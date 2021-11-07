DeafDigest Gold – November 07, 2021

DeafDigest Gold – November 7, 2021

Gold Edition http://deafdigest.com/

Serving the Deaf Community since 1996; 25th year

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

weekly DeafDigest Blue & Gold editions:

http://deafdigest.com/ (updated every Monday)

Employment ads web site:

http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Old Fogey

Won lottery but

http://deafdigest.com/comics/fogeys-won-lottery-but/

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Last week’s ASL Videos in youtube:

http://deafdigest.com/videos/perfectscore/

http://deafdigest.com/videos/boycewilliams/

This week’s ASL Videos in youtube:

http://deafdigest.com/videos/ada-lawsuits/

http://deafdigest.com/videos/deaf-sports-fans/

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

CONNECTING MADE EASY!

Whether it’s voice or text, WCI keeps you connected over the phone. From

TTYs to CapTel® Captioned Telephones, you can rely on WCI to provide the

technology you need to keep you in touch with the people you care about.

For more information or to order call 1-800-233-9130 V/TTY or visit

http://www.weitbrecht.com/captel.html

For more info about CapTel, email: sales@weitbrecht.com

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

CapTel® Captioned Telephone – See What Everyone is Talking About!

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Top stories about the deaf:

Inventing a LED glove to show the glow in darkness

with sign language? Do deaf really want to communicate

in total darkness? This is what NASA climate scientists

is encouraging of its students.

…………..

it was learned that Acey Holt passed away (news

did not reach DeafDigest editor until just now)

He operated his own Acey’s Upholstery shop.

Upholstery is a skilled but a dying grade;

once a thriving course at schools for the deaf

but not any more.

……….

GoFund has been started to help the deaf get tickets

to big plays and big musical festivals.

The question is – if the GoFunding stops, will the

deaf stop attending these big events?

……………….

Already there are critics that say CODA and

Sound of Metal misrepresent Deaf Culture.

These critics are correct.

……………….

Jackie Roth was featured in a short story an associate

broker with Corcoran Real Estate in New York. Says she

hasn’t let the fact that she is deaf define her in

life as well as her real estate profession.

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

This week’s ASL video in youtube

THESE THREATS ON ADA LAWSUITS

There are deaf people that accept discrimination.

There are also other deaf people that won’t accept

discrimination and always talk about filing these

ADA lawsuits.

Should we always file a lawsuit over every little,

every tiny, and every small ADA violation? Or should

we wait till there is a major, and big-time ADA

violation before filing a lawsuit?

DeafDigest editor is not an attorney, and it is

up to you – but remember one thing – the only people

that win with these ADA lawsuits are these hearing

attorneys!

This week’s ASL video in youtube:

http://deafdigest.com/videos/ada-lawsuits/

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

CONNECTING MADE EASY!

Whether it’s voice or text, WCI keeps you connected over the phone. From

TTYs to CapTel® Captioned Telephones, you can rely on WCI to provide the

technology you need to keep you in touch with the people you care about.

For more information or to order call 1-800-233-9130 V/TTY or visit

http://www.weitbrecht.com/captel.html

For more info about CapTel, email: sales@weitbrecht.com

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

CapTel® Captioned Telephone – See What Everyone is Talking About!

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

This week’s ASL video in youtube

DEAF WATCHING OR NOT WATCHING SPORTS

Many deaf people love to watch sports, the same

as hearing people.

But do these deaf fans really watch the football

game or a baseball game at a stadium? Many of them

talk to each other with ASL and do not really watch

the action closely.

Yes, hearing fans talk a lot with each other,

but their eyes are on the field and their ears

listen to friends’ voices. The deaf fans cannot

watch ASL hands and the action on the field at the

same time!

This week’s ASL video in youtube:

http://deafdigest.com/videos/deaf-sports-fans/

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

For postings, announcements and employment ad rates:

mailto:barry@deafdigest.com

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Gallaudet men’s basketball history book for sale

https://app.mobilecause.com/form/LQ60XQ?vid=73t7e

If you have any questions, please email kevin.kovacs@gallaudet.edu

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

DeafDigest Sports:

http://deafdigestsports.com/

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

if you know of mainstreamed athletes, please

e-mail mailto:barry@deafdigest.com

click on mainstream on the right side of

http://deafdigestsports.com for the list of

mainstreamed athletes

Gallaudet Athletics online store

http://GallaudetBisonShop.com

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

for sub/unsub options, go to deafdigest.com

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Attention:

the employment ads section:

http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/

All new jobs immediately posted

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

DeafDigest

Copyright 2021 by Barry Strassler, DeafDigest.

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-