DeafDigest Gold – November 11, 2018

Nelson Chamisa, a hearing politician in Zimbabwe

was praised for making sure that interpreters are

always available at his rallies and public speeches.

The Scottish Housing Regulator has made it a priority

to serve the needs of the deaf, making sure they

have interpreters at all meetings.

British deaf education advocates are complaining that

school staff caseloads have increased a lot, at the

expense of learning processes of individual deaf

students.

How big is the Deaf Community in Austin, Texas?

According to a newspaper story, it is approximately

15,000 people.

A deaf applicant for a warehouse job was refused

an interview. The company said it was a safety

issue even though the deaf applicant had previous

warehouse work experience. As a result, the U.S.

Equal Employment Opportunity Commission has filed a

job discrimination lawsuit against the warehouse,

located in Washington state.

Few years ago a deaf man, who lived in

Washington, DC, died of old age.

His hobby was Deaf History. He went to the

Gallaudet library all the time to research

many books and many magazines for his deaf

history work.

When he died, all of his deaf history

knowledge, information and facts went with

him to his grave.

Why? He wanted his work to be a secret and

did not want to share his work with others!

It is a shame.

Dummy Mahan, a famous deaf boxer during 1930’s,

wanted to become a hearing person. Some people told

him that if he jumped from an airplane on a parachute

he could become a hearing person. They felt that change

of air pressure would help remove deafness.

The deaf boxer was not a smart person; he could not

read well, and could not understand the instructions

on how to use the parachute after jumping.

As a result, he fell to his death!

My recent travels turned into a horror story!

After I checked-in at the ticket desk, an airport employee guided me

through TSA screening, and to my gate to await a call to board the

plane.

It turned out that the flight was delayed and I had no access to

information.

The airport employee who helped bring me to the gate disappeared.

It was a long wait, I finally stood up and held my white cane up and

waved with my other hand.

The airline employee came and I gestured, â€œTime and pointed toward

boarding gateâ€�. We were not able to communicate.

The passenger who sat next to me spanked my behind twice and hard!

Then he pulled me sharply back to my seat, then he opened my hand and

slapped his â€œfiveâ€� fingers twice on my hand.

I could interpret that as 10 minutes, 55 minutes or maybe 55 hours!

I was humiliated by this guy’s actions and lack of responsibility by the

airport employee.

I am filing a complaint with the Department of Transportation/FAA.

Stay tuned.

Rene’s show business started in year 2010 and it focuses on the

Deaf-Blind.

You can email him at mailto: info@renetheunstoppable.com

