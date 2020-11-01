DeafDigest Gold – November 1, 2020

0

Old Fogey

Laryngitis

Top stories about the deaf:

Many deaf students at hearing colleges are

complaining that not enough is being done

to accommodate their needs – interpreters

and captions.

Rocky Mountain ADA, an agency in Colorado, said

that some deaf people, which require voter

assistance, are not assured of voter confidentiality.

These assistants, while “helping” the deaf vote,

may be able to know who the deaf person voted for.

Critics are saying that “Deaf Child” street

signs only mean the same as “Children as Play”

that these speeding drivers ignore.

NASA engineer K. Renee Horton said in an interview

that her deafness makes hearing people look down

on her as being intellectually deficient.

Ann-Marie Johnston, who is deaf but functions

as a hearing person, was written up for her

money management skills for a municipal

government agency that employs her. She is

responsible for half-billion dollars in

the budget.

This week’s ASL video in youtube

NO ONE TELLS OTHER ABOUT A DEAF GUEST IN HOTEL

Hotels have three 8-hour shifts per day.

The morning shift knows that one hotel guest

is deaf. but when the morning shift people go

home, no one tells the second (and third)

shifts about that deaf guest.

The deaf guest has problems with something

in the hotel room, but the second shift also

has problems with communications.

It happens often everywhere!

This week’s ASL video in youtube

KICKED OUT OF A RESTAURANT

This is a true story. A deaf woman, who is oral, entered an

ethnic restaurant in a small town.

She walked to the counter to order food. There was a communication

problem. The restaurant owner, an immigrant from Asia, could not

understand the speech spoken by the oral woman. And also, the oral

woman could not read the lips of the immigrant woman.

As a result, the immigrant woman ordered the oral deaf woman

out of the restaurant !

DeafDigest wonders why the oral woman would not point to the

menu to order the food she wanted?

if you know of mainstreamed athletes, please

click on mainstream on the right side of

http://deafdigestsports.com for the list of

mainstreamed athletes

Gallaudet Athletics online store

