DeafDigest Gold – May10, 2020

Old Fogey

Profound question

http://deafdigest.com/comics/fogeys-profound-question/

Top stories about the deaf:

Russia has provided the deaf with their own

text (SMS) line where they could place

orders for food and other products. Hearing

people are not permitted to use this line.

……….

Ravi Kant, director of the AIIMS Rishikesh

medical facility in India, was ordered by

the government to stop discriminating against

deaf patients and deaf employees. The director

very reluctantly agreed to comply with the order!

……….

From University of Virginia to Gallaudet to

Pennsylvania School for the Deaf. This is the

story of Christopher Madison Turman III, not

deaf, that departed us. As a wrestler at

University of Virginia he suffered an

injury against a Gallaudet wrestler that

ended his career. Years later, as the

President and CEO of Morris Wheeler, & Co. Inc,

a steel company, he served on the board of

trustees at Pennsylvania School for the Deaf.

……..

The Disney movies are subtitled as follows:

IOS apps

Android phones and tablets

web browsers

consoles such as PlayStation 4 and Xbox One

LG TVs

Samsung Tizen smart TVs

Smart TVs

That many? Great!

……….

Why do interpreters use a lot of facial

expressions and body language? An interpreter

said she tries to match the voice tone with

her facial expressions and body language.

Speaker could be serious or funny or angry,

etc.

This week’s ASL video in youtube

FIRED FOR WATCHING VIDEOS ON WORK COMPUTER

A deaf employee was fired for watching too

many videos on his work computer.

He thought he was careful. His computer

screen was turned away from hearing eyes.

Hearing people that pass by his office cannot

see the computer screen.

But he was fired. How did the boss find out?

The deaf employee did not turn off the sounds

and everyone in the office knew about it!

This week’s ASL video in youtube

ALWAYS SAME OLD TIRED STORIES

We get tired of reading the same old

story in newspapers – that deaf students

are frustrated at hearing colleges –

no interpreters, no captions, no

social life, lost on huge campus, etc.

Almost all hearing colleges have

few deaf students, maybe 5 or 10

as average number.

And if the college campus is huge,

then these deaf students often do not

meet each other every day!

Rene Pellerin’s Corner:

Organization is very important for us who are Deafblind.

It is important if you borrow something, to return it to same place.

I have people helping around the house inside and outside.

When they leave and I need a tool, it has been misplaced!

My workshop, shed and garage are rough places to keep organized!

If you borrow tools and forgot where they belong, ask the DeafBlind

person.

This is important, it gets frustrating.

Rene’s show business started in year 2010 and it focuses on the

Deaf-Blind.

You can email him at mailto:info@renetheunstoppable.com

