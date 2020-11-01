DeafDigest Gold – November 1, 2020

0
Gold Edition
http://deafdigest.com/
Serving the Deaf Community since 1996; 23rd year
Top stories about the deaf:
Many deaf students at hearing colleges are
complaining that not enough is being done
to accommodate their needs – interpreters
and captions.
Rocky Mountain ADA, an agency in Colorado, said
that some deaf people, which require voter
assistance, are not assured of voter confidentiality.
These assistants, while “helping” the deaf vote,
may be able to know who the deaf person voted for.
Critics are saying that “Deaf Child” street
signs only mean the same as “Children as Play”
that these speeding drivers ignore.
NASA engineer K. Renee Horton said in an interview
that her deafness makes hearing people look down
on her as being intellectually deficient.
Ann-Marie Johnston, who is deaf but functions
as a hearing person, was written up for her
money management skills for a municipal
government agency that employs her. She is
responsible for half-billion dollars in
the budget.
This week’s ASL video in youtube
NO ONE TELLS OTHER ABOUT A DEAF GUEST IN HOTEL
Hotels have three 8-hour shifts per day.
The morning shift knows that one hotel guest
is deaf. but when the morning shift people go
home, no one tells the second (and third)
shifts about that deaf guest.
The deaf guest has problems with something
in the hotel room, but the second shift also
has problems with communications.
It happens often everywhere!
This week’s ASL video in youtube:
This week’s ASL video in youtube
KICKED OUT OF A RESTAURANT
This is a true story. A deaf woman, who is oral, entered an
ethnic restaurant in a small town.
She walked to the counter to order food. There was a communication
problem. The restaurant owner, an immigrant from Asia, could not
understand the speech spoken by the oral woman. And also, the oral
woman could not read the lips of the immigrant woman.
As a result, the immigrant woman ordered the oral deaf woman
out of the restaurant !
DeafDigest wonders why the oral woman would not point to the
menu to order the food she wanted?
This week’s ASL video in youtube:
