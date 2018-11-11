DeafDigest Gold – November 11, 2018
Gold Edition
Top stories about the deaf:
Nelson Chamisa, a hearing politician in Zimbabwe
was praised for making sure that interpreters are
always available at his rallies and public speeches.
The Scottish Housing Regulator has made it a priority
to serve the needs of the deaf, making sure they
have interpreters at all meetings.
British deaf education advocates are complaining that
school staff caseloads have increased a lot, at the
expense of learning processes of individual deaf
students.
How big is the Deaf Community in Austin, Texas?
According to a newspaper story, it is approximately
15,000 people.
A deaf applicant for a warehouse job was refused
an interview. The company said it was a safety
issue even though the deaf applicant had previous
warehouse work experience. As a result, the U.S.
Equal Employment Opportunity Commission has filed a
job discrimination lawsuit against the warehouse,
located in Washington state.
This week’s ASL video in youtube
LOSING VALUABLE DEAF HISTORY
Few years ago a deaf man, who lived in
Washington, DC, died of old age.
His hobby was Deaf History. He went to the
Gallaudet library all the time to research
many books and many magazines for his deaf
history work.
When he died, all of his deaf history
knowledge, information and facts went with
him to his grave.
Why? He wanted his work to be a secret and
did not want to share his work with others!
It is a shame.
PARACHUTE JUMP BY A FAMOUS DEAF BOXER
Dummy Mahan, a famous deaf boxer during 1930’s,
wanted to become a hearing person. Some people told
him that if he jumped from an airplane on a parachute
he could become a hearing person. They felt that change
of air pressure would help remove deafness.
The deaf boxer was not a smart person; he could not
read well, and could not understand the instructions
on how to use the parachute after jumping.
As a result, he fell to his death!
Rene Pellerin’s Corner:
My recent travels turned into a horror story!
After I checked-in at the ticket desk, an airport employee guided me
through TSA screening, and to my gate to await a call to board the
plane.
It turned out that the flight was delayed and I had no access to
information.
The airport employee who helped bring me to the gate disappeared.
It was a long wait, I finally stood up and held my white cane up and
waved with my other hand.
The airline employee came and I gestured, â€œTime and pointed toward
boarding gateâ€�. We were not able to communicate.
The passenger who sat next to me spanked my behind twice and hard!
Then he pulled me sharply back to my seat, then he opened my hand and
slapped his â€œfiveâ€� fingers twice on my hand.
I could interpret that as 10 minutes, 55 minutes or maybe 55 hours!
I was humiliated by this guy’s actions and lack of responsibility by the
airport employee.
I am filing a complaint with the Department of Transportation/FAA.
Stay tuned.
Rene’s show business started in year 2010 and it focuses on the
Deaf-Blind.
You can email him at mailto:info@renetheunstoppable.com
