DeafDigest Gold – May10, 2020

DeafDigest Gold – May 10, 2020
Old Fogey
Profound question
http://deafdigest.com/comics/fogeys-profound-question/
Top stories about the deaf:
Russia has provided the deaf with their own
text (SMS) line where they could place
orders for food and other products. Hearing
people are not permitted to use this line.
……….
Ravi Kant, director of the AIIMS Rishikesh
medical facility in India, was ordered by
the government to stop discriminating against
deaf patients and deaf employees. The director
very reluctantly agreed to comply with the order!
……….
From University of Virginia to Gallaudet to
Pennsylvania School for the Deaf. This is the
story of Christopher Madison Turman III, not
deaf, that departed us. As a wrestler at
University of Virginia he suffered an
injury against a Gallaudet wrestler that
ended his career. Years later, as the
President and CEO of Morris Wheeler, & Co. Inc,
a steel company, he served on the board of
trustees at Pennsylvania School for the Deaf.
……..
The Disney movies are subtitled as follows:
IOS apps
Android phones and tablets
web browsers
consoles such as PlayStation 4 and Xbox One
LG TVs
Samsung Tizen smart TVs
Smart TVs
That many? Great!
……….
Why do interpreters use a lot of facial
expressions and body language? An interpreter
said she tries to match the voice tone with
her facial expressions and body language.
Speaker could be serious or funny or angry,
etc.
This week’s ASL video in youtube
FIRED FOR WATCHING VIDEOS ON WORK COMPUTER
A deaf employee was fired for watching too
many videos on his work computer.
He thought he was careful. His computer
screen was turned away from hearing eyes.
Hearing people that pass by his office cannot
see the computer screen.
But he was fired. How did the boss find out?
The deaf employee did not turn off the sounds
and everyone in the office knew about it!
This week’s ASL video in youtube
ALWAYS SAME OLD TIRED STORIES
We get tired of reading the same old
story in newspapers – that deaf students
are frustrated at hearing colleges –
no interpreters, no captions, no
social life, lost on huge campus, etc.
Almost all hearing colleges have
few deaf students, maybe 5 or 10
as average number.
And if the college campus is huge,
then these deaf students often do not
meet each other every day!
This week’s ASL video in youtube:
http://deafdigest.com/videos/college-frustration/
Rene Pellerin’s Corner:
Organization is very important for us who are Deafblind.
It is important if you borrow something, to return it to same place.
I have people helping around the house inside and outside.
When they leave and I need a tool, it has been misplaced!
My workshop, shed and garage are rough places to keep organized!
If you borrow tools and forgot where they belong, ask the DeafBlind
person.
This is important, it gets frustrating.
Rene’s show business started in year 2010 and it focuses on the
Deaf-Blind.
You can email him at mailto:info@renetheunstoppable.com
