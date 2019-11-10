DeafDigest Gold – November 10, 2019

Gold Edition

Serving the Deaf Community since 1996; 23rd year

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

weekly DeafDigest Blue & Gold editions:

Employment ads web site:

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Old Fogey

deafness seminar

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Last week’s ASL Videos in youtube:

This week’s ASL Videos in youtube:

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

list of upcoming Deaf National Events

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Top stories about the deaf:

A gorilla in a zoo in Miami uses sign language

to tell visitors not to feed him (for the sake of

his health).

The Disability Support Services, at Fullerton College

(CA) has a wording that sort raises a red flag.

It says – The Disability Support Services

is a student program that if eligible,

students with physical disabilities can

go for help. The red flag is one word – if!

That word must be removed.

Front Range Community College and University of

Northern Colorado are both working on a joint

ASL program to train students to become

interpreters.

There was a story in a newspaper in Tanzania

about deaf paralegals helping bring justice

to deaf women.

North Carolina School for the Deaf has a new

director in Mark D. Patrick. He worked at

the school from 2006-2017 and left for a new

position but came back.

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

This week’s ASL video in youtube

DEAF EYES VS HEARING EYES

Deaf Eyes are always different from Hearing Eyes.

Deaf and hearing look at things differently.

A deaf person goes to a store and immediately

knows if it is deaf-friendly or not.

A hearing person will not know the difference!

This week’s ASL video in youtube:

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

READ WHAT THEY SAY

Unlock the phone with CapTel® Captioned Telephone! CapTel shows

word-for-word captions of everything a caller says over the phone, letting

you read everything that they say – Like captions on TV – for the phone!

Captions are provided at no cost to the user, with no monthly fees or

contracts required. For more information or to order call 1-800-233-9130

For more info about CapTel or any of the many assistive listening devices

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

CapTel® Captioned Telephone – See What Everyone is Talking About!

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

This week’s ASL video in youtube

MOVIE STAR INTERRPETERS

Our interpreters are not movie stars, but

many hearing people think they are.

These hearing people do not understand sign

language but are fascinated by the way these

interpreters use signs.

Some of these interpreters are written

in newspapers as “movie stars.”

This week’s ASL video in youtube:

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Rene Pellerin’s Corner:

Many appliances and products are now digital.

It is not an easy mode for me as a DeafBlind man.

Last February we got all new appliances. The all matched for the first

time in 30 years!

Anyway, operating the oven is the most challenging to date!

Even with raised marks to help me tactile to operate the oven.

It is a very sensitive touch screen.

I was making pizza, set the oven and put in the pizza.

I smell something burning, I opened the oven and it activated the smoke

detector!

It turn out I pressed broil instead of bake!

Rene’s show business started in year 2010 and it focuses on the

Deaf-Blind.

You can email him at mailto: info@renetheunstoppable.com

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

For postings, announcements and employment ad rates:

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

DeafDigest Sports:

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

if you know of mainstreamed athletes, please

click on mainstream on the right side of

http://deafdigestsports.com for the list of

mainstreamed athletes

Gallaudet Athletics online store

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

for sub/unsub options, go to deafdigest.com

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Attention:

the employment ads section:

All new jobs immediately posted