DeafDigest Gold – November 15, 2020
Gold Edition
Serving the Deaf Community since 1996; 23rd year
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
Top stories about the deaf:
Quarry Lane School has won a grant from MIT
to develop an electronic device that would help
the deaf players during basketball games.
The question is – do deaf basketball players
need such a device?
………..
A hospital staff participated in a workshop
provided by a Rotary Club on how to deal
with the deaf as well as to understand
Deaf Culture.
……….
In a newspaper article, Starbucks was praised
for accommodating the deaf via one drive in.
Starbucks just happened to have a hearing
person that knows ASL. That story did not
say what would have happened if no one knew
ASL at that time. So, basically it is a
matter of a case by case basis (or rather
drive-in by drive-in basis).
……….
The Ruderman Family Foundation, which pushes
for diversity in Hollywood, has given its
seal of approval for “Gray’s Anatomy” for
casting deaf actress Shoshannah Stern
as the deaf doctor Dr. Lauren Riley.
………………
A big issue has surfaced among estranged
deaf parents of deaf children – what is the
best way to educate their deaf children!
This week’s ASL video in youtube
ORDERING CHINESE DUMPLINGS
A deaf person ordered Chinese dumplings
at a restaurant.
The dumplings were served by the waiter,
who immediately left the table.
A group of hearing people at the next
table ordered the same thing. The
waiter served these dumplings and
pointed his finger to each dumpling,
explaining what it is – pork dumpling,
chicken dumpling, cheese dumpling,
beef dumpling, etc.
The waiter did not want to explain
to the deaf person.
Discrimination?
This week's ASL video in youtube:
http://deafdigest.com/videos/describing-dumplings/
This week’s ASL video in youtube
PAGING ACROSS THE CAFE TABLE?
There was a newspaper story about a cafe in HCM City in
Vietnam that is popular with deaf people.
These deaf people communicate with each other while
sipping tea.
They do not communicate with each other by sign
language. They communicate with each other with their
own cell phone pagers!
Why?
This week's ASL video in youtube:
http://deafdigest.com/videos/cafe-table/
note:
Years ago, it was a fad among Gallaudet students,
that they would communicate via texts, not via
ASL, across the dining table! The Gallaudet
Dean of Student Life wasn’t too happy about it.
-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-
