DeafDigest Gold – November 15, 2020

Gold Edition

http://deafdigest.com/ – updated every Monday

Serving the Deaf Community since 1996; 23rd year

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

weekly DeafDigest Blue & Gold editions:

http://deafdigest.com/ (updated every Monday)

Employment ads web site:

http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Old Fogey

Deafies talking via pagers

http://deafdigest.com/comics/fogeys-deafies-talking-via-pagers/

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Last week’s ASL Videos in youtube:

http://deafdigest.com/videos/thirteen-people/

http://deafdigest.com/videos/hotel/

This week’s ASL Videos in youtube:

http://deafdigest.com/videos/describing-dumplings/

http://deafdigest.com/videos/cafe-table/

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Top stories about the deaf:

Quarry Lane School has won a grant from MIT

to develop an electronic device that would help

the deaf players during basketball games.

The question is – do deaf basketball players

need such a device?

………..

A hospital staff participated in a workshop

provided by a Rotary Club on how to deal

with the deaf as well as to understand

Deaf Culture.

……….

In a newspaper article, Starbucks was praised

for accommodating the deaf via one drive in.

Starbucks just happened to have a hearing

person that knows ASL. That story did not

say what would have happened if no one knew

ASL at that time. So, basically it is a

matter of a case by case basis (or rather

drive-in by drive-in basis).

……….

The Ruderman Family Foundation, which pushes

for diversity in Hollywood, has given its

seal of approval for “Gray’s Anatomy” for

casting deaf actress Shoshannah Stern

as the deaf doctor Dr. Lauren Riley.

………………

A big issue has surfaced among estranged

deaf parents of deaf children – what is the

best way to educate their deaf children!

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

This week’s ASL video in youtube

ORDERING CHINESE DUMPLINGS

A deaf person ordered Chinese dumplings

at a restaurant.

The dumplings were served by the waiter,

who immediately left the table.

A group of hearing people at the next

table ordered the same thing. The

waiter served these dumplings and

pointed his finger to each dumpling,

explaining what it is – pork dumpling,

chicken dumpling, cheese dumpling,

beef dumpling, etc.

The waiter did not want to explain

to the deaf person.

Discrimination?

This week’s ASL video in youtube:

http://deafdigest.com/videos/describing-dumplings/

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

READ WHAT THEY SAY

Unlock the phone with CapTel® Captioned Telephone! CapTel shows

word-for-word captions of everything a caller says over the phone, letting

you read everything that they say – Like captions on TV – for the phone!

Captions are provided at no cost to the user, with no monthly fees or

contracts required. For more information or to order call 1-800-233-9130

V/TTY or visit http://www.weitbrecht.com/captel.html

For more info about CapTel, email: sales@weitbrecht.com

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

CapTel® Captioned Telephone – See What Everyone is Talking About!

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

This week’s ASL video in youtube

PAGING ACROSS THE CAFE TABLE?

There was a newspaper story about a cafe in HCM City in

Vietnam that is popular with deaf people.

These deaf people communicate with each other while

sipping tea.

They do not communicate with each other by sign

language. They communicate with each other with their

own cell phone pagers!

Why?

This week’s ASL video in youtube:

http://deafdigest.com/videos/cafe-table/

note:

Years ago, it was a fad among Gallaudet students,

that they would communicate via texts, not via

ASL, across the dining table! The Gallaudet

Dean of Student Life wasn’t too happy about it.

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

For postings, announcements and employment ad rates:

mailto:barry@deafdigest.com

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Gallaudet men’s basketball history book for sale

https://app.mobilecause.com/form/LQ60XQ?vid=73t7e

If you have any questions, please email kevin.kovacs@gallaudet.edu

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

DeafDigest Sports:

http://deafdigestsports.com/

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

if you know of mainstreamed athletes, please

e-mail mailto:barry@deafdigest.com

click on mainstream on the right side of

http://deafdigestsports.com for the list of

mainstreamed athletes

Gallaudet Athletics online store

http://GallaudetBisonShop.com

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

for sub/unsub options, go to deafdigest.com

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

Attention:

the employment ads section:

http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/

All new jobs immediately posted

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

DeafDigest

Copyright 2020 by Barry Strassler, DeafDigest.

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-

-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-