL signer.
The driver of the second car was also deaf and ASL signer.
Both drivers did not know each other but they were
able to exchange in ASL their names, their addresses and
their insurance cards.
What are the mathematical odds of this happening?
One in one million or one in one billion?
This week’s ASL video in youtube:
http://deafdigest.com/videos/million-in-one-odds/
This week’s ASL video in youtube
EMBARRASSING SPEECH
Few days ago, Ann Curry, who is hostess of “Today”
TV show, gave a speech at Wheaton College in
Massachusetts. She praised the college for its famous
graduates. It was the wrong college that she praised,
since there is another Wheaton College in Illinois.
It was very embarrassing.
It happened to the deaf one time. There was an
event by Metrocast in Washington, DC in early
1980’s to announce the captioning of its sports
programs. A well known deaf leader gave a speech,
praising Metromedia for giving captions.
It was very embarrassing, because Metromedia and
Metrocast names can be confusing.
But the Metrocast people did not like it !
This week’s ASL video in youtube:
http://deafdigest.com/videos/embarrassing-speech/
