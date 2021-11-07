DeafDigest Gold – November 07, 2021

DeafDigest Gold – November 7, 2021
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Top stories about the deaf:
Inventing a LED glove to show the glow in darkness
with sign language? Do deaf really want to communicate
in total darkness? This is what NASA climate scientists
is encouraging of its students.
…………..
it was learned that Acey Holt passed away (news
did not reach DeafDigest editor until just now)
He operated his own Acey’s Upholstery shop.
Upholstery is a skilled but a dying grade;
once a thriving course at schools for the deaf
but not any more.
……….
GoFund has been started to help the deaf get tickets
to big plays and big musical festivals.
The question is – if the GoFunding stops, will the
deaf stop attending these big events?
……………….
Already there are critics that say CODA and
Sound of Metal misrepresent Deaf Culture.
These critics are correct.
……………….
Jackie Roth was featured in a short story an associate
broker with Corcoran Real Estate in New York. Says she
hasn’t let the fact that she is deaf define her in
life as well as her real estate profession.
This week’s ASL video in youtube
THESE THREATS ON ADA LAWSUITS
There are deaf people that accept discrimination.
There are also other deaf people that won’t accept
discrimination and always talk about filing these
ADA lawsuits.
Should we always file a lawsuit over every little,
every tiny, and every small ADA violation? Or should
we wait till there is a major, and big-time ADA
violation before filing a lawsuit?
DeafDigest editor is not an attorney, and it is
up to you – but remember one thing – the only people
that win with these ADA lawsuits are these hearing
attorneys!
This week’s ASL video in youtube:
http://deafdigest.com/videos/ada-lawsuits/
This week’s ASL video in youtube
DEAF WATCHING OR NOT WATCHING SPORTS
Many deaf people love to watch sports, the same
as hearing people.
But do these deaf fans really watch the football
game or a baseball game at a stadium? Many of them
talk to each other with ASL and do not really watch
the action closely.
Yes, hearing fans talk a lot with each other,
but their eyes are on the field and their ears
listen to friends’ voices. The deaf fans cannot
watch ASL hands and the action on the field at the
same time!
This week’s ASL video in youtube:
http://deafdigest.com/videos/deaf-sports-fans/
