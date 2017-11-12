DeafDigest Gold – November 12, 2017

Old Fogey

Wrong Convention

Barry’s collections of past articles (with today’s update)

— deaf-owned hotel, best in the world http://deafdigest.com/collections/barrys-collections/

Sunday's Deaf Picture for your surprise

http://deafdigest.com/hotel-hassler-rome-owned-by-dea/

Top stories about the deaf:

There is fear among many educators that federal funding

for education of the deaf would be replaced by

block grants. The educators feel block grants is

not the best way to educate the deaf.

A 24-year old deaf girl, born in Venezuela but

residing in Trinidad and Tobago with her parents

has not been able attend classes in her new nation.

She was attending deaf school in Venezuela, but

her parents, naturalized Trinidad citizens, went

back to their old nation. For some reason the

government would not let the deaf girl attend

classes at a deaf school.

Gallaudet is part of a group of other few colleges

that collaborate with HP, formerly Hewlett-Packard,

on the testing of virtual reality, 3D printers

and other computer educational tools.

The FEMA has been accused by an activist of

neglecting deaf people during emergencies.

John Miller is no longer the director of the

Illinois Deaf and Hard of Hearing Commission.

This week’s ASL video in youtube

FAX MACHINE BECOMING UNIMPORTANT?

About 20 years ago, the fax machine became very popular

in the deaf community. It replaced the TTY machine as a way

for deaf people to communicate with each other.

One deaf family used the fax machine to communicate with

their deaf family members that lived in another city. That

fax machine was busy all day, every day.

Not any more. Deaf people use email, use chat, use

pagers, use web cams, etc. And more deaf people have thrown away

their fax machines!

This week’s ASL video in youtube

A BIG MAN IN FRANCE BUT NOT IN USA

A deaf American, with strong interest in deaf theater

and in deaf arts, moved to France.

In USA, he was not well known among the deaf in the

Deaf Theater/Deaf Arts community.

In France, he suddenly became very popular and was

a big leader in the French Deaf Theater/Deaf Arts community.

After about 10 years in France, he moved back to USA

and again became “unknown”. The French deaf people continue

to miss his leadership because there was no one there to

replace him!

Rene Pellerin’s Corner:

I was traveling via airplane recently with my wife.

I sat in the seat by the window. It was a short trip from Vermont to Philadelphia.

I looked out the window a few times to view what was out there.

Once we landed at the airport we went on to check into a hotel.

I found that my neck was sore from viewing out the plane’s window!

To help you see my vision and what it is like:

Get a funnel from your kitchen cabinet, put large opening to your eye.

That is how much viewing space I have. Picture that viewing out the window

from the plane!

I think it is time for airlines to add a special swivel seat so I do not

have to strain my neck!

Rene’s show business started in year 2010 and it focuses on the

Deaf-Blind.

You can email him at mailto:info@renetheunstoppable.com

that section