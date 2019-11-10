DeafDigest Gold – November 10, 2019
Old Fogey
deafness seminar
Top stories about the deaf:
A gorilla in a zoo in Miami uses sign language
to tell visitors not to feed him (for the sake of
his health).
The Disability Support Services, at Fullerton College
(CA) has a wording that sort raises a red flag.
It says – The Disability Support Services
is a student program that if eligible,
students with physical disabilities can
go for help. The red flag is one word – if!
That word must be removed.
Front Range Community College and University of
Northern Colorado are both working on a joint
ASL program to train students to become
interpreters.
There was a story in a newspaper in Tanzania
about deaf paralegals helping bring justice
to deaf women.
North Carolina School for the Deaf has a new
director in Mark D. Patrick. He worked at
the school from 2006-2017 and left for a new
position but came back.
DEAF EYES VS HEARING EYES
DEAF EYES VS HEARING EYES
Deaf Eyes are always different from Hearing Eyes.
Deaf and hearing look at things differently.
A deaf person goes to a store and immediately
knows if it is deaf-friendly or not.
A hearing person will not know the difference!
MOVIE STAR INTERRPETERS
MOVIE STAR INTERRPETERS
Our interpreters are not movie stars, but
many hearing people think they are.
These hearing people do not understand sign
language but are fascinated by the way these
interpreters use signs.
Some of these interpreters are written
in newspapers as “movie stars.”
Rene Pellerin’s Corner:
Many appliances and products are now digital.
It is not an easy mode for me as a DeafBlind man.
Last February we got all new appliances. The all matched for the first
time in 30 years!
Anyway, operating the oven is the most challenging to date!
Even with raised marks to help me tactile to operate the oven.
It is a very sensitive touch screen.
I was making pizza, set the oven and put in the pizza.
I smell something burning, I opened the oven and it activated the smoke
detector!
It turn out I pressed broil instead of bake!
Rene’s show business started in year 2010 and it focuses on the
Deaf-Blind.
You can email him at mailto:info@renetheunstoppable.com
