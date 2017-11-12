DeafDigest Gold – November 12, 2017
Old Fogey
Wrong Convention
There is fear among many educators that federal funding
for education of the deaf would be replaced by
block grants. The educators feel block grants is
not the best way to educate the deaf.
A 24-year old deaf girl, born in Venezuela but
residing in Trinidad and Tobago with her parents
has not been able attend classes in her new nation.
She was attending deaf school in Venezuela, but
her parents, naturalized Trinidad citizens, went
back to their old nation. For some reason the
government would not let the deaf girl attend
classes at a deaf school.
Gallaudet is part of a group of other few colleges
that collaborate with HP, formerly Hewlett-Packard,
on the testing of virtual reality, 3D printers
and other computer educational tools.
The FEMA has been accused by an activist of
neglecting deaf people during emergencies.
John Miller is no longer the director of the
Illinois Deaf and Hard of Hearing Commission.
This week’s ASL video in youtube
FAX MACHINE BECOMING UNIMPORTANT?
About 20 years ago, the fax machine became very popular
in the deaf community. It replaced the TTY machine as a way
for deaf people to communicate with each other.
One deaf family used the fax machine to communicate with
their deaf family members that lived in another city. That
fax machine was busy all day, every day.
Not any more. Deaf people use email, use chat, use
pagers, use web cams, etc. And more deaf people have thrown away
their fax machines!
This week’s ASL video in youtube
A BIG MAN IN FRANCE BUT NOT IN USA
A deaf American, with strong interest in deaf theater
and in deaf arts, moved to France.
In USA, he was not well known among the deaf in the
Deaf Theater/Deaf Arts community.
In France, he suddenly became very popular and was
a big leader in the French Deaf Theater/Deaf Arts community.
After about 10 years in France, he moved back to USA
and again became “unknown”. The French deaf people continue
to miss his leadership because there was no one there to
replace him!
Rene Pellerin’s Corner:
I was traveling via airplane recently with my wife.
I sat in the seat by the window. It was a short trip from Vermont to Philadelphia.
I looked out the window a few times to view what was out there.
Once we landed at the airport we went on to check into a hotel.
I found that my neck was sore from viewing out the plane’s window!
To help you see my vision and what it is like:
Get a funnel from your kitchen cabinet, put large opening to your eye.
That is how much viewing space I have. Picture that viewing out the window
from the plane!
I think it is time for airlines to add a special swivel seat so I do not
have to strain my neck!
Rene’s show business started in year 2010 and it focuses on the
Deaf-Blind.
You can email him at mailto:info@renetheunstoppable.com
